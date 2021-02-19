Earlier, Biden participated in a virtual Group of Seven meeting of leaders of the world’s largest economies. Later, Biden plans to travel to Michigan to tour a coronavirus vaccine manufacturing plant and deliver remarks as his administration continues to push for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package pending in Congress.
Biden warns Munich Security Conference that ‘democratic progress is under assault’ in the United States and Europe
In an address to the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Biden delivered a stark warning to global leaders and policymakers that “democratic progress is under assault” in many parts of the world, including the United States and Europe.
He affirmed that the United States is committed to the NATO alliance and is “determined to reengage with Europe, to consult with you, to earn back our position of trusted leadership.” And he said that the United States must be prepared for “long-term strategic competition with China.”
“Our partnerships have endured and grown through the years because they are rooted in the richness of our shared democratic values,” Biden said. “They’re not transactional. They’re not extractive. They’re built on a vision of the future where every voice matters, where the rights of all are protected and the rule of law is upheld. … And in so many places, including in Europe and the United States, democratic progress is under assault.”
The speech, and one earlier Friday to the leaders of the Group of Seven in a virtual meeting, were Biden’s most extensive remarks on foreign policy as president.
In his Munich Security Conference address, the president described the current moment as an “inflection point” in the debate over the merits of democratic vs. autocratic governance.
“I believe [with] every ounce of my being that democracy will and must prevail,” Biden said. “We must demonstrate that democracy can still deliver for our people in this changed world. That, in my view, is our galvanizing mission. Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it. Fight for it. Strengthen it. Renew it. We have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of our history. It’s the single best way to revitalize the promise of our future.”
He also called for a global effort to press China to abide by the same rules that U.S. and European companies do “to deter corruption and monopolistic practice.”
“We have to push back against the Chinese government’s economic abuses and coercion that undercut the foundations of the international economic system,” Biden said. “Everyone — everyone — must play by the same rules.”
Analysis: Iran tests Biden as he joins first international summit as president
After a campaign in which he promised to repair relations with allies and put diplomacy first, Biden joined his first international summit on Friday: A virtual Group of Seven meeting in the lengthening shadow of escalating tensions with Iran.
After weeks of telephone calls with heads of state, the G7 — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States — was Biden’s first proper gathering with world leaders, even if the pandemic kept them from meeting in person.
Shortly after his G7 appearance, Biden addressed the Munich Security Conference, saying that transatlantic relations had been “strained and tested” under Trump and promising to “earn back our position of trusted leadership.”
Biden vows to stand up to Russia’s effort to ‘bully and threaten’
Biden vowed Friday to stand up to efforts by Russia to “bully and threaten” other nations as he stressed a renewed U.S. commitment to NATO, the 72-year-old organization that Trump repeatedly criticized.
Biden specifically urged global leaders to support Ukraine in the face of threats from Russia as he delivered remarks to a virtual meeting of the Munich Security Conference.
The U.S. president also criticized Russia for seeking to undermine other governments.
“The Kremlin attacks our democracies and weaponizes corruption to try to undermine our system of governance,” Biden said. “Russian leaders want people to think that our system is more corrupt or as corrupt as theirs. But the world knows that isn’t true.”
Biden urges swift passage of bill expanding protections for sexual orientation, gender identity
Biden on Friday urged Congress “to swiftly pass” the Equality Act, legislation introduced Thursday in the House that would amend existing civil rights laws to explicitly ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in the workforce, housing, education and other areas of American life.
“Every person should be treated with dignity and respect, and this bill represents a critical step toward ensuring that America lives up to our foundational values of equality and freedom for all,” Biden said in a statement. “Full equality has been denied to LGBTQ+ Americans and their families for far too long.”
If passed, the legislation would provide the most comprehensive LGBTQ civil rights protections in U.S. history, advocates say, significantly altering the legal landscape in a country where more than half of states lack explicit legal protections on the basis of sexuality or gender identity.
Introduced by Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), the Equality Act has broad support in the House, which is expected to vote on the measure next week. But it is likely to face opposition in the Senate, where passage would require at least 10 Republicans to vote for the bill because of filibuster rules.
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg on the Cruz saga: Check the international travel covid guidelines
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg weighed in on Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Tex.) trip to Cancun, Mexico, saying it was a good time to remind Americans that there are still restrictions in place for international travel because of the coronavirus.
“Look at the guidelines, including the requirements for international travel for a test before you come back to the U.S. and a quarantine once you arrive back on American soil,” Buttigieg said during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.”
Buttigieg didn’t beat up on Cruz, but took a subtle jab at the senator, who left his home state of Texas in crisis for a family vacation in Cancun.
“To Senator Cruz I would say the same thing I’ve said to every Texas elected official I’ve been able to speak to in the last 24 hours,” Buttigieg said. “The department and administration are here to help the people of Texas.”
Sen. Thune says GOP activists seeking censure of senators who voted to convict Trump are engaging in ‘cancel culture’
Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the chamber’s No. 2 Republican, said party activists who have called for censuring GOP senators who voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial are engaging in “cancel culture” — a term Republicans frequently employ to criticize Democrats.
Thune, the minority whip, voted to acquit the former president but said in an interview with the Associated Press that “there was a strong case” made by the House impeachment managers.
“People could come to different conclusions,” Thune told the AP. “If we’re going to criticize the media and the left for cancel culture, we can’t be doing that ourselves.”
Thune said that Republicans who sided with Democrats in voting to find Trump guilty of “incitement of insurrection” had cast a “vote of conscience.” Thune, who is seeking reelection next year, said his vote was based on his belief that the Constitution does not permit the Senate to try a president after he has left office.
Democrats, who led the impeachment effort, fell 10 votes short of the two-thirds threshold required for a conviction.
Trump lashed out at Thune last year when he said plans by some Republicans to contest the electoral college vote in the Senate would “go down like a shot dog.”
Trump responded on Twitter by calling Thune a “RINO,” an acronym for Republican in Name Only, and “Mitch’s boy,” a reference to now-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
Pelosi to join news conference to denounce spike in anti-Asian hate crimes and violence
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) plans Friday to join a news conference at which members of Congress will denounce a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes and violence during the pandemic.
According to organizers, more than 3,000 anti-Asian hate incidents have been reported since the onset of the pandemic. The coronavirus has been dubbed by some, including by Trump, as the “China virus.”
Pelosi is scheduled to appear virtually with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
Recent cases lawmakers are expected to highlight include the murder of Vicha Ratanapakdee, 84, who died after being pushed to the ground while on a morning walk in San Francisco, and the assault of Noel Quintana, 61, whose face was slashed while he was on the subway in New York.
Former president Bill Clinton also spoke out on the issue Friday.
“I’m deeply concerned about the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans,” he said in a tweet. “We must speak out against discrimination of all kinds, reject the ignorant rhetoric driving this wave of violence, and reach out to support our neighbors.”
In September, the House passed a resolution, largely along party lines, denouncing anti-Asian rhetoric related to the pandemic.
One night in Cancun: Ted Cruz’s disastrous decision to go on vacation during Texas storm crisis
Usually, it takes at least one full day in Cancun to do something embarrassing you’ll never live down.
But for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), it took just 10 hours — from when his United plane touched down at Cancun International Airport at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday to when he booked a return flight back to Houston around 6 a.m. Thursday — for the state’s junior senator to apparently realize he had made a horrible mistake.
Cruz landed back home in Texas almost exactly 24 hours after he departed, saying he was ready to take on the devastating winter storms that have left millions of Texans without power or safe drinking water and at least 30 dead in the state.
Biden pledged federal support for Texas in call with Gov. Abbott, White House says
Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) about the severe weather in his state and others in the region, according to a readout of the call released by the White House late Thursday night.
“President Biden conveyed his support to the people of Texas in this trying time,” the White House said. “He reiterated that the federal government will continue to work hand-in-hand with state and local authorities in Texas to bring relief and address the critical needs of the families affected.”
With the region remaining in a deep freeze, Biden also said he planned to instruct federal agencies to look into any additional steps that could be taken to support the state’s residents, according to the White House.
Biden said the federal government is at the ready if Texas needs additional federal support or assistance. While most Texans are getting their power back, millions are facing an escalating water crisis as the severe weather left pipes cracked and knocked water-treatment plants offline.
Late-night hosts, TV pundits slam Cruz for taking ‘the world’s shortest spring break’ to Cancun
To illustrate the effects of a deadly Arctic blast that had pummeled much of the United States this week, leaving millions of people shivering and in the dark, Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” homed in on the plight of a particularly well-known resident of Houston.
“One poor Texan,” Noah noted during his monologue on Thursday, “had to travel 800 miles just to get heat, water and electricity.”
The late-night comic was referring to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who earlier in the day confirmed that he had abandoned the freezing temperatures in Texas — where sustained power outages have left at least 30 people dead — for a tropical vacation in Cancun with his family.
Analysis: Texas Republicans, led by Cruz, taking heat as deep freeze batters state
Texas’s top Republicans are under heavy criticism for their response to the damaging deep freeze plaguing the Lone Star State, which has left at least 47 people dead, hundreds of thousands without electricity and millions without clean water.
The GOP’s tough spot was exemplified by Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.), who sparked a furor for packing up his family and heading to Cancun, saying his kids wanted to vacation during the cold weather. Cruz returned abruptly Thursday, admitting that his trip was “obviously a mistake.”
But the other Republicans in charge in Texas are also fending off questions about their management of the state’s power grid — which doesn’t receive federal or other state help — even as power for 2 million people has been restored.
Biden to head to Michigan to tour vaccine manufacturing plant after morning focused on foreign policy
After a morning focused on foreign policy, Biden plans Friday to head to Michigan to visit a Pfizer manufacturing plant that is producing a coronavirus vaccine.
The visit, originally scheduled for Thursday but postponed because of wintry weather, comes as states are clamoring for increased supplies as they try to expand vaccination of their populations.
According to the White House, Biden will tour the Pfizer site in Kalamazoo, Mich., meet with workers who are producing the vaccine and then deliver remarks.
Before departing the White House, Biden is scheduled to participate in a virtual Group of Seven meeting of leaders of the world’s largest economies. During the meeting, he is expected to throw the support of the United States behind a global push to distribute coronavirus vaccines equitably, pledging $4 billion to a multilateral effort that the Trump administration spurned.
Biden also plans to participate in a virtual event hosted by the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering that draws leaders and policymakers. That speech will be aimed at assuring U.S. allies that “America is back and the transatlantic alliance is back” under his presidency, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s remarks.
U.S. officially rejoins Paris accord, vowing to make up for lost time
The United States has officially rejoined the Paris climate accord. That was the easy part.
Friday marks the first day the country is again part of the international agreement meant to stop the world from warming past a critical climate change threshold — a global average of 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
Now the Biden administration will try to make up for lost time and repair the country’s standing among nations in the global fight against climate change after Trump made the United States the only nation to drop out of the accord.
Biden to reassert U.S. leadership in global diplomacy and welcome talks with Iran
Biden will encourage face-to-face talks with Iran over its nuclear program as a step toward rebuilding the international agreement that Trump renounced, and will reassure allies Friday that the United States will stick to its commitments going forward.
The Biden administration opened the door to talks Thursday, saying it would accept an invitation to join the other members of the 2015 agreement for talks about how both the United States and Iran could return to its fold.
Biden’s public embrace of that idea Friday does not commit the United States to a timeline for returning to the agreement, which Iran began violating after the U.S. withdrawal, but it lends heft to an effort with European allies to draw Iran to the table. It is also meant to help persuade Iran not to make matters worse by expelling international inspectors next week.