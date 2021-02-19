In an address to the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Biden delivered a stark warning to global leaders and policymakers that “democratic progress is under assault” in many parts of the world, including the United States and Europe.

He affirmed that the United States is committed to the NATO alliance and is “determined to reengage with Europe, to consult with you, to earn back our position of trusted leadership.” And he said that the United States must be prepared for “long-term strategic competition with China.”

“Our partnerships have endured and grown through the years because they are rooted in the richness of our shared democratic values,” Biden said. “They’re not transactional. They’re not extractive. They’re built on a vision of the future where every voice matters, where the rights of all are protected and the rule of law is upheld. … And in so many places, including in Europe and the United States, democratic progress is under assault.”

The speech, and one earlier Friday to the leaders of the Group of Seven in a virtual meeting, were Biden’s most extensive remarks on foreign policy as president.

In his Munich Security Conference address, the president described the current moment as an “inflection point” in the debate over the merits of democratic vs. autocratic governance.

“I believe [with] every ounce of my being that democracy will and must prevail,” Biden said. “We must demonstrate that democracy can still deliver for our people in this changed world. That, in my view, is our galvanizing mission. Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it. Fight for it. Strengthen it. Renew it. We have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of our history. It’s the single best way to revitalize the promise of our future.”

He also called for a global effort to press China to abide by the same rules that U.S. and European companies do “to deter corruption and monopolistic practice.”

“We have to push back against the Chinese government’s economic abuses and coercion that undercut the foundations of the international economic system,” Biden said. “Everyone — everyone — must play by the same rules.”