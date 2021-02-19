Biden to head to Michigan to tour vaccine manufacturing plant after morning focused on foreign policy
After a morning focused on foreign policy, Biden plans Friday to head to Michigan to visit a Pfizer manufacturing plant that is producing a coronavirus vaccine.
The visit, originally scheduled for Thursday but postponed because of wintry weather, comes as states are clamoring for increased supplies as they try to expand vaccination of their populations.
According to the White House, Biden will tour the Pfizer site in Kalamazoo, Mich., meet with workers who are producing the vaccine and then deliver remarks.
Before departing the White House, Biden is scheduled to participate in a virtual Group of Seven meeting of leaders of the world’s largest economies. During the meeting, he is expected to throw the support of the United States behind a global push to distribute coronavirus vaccines equitably, pledging $4 billion to a multilateral effort that the Trump administration spurned.
Biden also plans to participate in a virtual event hosted by the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering that draws leaders and policymakers. That speech will be aimed at assuring U.S. allies that “America is back and the transatlantic alliance is back” under his presidency, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s remarks.
Biden to reassert U.S. leadership in global diplomacy and welcome talks with Iran
Biden will encourage face-to-face talks with Iran over its nuclear program as a step toward rebuilding the international agreement that Trump renounced, and will reassure allies Friday that the United States will stick to its commitments going forward.
The Biden administration opened the door to talks Thursday, saying it would accept an invitation to join the other members of the 2015 agreement for talks about how both the United States and Iran could return to its fold.
Biden’s public embrace of that idea Friday does not commit the United States to a timeline for returning to the agreement, which Iran began violating after the U.S. withdrawal, but it lends heft to an effort with European allies to draw Iran to the table. It is also meant to help persuade Iran not to make matters worse by expelling international inspectors next week.
Texas is freezing, but the roast of Ted Cruz is on
Nobody likes Ted Cruz. This is conventional wisdom in Washington. While not technically true — his family members like him, presumably, and his approval rating among Texas Republicans last month was 76 percent — it feels essentially true. Maybe it’s the exhausting smarm, the squirrelly ambition, the hollow theatrics. Maybe it’s how he tried to block relief aid after Hurricane Sandy, or how he helped to shut down the government in 2013. The Victorian facial hair hasn’t helped; it lends an incongruous quality of statesmanship to a man viewed by his colleagues as a pest.
“Lucifer in the flesh,” Republican John A. Boehner, the former speaker of the House, called him in 2016.
“If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said in 2016.
Rep. Lauren Boebert displays guns in background during virtual House committee hearing
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) attended a virtual House committee hearing Thursday with at least three large firearms prominently displayed behind her as she and her colleagues debated whether to ban lawmakers from bringing guns to committee meetings.
The freshman lawmaker and gun rights advocate, who owns a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colo., had two AR-15-style rifles arranged like an X on a shelf behind her head and another large firearm lying across books on the shelf below. There was also a handgun.
The House Natural Resources Committee was holding its first organizational meeting, which included passage of the panel’s rules. Republicans offered an amendment to remove a provision prohibiting lawmakers from bringing firearms to meetings.
Fact Checker: Biden’s repeated claim he’s ‘traveled 17,000 miles with’ Xi Jinping
During his recent town hall on CNN, President Biden made a number of mistaken claims and assertions. He suggested racehorse owners receive tax breaks worth $9 billion, almost enough to pay for free attendance at community college — a claim that left tax experts scratching their heads. He said that the $7.25-an-hour minimum wage set in 2009 would be worth $20 if indexed for inflation, a statement that only makes sense if you are measuring from 1968. He wrongly stated that the “vast majority” of undocumented immigrants were not Hispanic.
We became interested in the claim that he had “traveled 17,000 miles” with Chinese President Xi Jinping. We had first noticed it when the president was interviewed by Norah O’Donnell, but it seemed like a typical Biden malaprop. After, it did not make much sense because world leaders do not often travel together. But he then said it again. Researching the matter, we discovered he had also used the same phrase during the presidential election campaign — and the same number even earlier than that.
Gavel in hand, Bernie Sanders lays out an unabashedly liberal economic agenda
After three decades in Congress wielding influence as a left-wing outsider with a grass-roots following, Sen. Bernie Sanders has finally grasped institutional power on Capitol Hill — and he is moving quickly to use it.
As the new chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Sanders (I-Vt.) has already played a key role in advancing Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, and he is now scheduling high-profile hearings on some of the nation’s most pressing challenges.
For the first hearing, set for Thursday, Sanders has summoned the chief executives of some of America’s best-known companies to testify about the wages they pay their employees — speaking alongside some of their own front-line workers.