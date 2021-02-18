On Capitol Hill, Democrats are formally releasing a sweeping, Biden-backed immigration bill that would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, among other provisions. It would require the support of at least 10 Republicans in the Senate to become law.
Biden postpones trip to Michigan coronavirus vaccine plant; Harris to talk about pandemic’s impact on women
Biden has postponed by a day a trip to Michigan to tour Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine manufacturing plant, citing weather concerns. The visit, previously advertised for Thursday, will now take place on Friday, the White House said.
The push to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan will continue Thursday, however, with an event led by Vice President Harris. She plans to convene a virtual meeting with several House and Senate members and leaders from advocacy organizations to discuss “the importance of passing the American Rescue Plan for women in the economy.”
Those planning to join Harris include Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Reps. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.).
Democrats to formally introduce Biden’s citizenship bill
Democrats will formally file Biden’s immigration bill on Thursday, facing steep odds as they attempt to create the first major path to U.S. citizenship for undocumented immigrants in nearly 35 years.
The bill is the centerpiece of Biden’s broad strategy to forge a more humane immigration system, and it would grant legal status to approximately 11 million people, mostly from Mexico and Central America.
The legislation faces significant hurdles in a divided Senate still reeling from the impeachment trial of Trump, who often tapped into anti-immigration rhetoric to fire up his campaign rallies.
Trump-McConnell clash threatens to settle into a cold war as GOP eyes midterms
Were it up to Trump, Republicans would spend the next two years purging their ranks and reshaping themselves in his own image — a process he moved to jump-start Tuesday with a searing attack on the party’s most powerful elected leader, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell (R-Ky.) has other ideas. Having held Trump responsible for both the loss of his Senate majority in the Jan. 5 Georgia runoffs and the deadly attack on the Capitol a day later, he has moved to chart a different path — one that steers clear of the former president’s personal grievances and conspiratorial rhetoric to put the GOP back in power as soon as possible.
The clash between the two men stands to define the Republican Party for years to come. It was sketched out in a recent series of dramatic public attacks — with McConnell labeling Trump as “practically and morally responsible” for the Capitol riot in a Saturday speech, followed by Trump lashing into McConnell in a Tuesday statement as a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” who should be stricken from GOP leadership.
Biden picks another Obama veteran to oversee Medicare, Medicaid
Biden has selected Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, filling a major role in his health-care leadership team, according to four people who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.
Brooks-LaSure served in the Obama administration as a senior CMS official who helped implement the Affordable Care Act’s coverage expansion and insurance-market overhauls. She also worked on Capitol Hill as a Democratic staff member for the House Ways and Means Committee, building ties with then-Rep. Xavier Becerra, Biden’s choice to lead the Health and Human Services Department and who sat on the committee at the time.
Brooks-LaSure’s selection has not yet been announced. If confirmed by the Senate, she would run the $1 trillion agency that oversees Medicare and Medicaid — vast public health insurance programs for older Americans and for the poor. The agency is also responsible for large parts of the Affordable Care Act, including the insurance marketplaces through which millions of Americans buy coverage.
‘One down, 44 to go’: Inside the House impeachment team’s uphill battle
The closing arguments were done, and a last-minute attempt to call witnesses had collapsed. It was time for the final vote in Trump’s second impeachment trial. The nine House managers all found a spot on the Senate floor as the clerk read out the names of each senator and their vote.
“Mr. Burr. Mr. Burr, guilty.”
Standing on the Republican side of the chamber, Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) felt a flash of hope. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), a longtime conservative, had gone against Trump.
“It gave me a moment of, ‘We’re going to convict this guy,’ ” Cicilline recalled later in an interview.
The moment quickly faded. Within minutes, the verdict was in. The Democrats had fallen 10 votes short of a finding that Trump incited the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.