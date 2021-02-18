Democrats did far better in 2020, but worse than they expected, putting Republicans within five seats of House control. In December, when Maloney was elected to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Republicans were saying that they'd come less than 40,000 votes from victory, and that even a modest midterm backlash against President Biden could sweep them into power.

That's still their thinking, with the National Republican Congressional Committee listing 47 seats they want to win — some of which may get redder, thanks to the GOP's state redistricting advantage. True to form, Maloney isn't waving around his own list, but he is open about his strategy: portraying Republicans as dangerous extremists whose true nature was revealed on Jan. 6, when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and most members of the House GOP voted to contest election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The midterm cycle has barely begun, and the usual redistricting process has been slowed by the Trump administration's struggles (some pandemic-caused, some self-inflicted) to complete the 2020 census. But as it gets underway, The Trailer will be talking to party leaders and strategists from the majority and minority. That started this week when Maloney, after some interference from his AirPods, talked through his strategy.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The Trailer: How did Democrats' mood change, in terms of recruiting candidates or thinking you could defy midterm trends, before and after Jan. 6? Republicans did very well in November, they were confident about winning the House in 2022, and then that happened and they've been fighting amongst themselves.

Sean Patrick Maloney: It was a huge turning point, because it showed the Republican Party in disarray, and under the control of some very dangerous elements. Some of those dangerous forces attacked the Capitol that day. But more broadly, these are the same people who wanted to sabotage the results of the election, the same extremists who have been yelling at school shooting survivors.



And and so what Jan. 6 really provided was a moment of clarity about how dangerous the Republican Party has become to our democracy, to our public health and on issues that really matter to the American people. It's certainly surged our recruiting, and it's surged our donations, and I think it's because there's so many people realizing that the Democratic Party is now the only responsible adult left in the room.

TT: You've seen the criticism of what you just said, right? Basically: Why aren't Democrats talking about issues, instead of this Q conspiracy theory that only 6 percent of people believe?

SPM: How do you assess 199 of their members voting to keep a dangerous QAnon conspiracy theorist on the Education Committee, even though she spends her time screaming at kids who survived school shootings? I think that's a serious thing.

And I think it betrays how the Republican caucus has lost its way on critical issues like the peaceful transfer of power, fighting the pandemic, and getting relief to people who need it, or things as basic as what's the truth and what's a lie. And if you don't believe me, ask Adam Kinzinger. Ask Mitch McConnell. Ask Liz Cheney. They have all said eloquently how screwed up the party is and how dangerous these elements are if they're allowed to make the decisions.

TT: What did you pick up from the GOP's campaign tactics last year? You saw the same ads I did. After a decade or so of linking Democrats to Nancy Pelosi, if you turned on the TV, you'd see a Republican going after Rep. Ilhan Omar or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

SPM: I think the Republican Party is bankrupt of ideas. And what they have left are these appeals to racism and to the kind of ugly divisions that can whip people up. They have no more ideas. They have no more policy plans. What they are left with are the lies and caricatures that they used in the face of an issue as important as racial justice. And that malignancy is metastasizing in the form of these dangerous QAnon members who are driving decision-making in the Republican caucus. And that's not an exaggeration. That's why 139 of them voted to set aside the election.

TT: The DCCC has sometimes gotten involved in a race where one Republican looks more beatable, and spent money to help them win the primary. Would you do that in 2022? What's your risk assessment — the risk of helping some QAnon candidate get nominated, who then gets elected to Congress?

SPM: Right now, Kevin McCarthy is doing more to promote QAnon than I ever could. He doesn't need my help. I mean, he is lifting up members like Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Republicans in Texas just adopted the QAnon slogan, “We are the storm.” I wouldn't be surprised at all if they field a bunch of candidates who are out of step with the voters they need to win.

But what I'm going to do is I'm going to is I'm going to promote candidates who want to address things like the economy and our public health.

TT: So you did an autopsy after 2016, in part because of these losses for Democrats in rural areas. There was more of that in 2020, despite everything Democrats ran on — trade wars hurting farmers, small towns hurting from the pandemic response. Why did that happen? And there's going to be redistricting, but is a seat like Collin Peterson's old part of greater Minnesota just off the board?

SPM: Let's be clear, the Republicans are exploiting the frustrations of these communities. We want to address them. So if their success in rural areas has been based on exploiting the frustrations of those voters, my solution to winning them back is to address those frustrations with real solutions in the area of public health, in the area of the economy, in the area of globalization and its effects.

TT: What else went wrong in 2020? There were seats that even Republicans thought that they were going to lose that they ended up winning.

SPM: Democrats are still up about 30 seats from just two years ago. If you look at 2018 and 2020 together, we took back the House and then we held it. There's no reason to believe that we aren't in a very solid position with our current members. Many of them are now battle-tested, excellent candidates. But we are also much better positioned in competitive seats going into 2022 because we're focused on the economy and the pandemic and on healing the country.

TT: On the pandemic. A few days after Biden took office, Republicans were already getting on message, saying that Democrats were against opening schools that could be open now because they were pandering to teachers' unions. Stipulate that it's February 2021 and the election is a ways away: How are you responding to this, with ads already running against some of your front-liners?

SPM: Let's be clear about how low the Republican Party has sunk. For months, they have been fighting against the kind of support for our schools that would allow them to reopen safely and continue to do so. Now, we want kids back in schools. We also want schools to be safe and teachers and students and staff to not be at risk. That requires a strategy. So the Republicans want to exploit these frustrations. We want to address them with solutions.

I'm going to leave to the Republicans to try to exploit these frustrations, and we're going to address them by getting kids back to school safely. Remember, the Republicans are getting ready to oppose a pandemic relief package that is supported by 70 percent of the American people, by local Republican county executives and town supervisors.

TT: When I'd talk to Democrats at this point in 2009, they were saying the same thing about the stimulus: Republicans are voting against help for people, and it'll hurt them. It didn't hurt them.

SPM: The last time the Republicans wrecked the economy and Democrats cleaned it up, it took longer than two years. This time, the Republicans have once again left a mess. But I do think that President Biden's policies will be effective at defeating the pandemic and rebuilding the economy long before 2022. The best policy will be the best politics.

TT: Democrats rolled out an immigration reform bill; this is the first time I can remember where a bill like that didn't emphasize border security, too. That's happening as Republicans are running confidently against benefits for undocumented immigrants, which has been a winner for them. Has the terrain actually shifted on this, or are Democrats exposed if they pass this?

SPM: Let's see what happens. We have an opportunity to help our economy and to positively affect the lives of millions of people, especially the “dreamers” who have been waiting too long already. And there's a real moral priority to act in this area to fix our broken system, which will help our economy and help our country moving. If Republicans want to exploit that for political gain, I'm not surprised. But I think you will see a broad bipartisan coalition for sensible immigration reform that will include business groups and religious groups and many people who would not normally be part of the Democratic coalition.

TT: Is the DCCC going to compete for Texas's 6th Congressional District?

SPM: We're looking at it, but right now, unfortunately, citizens in Texas are getting a tough lesson in what happens when Republicans mismanage government. That will provide new voices and new opportunities to be heard. And it should. So we're looking at Texas's 6th District; right now, the priority in Texas for our members is serving their constituents in the face of this disaster.

Midterm watch

Republicans continue to make moves in Ohio, where the retirement of Sen. Rob Portman has created an opening in a state that keeps getting friendlier to his party. Jane Timken, the state GOP's former chair, jumped into the race this week; like Josh Mandel, the former state treasurer making his third bid, she reintroduced herself as an ally of former president Donald Trump.

“I stood up and ran against [former Ohio Gov. John] Kasich’s hand-picked, corrupt chairman and unified the party,” Timken told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I traveled 150,000 miles across Ohio the last four years to advance President Trump’s 'America First' agenda. No one fought harder for President Trump than I did.”

No well-known Democrat has officially entered the race yet, though Rep. Tim Ryan, whose eastern Ohio district has moved sharply right since it was drawn, has been telling Democrats he intends to run. Rep. Joyce Beatty, who represents the safely Democratic downtown and suburbs of Columbus, has announced that she won't run.

In Wisconsin, which Democrats recaptured last year, a second Democrat followed Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson into the race to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson. (Johnson, who has won two races against former senator Russ Feingold, has not announced his 2022 plans.) Alex Lasry, a senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks, entered the race just weeks after criticism for getting the coronavirus vaccine before most of the state's older residents, which he credited to “pure happenstance.”

“My wife got a call from her uncle that works in a facility that had extra doses that were going to go to waste if not used right away,” he explained last month in a tweet. (Lauren Lasry is the chief of staff at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.) Nelson challenged Lasry, the son of a Bucks co-owner, not to use his personal wealth in a run; the National Republican Senatorial Committee welcomed him to the race as a “spoiled rich kid.” Lasry, in a round of local interviews, said he was moved to run by Johnson endorsing “conspiracy theories” instead of delivering for the state.

A Republican primary in Florida is looking less likely after Ivanka Trump ruled out a run against Sen. Marco Rubio. “Ivanka offered her support for Sen. Rubio's re-election,” a spokesman told Maggie Haberman of the New York Times.

Ad watch

California Teachers Association, “Safety First.” By now, teachers unions are used to being attacked by conservatives on the premise that they protect their own before thinking about kids. (Chris Christie's rise as a national figure was fueled by his standoffs with aggressive teachers unions.) California's union, bracing for a potential recall attempt against Gov. Gavin Newsom, has been on the air for days with spots that assure voters they are in favor of in-person schooling, under safe conditions, as fast as possible. It's not much different from the argument national unions are making, which elides the GOP criticism: That studies show teachers can go back to work even if they're not vaccinated yet.

Glenn Youngkin, “Challenges.” A former Caryle Group executive with no political record, Youngkin jumped into the GOP primary for Virginia governor this month, announcing an election reform task force, then running this ad. “It's going to take an outsider, a new kind of leader, to bring a new day to Virginia,” he says. It's a nod at who Republicans expect to be the Democratic nominee: Either former governor Terry McAuliffe, or a Democratic state legislator who has backed the aggressive liberal reform agenda of their new majority.

Troy Carter, “Biggest Difference.” The race for the safe Democratic House seat in New Orleans continues to be dominated by two candidates who share a name but are not related: Carter and former state party chair Karen Carter Peterson. Carter, who is approaching 30 years in local politics, pitches himself here as the candidate who doesn't care about the celebrity that comes with the job: “It's never been about the issues that make the biggest headlines, it's about the issues that make the biggest difference.”

Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, “ASL for Congress.” The race for Rep. Deb Haaland's seat in New Mexico doesn't begin until she is confirmed as the new interior secretary; her hearing starts in five days. Sedillo Lopez may be the best-known Democrat angling to replace her. Lopez ran as a rival “progressive” candidate in the 2018 primary; she came in a tight third place, behind Haaland, who ultimately locked up liberal votes, and a more moderate candidate. Unless the Democratic-run legislature quickly changes the state's special election law, the nominee will be chosen by party officials, not primary voters, and Sedillo Lopez reintroduces herself here as if 2018 never ended; a speech at a Women's March rally, advocacy for Medicare-for-all, and even file footage from the last campaign to emphasize her backing of a Green New Deal.

Gregg Smith, “New Mission.” National Democrats were excited when state Sen. Kerry Donovan, who'd previously passed on running for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, jumped into the 2022 race against new Rep. Lauren Boebert. But Donovan didn't clear the field. Smith, a first-time candidate and onetime business partner with the founder of Blackwater, introduced himself with a rundown of his military record. That has been effective for Democrats in the past, but not always, when there's a rival candidate national Democrats prefer.

Poll watch

What's the pace of reopening of schools in your community? (Quinnipiac, 1056 adults)

Too quickly: 18%

Not quickly enough: 27%

About right pace: 47%

Republicans have found a unifying issue this month: The Biden administration's work-in-progress approach to school reopenings, and the demands of teachers unions to vaccinate educators before in-person education fully resumes. A series of ads have already whacked vulnerable House Democrats for not supporting faster openings, given CDC research on whether in-person education increases infection risks. But the issue has not broken through with voters as much as it has broken through in the media. Although suburban voters are more likely to say the reopenings are not happening “quickly enough,” just 30 percent of them hold that view; more than twice as many say the pace is right, or too fast. But it's early days.

How has Gov. Andrew Cuomo done with sharing data about COVID-related deaths of nursing home patients? (Siena, 804 New York voters)

Excellent: 15%

Good: 24%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 34%

It may be a while before another governor writes a crisis memoir about an ongoing crisis. Cuomo, who has won three landslide victories despite several controversies, saw his approval rating surge during the pandemic; it has fallen since then, but as Republicans and fellow Democrats begin investigating his possible concealment of data about nursing home deaths, more than 60 percent of New Yorkers said they approved of his overall approach. The covid-19 scandal is by far Cuomo's biggest vulnerability, with 55 percent of voters frustrated by it.

In the states

Republicans picked their nominees in two Wisconsin special legislative elections this week, but the biggest race on the ballot didn't have a GOP nominee at all.

On Tuesday, just 324,864 voters turned out to nominate candidates for state superintendent of public instruction, the technically nonpartisan job once held by now-Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat. Evers used the job to challenge two-term Gov. Scott Walker, oppose school funding cuts and block the expansion of a voucher program. While Evers faced opponents with clear Republican ties, yesterday's contest came down to union-backed liberal Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr, who supported Joe Biden for president last year but aligns with conservatives on school choice.

“Voted for Deborah Kerr this morning for State Superintendent of Public Instruction,” Walker tweeted on Tuesday, sharing a grainy picture of himself with Kerry, the superintendent of the Brown Deer School District. “She is a proven reformer who wants all kids in government-run or private schools to do well!”

Kerr won 26.5 percent of the vote on Tuesday; Underly, an administrator at the Pecatonica School District, won 27.3 percent. Despite the heated debate about when schools can reopen, and whether teachers should return to the classroom without vaccinations, the primary didn't touch on this at all, with both candidates on the same page.

“We can certainly be in person, but we need to keep everybody safe,” Underly told Wisconsin Public Radio this month.

“We need to get back to school by mitigating the risk as much as possible,” Kerr said in the same forum.

Electing a state superintendent of education who supports school choice and might side with GOP legislators over Evers would be a coup for the GOP. But Kerr's campaign for the April runoff got off to a messy start. As the polls closed, she responded to a Twitter question about the first time people had been called the “n-word,” saying “I was 16 in high school and white — my lips were bigger than most and that was the reference given to me.” Within hours, her account was gone.

“While not intending the post to be interpreted as racist, the post was itself insensitive and so I shut my account down and removed the comment,” Kerr said in a statement.

Democrats watched with amazement at the self-inflicted wound — and are watching to see whether national Republicans invest in a race that doesn't usually attract national money or attention.

Dems in disarray

It'll be months, or years, before Democrats make final decisions about their next presidential primary schedule. But the status of Iowa and New Hampshire, which have cast the first and second votes since the 1970s, is shakier than ever since the 2020 caucuses ended in disaster, and the “First in the Nation” primary turned into a contest between candidates who'd drop out within weeks.

Grumbling about Iowa is a Democratic pastime, as is never actually changing its place on the schedule. Ahead of 2020, pushed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and his allies, Democrats changed the caucus to allow limited early voting, and to create two vote counts: A raw total, and the traditional “state delegate equivalent” total that gives more clout to more rural areas. (Sanders likely got more raw votes than Hillary Clinton in 2016, but was narrowly bested in the SDE count.)

It was far more complicated than the Iowa Republican Party's approach to the caucuses, an in-person vote with no delegate algebra. And it was a major reason why an attempt to process results immediately through an app failed, prompting the resignation of Iowa's Democratic Party chair ahead of an election where Iowa Democrats lost ground from the midterms. Within days of leaving the Democratic National Committee, former chairman Tom Perez told Reid Epstein of the New York Times that Iowa and New Hampshire's first-state status needed another look.

“The world has changed a lot since 1972 to 2020 and 2024,” Perez told Epstein. “And so the notion that we need to do it because this is how we’ve always done it is a woefully insufficient justification for going first again.”

New Hampshire's status isn't as shaky, and a state law requiring it to hold the first presidential primary remains the biggest impediment to a pre-2024 shuffle. Still, as David Siders and Elena Schneider report in Politico, an effort by Nevada Democrats to hold the first contest, and to turn it from a caucus into a primary, is being taken more seriously. That's thanks in part to President Biden, who went onto win the nomination after floundering in Iowa and New Hampshire.

A bill supported by the state's Democratic assembly speaker would give Nevada a primary “immediately preceding the last Tuesday in January,” which would nudge it ahead of both Iowa and New Hampshire. Former Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid, who engineered the early Nevada caucus in the first place, has been an outspoken advocate for replacing Iowa and New Hampshire at the starting gate, in part because the racially diverse state is a more accurate demographic reflection of America.

“America looks different than it did 50 years ago, when these traditions were put in place, and the Democratic electorate looks really different,” Reid told Politico.

Reid has been saying that for years, though, and some conditions mitigate against a primary shake-up. As Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn noted in an interview, the relevant DNC committees that handle primaries won't meet for months. Wilburn, a state legislator less than a month into his new role, also is working with the Iowa Republicans to advocate for keeping the state first. Right now, Democrats expect to head into 2024 with no challenger to President Biden if he seeks a second term. It's Republicans looking at a wide-open primary dominated by a former president who became popular in Iowa.

“Iowa has an important role in preparing our candidates for the spotlight; whether they win the nomination or not, they’ll tell you that it made them a better candidate,” Wilburn said in an interview. “It helps them get to know the voters.”

Countdown