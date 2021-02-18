On Capitol Hill, Democrats are formally releasing a sweeping, Biden-backed immigration bill that would provide an eight-year path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, among other provisions. It would require the support of at least 10 Republicans in the Senate to become law.
Bob Dole announces he has Stage 4 lung cancer
Former Senate majority leader Bob Dole (R-Kan.) announced Thursday that he was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer and will begin treatments Monday.
“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Dole, 97, said in a short statement.
Before serving 27 years in the Senate, Dole served eight years in the House.
He was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996 and the GOP’s vice-presidential nominee in 1976.
Texas Democrats call for Sen. Cruz’s resignation after unverified photos surface on social media purportedly showing him heading to Cancun
The Texas Democratic Party is calling on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) to resign after unverified photos surfaced on social media purportedly showing him traveling to Cancun, Mexico, as millions of Texas residents were without power amid blackouts from the freezing weather.
Cruz’s office has not responded to requests about his whereabouts and whether such a trip took place.
“Texans are dying and you’re on a flight to Cancun,” the Texas Democrats said in a tweet late Wednesday night, adding the hashtag “#TedCruzRESIGN.”
Photos that rapidly circulated on social media overnight showed a man who could be the senator at an airport and on an airplane. In some photos, a gray face mask was visible that appeared to be similar to one that Cruz was wearing at Biden’s inauguration.
According to the social media postings, Cruz appeared to be in the Houston airport, preparing to board a United Airlines flight from Houston to Fort Lauderdale with continuing service to Cancun.
In Texas, more than 3 million customers were still in the dark Wednesday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide. As of Thursday morning, that figure was about 500,000.
Biden administration and Pelosi lawyers at odds in Don McGahn subpoena lawsuit
Lawyers for the Biden administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are at odds over how to proceed with the House lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for testimony from Trump’s former White House counsel Donald McGahn.
Justice Department officials told the federal appeals court in Washington this week that the new administration wants to try to strike a compromise with House Democrats to end the litigation. The change in position comes less than a week before the House lawsuit is set for argument before a full panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
“Discussions among the relevant parties have begun, and the new Administration believes the parties would benefit from additional time to pursue these discussions,” Justice Department lawyers told the court in a filing late Wednesday.
White House says Biden not expected to appear in public Thursday
The White House has called a travel/photo lid, meaning Biden is not expected to appear in public Thursday.
The unusually early call was attributed to the wintry weather in Washington. The White House had previously announced that a planned trip to Michigan to tour a coronavirus vaccine manufacturing facility has been postponed until Friday.
A planned briefing by White House press secretary Jen Psaki will still take place but will be conducted by phone rather than in person, the White House said.
Analysis: Investigations into Russian, North Korean hackers are shaping Biden’s foreign policy
The Biden administration is plunging ahead in a pair of high-profile cybersecurity investigations into North Korean and Russian hackers, shedding light on how it plans to crack down on foreign hackers after the Trump administration downplayed the issue in the 2016 election and its aftermath.
The Biden administration on Wednesday elaborated on its ongoing investigation into a massive Russian hack of at least nine government agencies and about 100 companies tied to the SolarWinds breach.
The White House is focused on “working to expel the adversary,” Anne Neuberger, national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, told reporters in her first White House briefing. “We are working to build those networks and improve the cybersecurity of federal networks, and we’re also carefully thinking through how we respond.”
Analysis: Biden wants a ‘public option’ health plan. Two Senate moderates say they have just the bill
To get more Americans covered, President Biden wants to create a government-backed “public option” health plan and expand Obamacare subsidies.
Two moderate Democratic senators, Tim Kaine (Va.) and Michael Bennet (Colo.), say they have just the bill to accomplish that. It’s called “Medicare-X.”
“We think the bill we’re introducing is the closest match to what came from the Biden campaign,” Kaine told reporters Wednesday.
Analysis: John Fetterman is back, this time with a national profile and anti-Trump voice
Pennsylvania was ground zero for the 2020 election fight. And it will be again in two years when Democrats attempt to recapture the Senate seat of retiring GOP Sen. Patrick J. Toomey.
Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who got national attention for his straight-shooting criticism of Trump’s efforts to overturn his 80,000-vote loss to Biden in the Keystone State, is running in the open 2022 Senate race.
Toomey is one of three Republican senators who have announced retirements in states where Democrats have a chance to expand their 50-50 Senate majority. The others are Sens. Richard Burr (N.C.) and Rob Portman (Ohio).
A proponent of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, Fetterman took a shot at moderate Democratic senators who have balked at the wage hike included in Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, and he dismissed Biden’s flirting with negotiating a longer phase-in for the hike.
Biden postpones trip to Michigan coronavirus vaccine plant; Harris to talk about pandemic’s impact on women
Biden has postponed by a day a trip to Michigan to tour Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine manufacturing plant, citing weather concerns. The visit, previously advertised for Thursday, will now take place on Friday, the White House said.
The push to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan will continue Thursday, however, with an event led by Vice President Harris. She plans to convene a virtual meeting with several House and Senate members and leaders from advocacy organizations to discuss “the importance of passing the American Rescue Plan for women in the economy.”
Those planning to join Harris include Sens. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Reps. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.).
Democrats to formally introduce Biden’s citizenship bill
Democrats will formally file Biden’s immigration bill on Thursday, facing steep odds as they attempt to create the first major path to U.S. citizenship for undocumented immigrants in nearly 35 years.
The bill is the centerpiece of Biden’s broad strategy to forge a more humane immigration system, and it would grant legal status to approximately 11 million people, mostly from Mexico and Central America.
The legislation faces significant hurdles in a divided Senate still reeling from the impeachment trial of Trump, who often tapped into anti-immigration rhetoric to fire up his campaign rallies.
Trump-McConnell clash threatens to settle into a cold war as GOP eyes midterms
Were it up to Trump, Republicans would spend the next two years purging their ranks and reshaping themselves in his own image — a process he moved to jump-start Tuesday with a searing attack on the party’s most powerful elected leader, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell (R-Ky.) has other ideas. Having held Trump responsible for both the loss of his Senate majority in the Jan. 5 Georgia runoffs and the deadly attack on the Capitol a day later, he has moved to chart a different path — one that steers clear of the former president’s personal grievances and conspiratorial rhetoric to put the GOP back in power as soon as possible.
The clash between the two men stands to define the Republican Party for years to come. It was sketched out in a recent series of dramatic public attacks — with McConnell labeling Trump as “practically and morally responsible” for the Capitol riot in a Saturday speech, followed by Trump lashing into McConnell in a Tuesday statement as a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” who should be stricken from GOP leadership.
Biden picks another Obama veteran to oversee Medicare, Medicaid
Biden has selected Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, filling a major role in his health-care leadership team, according to four people who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.
Brooks-LaSure served in the Obama administration as a senior CMS official who helped implement the Affordable Care Act’s coverage expansion and insurance-market overhauls. She also worked on Capitol Hill as a Democratic staff member for the House Ways and Means Committee, building ties with then-Rep. Xavier Becerra, Biden’s choice to lead the Health and Human Services Department and who sat on the committee at the time.
Brooks-LaSure’s selection has not yet been announced. If confirmed by the Senate, she would run the $1 trillion agency that oversees Medicare and Medicaid — vast public health insurance programs for older Americans and for the poor. The agency is also responsible for large parts of the Affordable Care Act, including the insurance marketplaces through which millions of Americans buy coverage.
‘One down, 44 to go’: Inside the House impeachment team’s uphill battle
The closing arguments were done, and a last-minute attempt to call witnesses had collapsed. It was time for the final vote in Trump’s second impeachment trial. The nine House managers all found a spot on the Senate floor as the clerk read out the names of each senator and their vote.
“Mr. Burr. Mr. Burr, guilty.”
Standing on the Republican side of the chamber, Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) felt a flash of hope. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), a longtime conservative, had gone against Trump.
“It gave me a moment of, ‘We’re going to convict this guy,’ ” Cicilline recalled later in an interview.
The moment quickly faded. Within minutes, the verdict was in. The Democrats had fallen 10 votes short of a finding that Trump incited the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.