On Capitol Hill, Democrats formally released a sweeping, Biden-backed immigration bill that would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, among other provisions. It would require the support of at least 10 Republicans in the Senate to become law.
Ted Cruz continues justifying Cancun trip: ‘Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a trip’
On his way back to the United States on Thursday afternoon, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) continued to try to justify his trip to Cancun, Mexico — in the middle of a weather-related crisis that has left millions of Texans in freezing temperatures without power or potable water — by claiming his children had asked Wednesday to go on a trip.
“Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends and [my wife] Heidi and I agreed, so I flew down with them last night, dropped them off here and now I’m headed back to Texas and back continuing to work to try to get the power on,” Cruz told NBC News and Telemundo at the Cancun airport. “What’s happening in Texas is unacceptable, and a lot of Texans are hurting.”
Cruz also said at the airport that his family had been among those who had lost heat and power.
His statement differed slightly from the one his office put out earlier Thursday, which said that his daughters’ school had been canceled for the week. Cruz had also told a radio host earlier in the week that he had not lost power at his Houston home.
The trip has triggered calls for Cruz’s resignation as well as a cascade of questions about why the senator decided to leave Texas while millions of his constituents are suffering during the storms and at a time when public health authorities have cautioned against international travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Analysis: Why Ted Cruz should’ve known this was a bad idea
Everyone needs a vacation. I need about five of them right now. But when you are charged with the people’s business — as politicians are — and crisis strikes, ideally your job takes precedence.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is the latest to fall into this trap. News broke Wednesday night that someone bearing a striking resemblance to Cruz had headed to Cancun, Mexico, even as his state was dealing with a particularly arduous situation: Snow and historically cold temperatures had compromised Texas’s power grid and water system and left many to fend for themselves. Cruz has now returned amid backlash.
It bears noting, as Cruz’s defenders have argued, that he is not a governor or a state official. His main job is to vote on legislation at the federal level. To the extent Congress sends emergency aid to his home state, he’ll have a role to play in that. (President Biden has declared an emergency in Texas and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide generators.) There is, though, a constituent services aspect to his job, and the vast majority of his millions of constituents have been affected by this storm.
Analysis: Liz Cheney wants an ideas-driven GOP. Limbaugh predicted defeat.
The handful of Republicans who broke with former president Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial now say their party stands at a crossroads and that it’s time to reject the most extreme voices and return to what they describe as the GOP’s ideological roots. But Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday at 70, essentially predicted their defeat five years ago.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the third-ranking House Republican, told her home state’s Casper Star-Tribune yesterday the GOP must “be the party that stands for principle and stands for ideas” in order to survive. And she urged Republicans to reject “antisemitism, white supremacy, [and] Holocaust denial.”
Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Richard B. Cheney, stood unapologetically behind her vote to impeach Trump, which briefly imperiled her job atop the House GOP conference and got her censured in Wyoming.
“The oath that I took can never bend to political pressure, to mob rule or to partisanship,” she said.
“And that’s what we should want from all of our elected officials. Because if you are unwilling to defend the Constitution, or if you’re only willing to defend it when it serves your political purpose, then the Constitution will not stand.”
Psaki says Biden engaged on winter storm and power outages, has no immediate plans to visit Texas
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that Biden is being “kept abreast of the developments” in Texas, where millions of residents lost power amid wintry weather, but has no immediate plans to visit the state. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power there.
“In terms of whether he will visit … one of the factors to consider here is what the impact is, the footprint of a presidential trip,” Psaki said during a briefing. “It can take up resources that can take up the time and energy of police and security.”
Earlier in the briefing, homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall detailed the outreach of Biden and other White House officials to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and other officials in the region.
“We know that there are still about a million or more people who are experiencing power outages in the hardest-hit areas of the country, though those numbers are declining significantly,” Sherwood-Randall said.
She suggested that infrastructure upgrades will be needed to prevent recurrences.
“Power grids across our country, particularly in Texas, are overloaded by the demands that are placed on them under these circumstances,” she said. “And the infrastructure is not built to withstand these extreme conditions.”
Thursday’s briefing was conducted over the phone rather than in the White House briefing room because of wintry weather in Washington.
Sponsors of immigration bill pledge to get legislation across the ‘finish line’
Democratic lawmakers introduced Biden’s immigration bill on Thursday, saying they are determined to pass “big, bold” reform that would allow the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States to apply for citizenship.
The measure is the first significant attempt to legalize unauthorized immigrants since President Ronald Reagan, a Republican, signed the last amnesty in 1986.
Sponsors Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Rep. Linda T. Sánchez (D-Calif.) introduced the bill flanked by lawmakers calling themselves “closers,” signaling their determination to pass the legislation after years of disappointments. Menendez was part of the “Gang of Eight” that led the Senate to pass the last immigration overhaul, in 2013, only to watch it die in the House.
Menendez said the new U.S. Citizenship Act is part of an “economic and moral imperative” for Congress to act on immigration, after Biden defeated Trump, who made curbing illegal immigration one of his top priorities.
“The reason we have not gotten immigration reform over the finish line is not because of a lack of will,” Menendez said in an online news conference Thursday. “It is because time and time again, we have compromised too much and capitulated too quickly to fringe voices who have refused to accept the humanity and contributions of immigrants to our country.”
Republicans have criticized Biden’s bill as an amnesty and are sounding alarms about rising border-crossing attempts that could imperil the legislation. Some Democrats also have expressed concern, Menendez said.
But lawmakers, many of whom are Latino and the children or grandchildren of immigrants, said they were fed up with years of inaction and the terror Trump inflicted on immigrants, including by separating children from their parents at the southern border in 2018.
“This time we are going to get it done,” Sánchez said.
Lawmakers said they hoped to secure the 10 Republican votes needed to reach the 60-vote threshold to clear the Senate but were also considering other options, such as passing bills that would legalize smaller groups of immigrants or including the measure in budget reconciliation, which requires a simple majority to pass.
Sen. Ted Cruz confirms he flew to Mexico as Texas grapples with power outages caused by severe weather
Sen. Ted Cruz confirmed Thursday that he traveled to Cancun, Mexico, as millions of Texas residents were without power amid blackouts from the freezing weather.
In a statement, the Texas Republican said he flew with his daughters Wednesday and would return Thursday amid an uproar and calls to resign over the family trip.
“With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said.
The 150-year-old Ku Klux Klan Act being used against Trump in Capitol attack
Violent attempts to overturn an election aren’t new in U.S. politics. After the Civil War, the Ku Klux Klan launched white-supremacist insurrections all across the South to stop Black people and their allies from voting. And 150 years ago, President Ulysses S. Grant and Congress responded to those vigilante attacks with a groundbreaking law. Known as the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, it still protects Americans from political intimidation today.
This week, the Klan Act was cited in a federal lawsuit aimed at those involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Filed by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the lawsuit accuses former president Donald Trump, his lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers of conspiring in violation of the Klan Act to prevent Congress from confirming President Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
Harris calls exodus of women from workforce a ‘national emergency’ as she pitches coronavirus relief bill
Vice President Harris on Thursday called the exodus of women from the workforce during the coronavirus pandemic a “national emergency” as she made the Biden administration’s latest pitch for passage of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill.
Harris spoke at the outset of a virtual event that included female members of Congress and advocacy organizations.
About 2.5 million women have dropped out of the labor force amid the pandemic, compared with 1.8 million men, according to data from the Labor Department released this month.
“This is a national emergency. Women leaving the workforce in these numbers is a national emergency which needs a national solution,” Harris said.
She described what she characterized as a “perfect storm” for women who have stopped working to take care of children at home during the school day.
“The longer we wait to act, the harder it will be to bring these millions of women back into the workforce,” Harris said.
Pelosi says commission investigating Jan. 6 attack on Capitol will have subpoena power
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that a commission being established by the House to investigate the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters will have subpoena power.
“You have to have subpoena power,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference.
Pelosi announced plans for the commission Monday, saying the House would move to establish an independent body to investigate what led to a mob storming the Capitol — one similar to the body that studied the 9/11 attacks for 15 months before issuing a sweeping 585-page report.
She relayed her plans in a letter two days after former president Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate of inciting the deadly attack.
Pelosi said that the House would soon consider legislation to form the commission to “investigate and report” on the attack and interference in election proceedings, as well as an appropriation to pay for enhanced security features on the Capitol grounds.
Pelosi says House committee will investigate the widespread loss of power in Texas
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signaled Thursday that the Energy and Commerce Committee will look into what transpired in Texas that led to millions of residents losing power and water amid the freezing weather.
Appearing at her weekly news conference, Pelosi also pledged that additional money for the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that the House is expected to move as early as next week.
She also took a veiled swipe at Texas’s Republican leadership, saying the large-scale failure of the state’s power grid “was in many ways predictable” and shared that one of her daughters living in Houston had been affected.
“Everybody has their personal experience,” Pelosi said. “My daughter’s home has no water. Pipes are breaking all over because of the cold. … Again, they can handle it, but a lot of people can’t.”
She said the Energy and Commerce Committee will launch “some form” of an investigation.
“When I say investigation, I mean, will look into it to see how things could have turned out better and will turn out better in the future,” Pelosi said.
Republicans unite around a message: Schools should reopen, and Democrats are to blame
In Virginia, a Republican gubernatorial candidate is running ads with a three-word plan, “Open the schools.”
Outside Philadelphia, billboards warn that Democrats “blocked efforts to safely reopen schools.”
And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has accused Democrats of “putting politics and special interests ahead of what the evidence and observed experience says.”
Amid bitter fights over the role Trump should play in their party, the GOP is unified behind a clear message: Restrictions on in-person learning should end, and only Republicans are ready to end them. In interviews and in ads, Republicans are hitting the talking point hard, using the issue to woo suburban voters alienated by Trump’s abrasive style.
Analysis: Democrats eye climate in big infrastructure push
Biden and congressional Democrats are already bracing for the next big legislative fight — a major infrastructure package that may aim to bolster clean energy.
But a cacophony of competing demands is threatening to divide Democrats, who have largely united behind the coronavirus relief bill being debated in Congress.
Biden met Wednesday with the senior leadership of the AFL-CIO and other labor unions at the White House and discussed both the relief package and the coming infrastructure push.
“We are so far behind the curve. We rank like 38th in the world in terms of infrastructure, everything from canals to highways to airports, to everything we can do and we need to do to make ourselves competitive in the 21st century,” Biden said as the Oval Office meeting got underway.
Bob Dole announces he has Stage 4 lung cancer
Former Senate majority leader Bob Dole (R-Kan.) announced Thursday that he was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer and will begin treatments Monday.
“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Dole, 97, said in a short statement.
Before serving 27 years in the Senate, Dole served eight years in the House.
He was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 and the GOP’s vice-presidential nominee in 1976.
Texas Democrats call for Sen. Cruz’s resignation after unverified photos surface on social media purportedly showing him heading to Cancun
The Texas Democratic Party is calling on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) to resign after unverified photos surfaced on social media purportedly showing him traveling to Cancun, Mexico, as millions of Texas residents were without power amid blackouts from the freezing weather.
Cruz’s office has not responded to requests about his whereabouts and whether such a trip took place.
“Texans are dying and you’re on a flight to Cancun,” the Texas Democrats said in a tweet late Wednesday night, adding the hashtag “#TedCruzRESIGN.”
Photos that rapidly circulated on social media overnight showed a man who could be the senator at an airport and on an airplane. In some photos, a gray face mask was visible that appeared to be similar to one that Cruz was wearing at Biden’s inauguration.
According to the social media postings, Cruz appeared to be in the Houston airport, preparing to board a United Airlines flight from Houston to Fort Lauderdale with continuing service to Cancun.
In Texas, more than 3 million customers were still in the dark Wednesday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide. As of Thursday morning, that figure was about 500,000.