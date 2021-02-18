Democratic lawmakers introduced Biden’s immigration bill on Thursday, saying they are determined to pass “big, bold” reform that would allow the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States to apply for citizenship.

The measure is the first significant attempt to legalize unauthorized immigrants since President Ronald Reagan, a Republican, signed the last amnesty in 1986.

Sponsors Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Rep. Linda T. Sánchez (D-Calif.) introduced the bill flanked by lawmakers calling themselves “closers,” signaling their determination to pass the legislation after years of disappointments. Menendez was part of the “Gang of Eight” that led the Senate to pass the last immigration overhaul, in 2013, only to watch it die in the House.

Menendez said the new U.S. Citizenship Act is part of an “economic and moral imperative” for Congress to act on immigration, after Biden defeated Trump, who made curbing illegal immigration one of his top priorities.

“The reason we have not gotten immigration reform over the finish line is not because of a lack of will,” Menendez said in an online news conference Thursday. “It is because time and time again, we have compromised too much and capitulated too quickly to fringe voices who have refused to accept the humanity and contributions of immigrants to our country.”

Republicans have criticized Biden’s bill as an amnesty and are sounding alarms about rising border-crossing attempts that could imperil the legislation. Some Democrats also have expressed concern, Menendez said.

But lawmakers, many of whom are Latino and the children or grandchildren of immigrants, said they were fed up with years of inaction and the terror Trump inflicted on immigrants, including by separating children from their parents at the southern border in 2018.

“This time we are going to get it done,” Sánchez said.