Some relatives of Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R.-Ill.) wrote a letter to him after he voted to impeach Trump that illustrates this, in scathing terms. The note, which the New York Times published Monday, described how “embarrassing” he is to the family name and accused him of turning his back on Christian principles.

“We are thoroughly disgusted with you!!” relatives wrote in a two-page letter. “And, oh, by the way, we are calling for your removal from office!”

Last month, the siblings of Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) wrote to a Democratic lawmaker to have their Trump-supporting brother expelled from Congress, saying that his comments helped incite the Capitol riot that left five people dead.

“When you talk about what happened the other day, you’re talking about treason,” Tim Gosar wrote in a letter to Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.). “You’re talking about overthrowing the government. That’s what this is. If that doesn’t rise to the level of expulsion, what does?”

Trump’s own family isn’t immune from this. Mary Trump, the niece of the former president who wrote a best-selling book about how her family dynamic created the former commander in chief, tweeted her support for Trump’s conviction before his Senate trial.

These public examples are not unlike what’s playing out in other families, where political identity can be thicker than blood.

Recent data show how little love there is within families for political diversity. Support for marriage between couples with opposing political views is quickly declining.

Two months before the 2020 election, a poll from the Economist/YouGov showed that nearly 40 percent of Democrats and 40 percent of Republicans would be somewhat or very upset at the prospect of their child marrying a person from the opposite political party.

Things weren’t always this way. In 2016, 30 percent of couples were politically mixed, with each partner identifying with a different party, according to analysis of the new American Family Survey. By November 2020, that had dropped by nearly 10 percentage points.

And in the late 1950s, more than 70 percent of respondents told the Gallup organization that they didn’t have a preferred political party (or didn’t care to answer) for their hypothetical son-in-law. But when UCLA political science professor Lynn Vavreck asked the same question the week before the 2016 election, less than half — 45 percent — said they didn’t care whether their children married someone with opposite political views.

“Americans are increasingly surrounded by those who are like-minded — and they seem to prefer to keep it that way for the next generation,” Vavreck wrote in the New York Times in 2017.

The change seems like the natural conclusion as society becomes more and more politically divided. Racial issues, the widening economic gap between and differences in values and ethics have come to the forefront. As people continue to experience very different types of America and consume media with starkly different approaches to politics and issues, finding common ground — even among families — seems much harder than ever.

I talked about this idea on the latest episode of the Battleground podcast with host David Plouffe, when asked about the growing number of people who have little tolerance for political diversity within their families.

It is a trend that’s not likely to change anytime soon for one overarching reason: World views separate us from one another. And in 2021, what it means to identify as a Republican is dramatically different from what it means to be a Democrat. And so, it’s inevitable that someone may want to welcome only politically similar people into their family because where one stands politically says a lot about one’s values and perspective — perhaps even more so than one’s faith, an identifier that seems to have more room for political diversity than does political party (though there are divides when faith is part of actual policy goals).