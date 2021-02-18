America is supposed to be the place where our wealth and power allow us to ensure that people aren’t dying of asphyxiation from carbon monoxide as they try to heat their homes and where clean water is taken for granted. America is supposed to be the place where there’s no need for people to organize ad hoc support systems to survive. America makes “Mad Max” movies, we don’t live them.

But that’s “America,” the concept. It implies an organized behemoth that is pulling in one direction, a phrasing that, when written out, can barely support its own weight. What we’re actually talking about here is what the country is now and was originally built to be: a federal government that serves like an overwhelmed New York City dog-walker, barely controlling its charges as it is tugged around the sidewalk. For decades, the states were sufficiently united that talking about America as a collective entity made obvious sense. That sense has waned.

AD

AD

In Texas, those individualistic politicians offer up an obvious target and are already being lit up by Democrats.

“Don’t ever put people in charge of government who don’t believe in government,” former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro said on MSNBC on Wednesday. Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke offered a similar sentiment on Thursday morning: “In Texas, you have an example of what happens when a state is governed by those who do not believe in government to begin with.”

At the same time, though, it’s hard to say that the federal government run by President Biden has visibly pivoted toward addressing the crisis. Biden approved an emergency declaration on Sunday, and press secretary Jen Psaki has dutifully outlined the steps that have been taken — moving fuel into the state to bolster backup generation, supplying the state with water and blankets “at their request.” But so far there’s been no obvious display of support from the president. Even on social media, it’s barely been mentioned. Maybe Texas would prefer Biden not weigh in, but it’s still striking to see how little energy is being obviously expended by the federal government.

AD

AD

Biden has other worries, certainly, the coronavirus pandemic among them. That effort is occupying a great deal of time in part because Biden’s predecessor applied a the-states-will-figure-it-out approach both to the initial spread of the virus and to the vaccine that will hopefully bring the pandemic under control. A year ago, the federal government was encouraging states to compete with one another for scarce personal protective equipment and other resources, driving up costs and limiting availability. Once vaccines became available last year, the administration of Donald Trump left the last-mile problem — that is, getting vaccines into arms — to the states themselves. The result has been a huge disparity in rollout, with 18 percent of Alaskans getting at least one shot while only 10 percent of Tennesseans have been as lucky.

These aren’t intangibilities to many of us. My mother lives in Pennsylvania and has struggled to get a vaccine appointment as the state’s process has been hobbled by mistakes and bizarre complexity. My father was luckier, having gotten his first dose a few weeks ago — but he’s one of the 1 in 11 Americans who lives in Texas and, like his neighbors, has had no power for days.

That we’re so often left to fend for ourselves isn’t really new and certainly isn’t accidental. The website GoFundMe has often served as a replacement for the aid organizations that used to bolster Americans in times of crisis, particularly when those crises involve sudden health-care costs. Those aid organizations, of course, were themselves meant to fill gaps left in government services, gaps often pried open deliberately to reduce the government’s role in daily life.

AD

AD

The mantra of the Republican Party for decades has been that support systems should be shifted from the federal government to the states or to the private sector, an argument framed in high-minded readings of the Constitution but which often centered on reducing federal taxes. The Castro-O'Rourke criticism is itself a well-worn response to those efforts, albeit an obviously fitting one in the moment.

Last August, Fox News asked Americans what message they would rather the government hear, “lend me a hand” or “leave me alone.” A majority of Americans chose the former — and even among Republicans, views were split. That was a marked change from February 2019, when a majority in Fox’s polling chose “leave me alone.”

This was an immediate response to the pandemic, presumably, a moment in which the usefulness of having an umbrella institution to handle a national-scale problem made sense. But it wasn't how Trump did things. A week after that poll came out, he was chastising California for wildfires that were ripping through the state.

AD

AD

Americans often appeal to the idea of America as rationalization for their decisions or as a point of pride. Even as our politics have become more polarized, there are still moments when we share a common sense of identity regardless of political, racial or cultural affiliation. Often, those moments have followed disasters, from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, to the celebration of health-care workers last spring. Such a sentiment, though, seems much harder to muster in a moment where states repeatedly and deliberately have to fend for themselves.