What’s particularly odd about those attacks, though, is that Texas actually has a lot of wind energy production. According to ERCOT, the state’s bespoke electricity management company, about 23 percent of the state’s electricity came from wind last year. Texas politicians can fume and fuss about wind energy all they want, but it is an increasing part of the state’s energy mix.

Over the past two decades, there have been a number of shifts in how states generate electricity. Those changes have been driven by two competing but overlapping developments: increased concern about climate change, spurring a move toward less-polluting energy sources, and the expansion of hydraulic fracturing — fracking — which has opened up new oil and natural gas reserves. Natural gas was seen as a bridge between those two developments: a clean-burning fuel that was suddenly abundant and therefore cheap, encouraging energy producers to convert from more-expensive coal. Concern about the accidental release of gas at extraction sites, though, has dimmed enthusiasm for its use.

We have an unusual mix of generation types across the country. Some states have abundant hydroelectric power, as in the Pacific Northwest. Others have a lot of open space, good for wind energy. Some, particularly in the Northeast, rely on nuclear power.

That map shows the aforementioned shifts — as well as some other dramatic changes. Vermont, for example, shuttered its nuclear power plant several years ago, overhauling its generation mix.

What you’ll notice in surveying the map, though, is that the states that have embraced renewable energy the most aren’t necessarily the ones that are the most politically liberal. You can see the expansion of wind energy from Texas up into the Dakotas.

A review of the energy generation data from 2019 shows that, on average, about 32 percent of the generation in states that voted for President Biden by five percentage points or more last year came from renewable sources. Cumulatively across those states, renewables were 30 percent of production. In red states, renewables made up an average of 23 percent of generation, though that’s inflated by all of those relatively small states shown above. Across red states, renewables make up only 16 percent of generation.

Both of those figures, though, are higher than the figures for states that had a presidential margin under five points last year. Those states are mostly dependent on fossil fuels.

If you look closely at the graphs above, you’ll notice that the slice of wind energy in red states is larger than those of blue states. If we flip our comparison, we see that this is the case: More wind energy was produced in red states in 2019 than in blue, by a wide margin. Blue states, on the other hand, made up more of the solar generation, mostly a function of California.

This isn’t exactly the breakdown that you might expect were you paying only casual attention to U.S. energy politics. It is, instead, a representation of the utility of various generation methods in various places. In Oregon, hydroelectric makes sense. In Iowa, wind turbines do (as then-candidate Donald Trump discovered in 2015). In more densely packed Connecticut, nuclear is useful.