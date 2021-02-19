Late-night hosts, TV pundits slam Cruz for taking ‘the world’s shortest spring break’ to Cancun
To illustrate the effects of a deadly Arctic blast that had pummeled much of the United States this week, leaving millions of people shivering and in the dark, Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” homed in on the plight of a particularly well-known resident of Houston.
“One poor Texan,” Noah noted during his monologue on Thursday, “had to travel 800 miles just to get heat, water and electricity.”
The late-night comic was referring to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who earlier in the day confirmed that he had abandoned the freezing temperatures in Texas — where sustained power outages have left at least 30 people dead — for a tropical vacation in Cancun with his family.
Pelosi to join news conference to denounce spike in anti-Asian hate crimes and violence
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) plans Friday to join a news conference at which members of Congress will denounce a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes and violence during the pandemic.
According to organizers, more than 3,000 anti-Asian hate incidents have been reported since the onset of the pandemic. The coronavirus has been dubbed by some, including by Trump, as the “China virus.”
Pelosi is scheduled to appear virtually with members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
Recent cases lawmakers are expected to highlight include the murder of Vicha Ratanapakdee, 84, who died after being pushed to the ground while on a morning walk in San Francisco, and the assault of Noel Quintana, 61, whose face was slashed while he was on the subway in New York.
In September, the House passed a resolution, largely along party lines, denouncing anti-Asian rhetoric related to the pandemic.
Analysis: Texas Republicans, led by Cruz, taking heat as deep freeze batters state
Texas’s top Republicans are under heavy criticism for their response to the damaging deep freeze plaguing the Lone Star State, which has left at least 47 people dead, hundreds of thousands without electricity and millions without clean water.
The GOP’s tough spot was exemplified by Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.), who sparked a furor for packing up his family and heading to Cancun, saying his kids wanted to vacation during the cold weather. Cruz returned abruptly Thursday, admitting that his trip was “obviously a mistake.”
But the other Republicans in charge in Texas are also fending off questions about their management of the state’s power grid — which doesn’t receive federal or other state help — even as power for 2 million people has been restored.
Biden to head to Michigan to tour vaccine manufacturing plant after morning focused on foreign policy
After a morning focused on foreign policy, Biden plans Friday to head to Michigan to visit a Pfizer manufacturing plant that is producing a coronavirus vaccine.
The visit, originally scheduled for Thursday but postponed because of wintry weather, comes as states are clamoring for increased supplies as they try to expand vaccination of their populations.
According to the White House, Biden will tour the Pfizer site in Kalamazoo, Mich., meet with workers who are producing the vaccine and then deliver remarks.
Before departing the White House, Biden is scheduled to participate in a virtual Group of Seven meeting of leaders of the world’s largest economies. During the meeting, he is expected to throw the support of the United States behind a global push to distribute coronavirus vaccines equitably, pledging $4 billion to a multilateral effort that the Trump administration spurned.
Biden also plans to participate in a virtual event hosted by the Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering that draws leaders and policymakers. That speech will be aimed at assuring U.S. allies that “America is back and the transatlantic alliance is back” under his presidency, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s remarks.
U.S. officially rejoins Paris accord, vowing to make up for lost time
The United States has officially rejoined the Paris climate accord. That was the easy part.
Friday marks the first day the country is again part of the international agreement meant to stop the world from warming past a critical climate change threshold — a global average of 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
Now the Biden administration will try to make up for lost time and repair the country’s standing among nations in the global fight against climate change after Trump made the United States the only nation to drop out of the accord.
Biden to reassert U.S. leadership in global diplomacy and welcome talks with Iran
Biden will encourage face-to-face talks with Iran over its nuclear program as a step toward rebuilding the international agreement that Trump renounced, and will reassure allies Friday that the United States will stick to its commitments going forward.
The Biden administration opened the door to talks Thursday, saying it would accept an invitation to join the other members of the 2015 agreement for talks about how both the United States and Iran could return to its fold.
Biden’s public embrace of that idea Friday does not commit the United States to a timeline for returning to the agreement, which Iran began violating after the U.S. withdrawal, but it lends heft to an effort with European allies to draw Iran to the table. It is also meant to help persuade Iran not to make matters worse by expelling international inspectors next week.
Texas is freezing, but the roast of Ted Cruz is on
Nobody likes Ted Cruz. This is conventional wisdom in Washington. While not technically true — his family members like him, presumably, and his approval rating among Texas Republicans last month was 76 percent — it feels essentially true. Maybe it’s the exhausting smarm, the squirrelly ambition, the hollow theatrics. Maybe it’s how he tried to block relief aid after Hurricane Sandy, or how he helped to shut down the government in 2013. The Victorian facial hair hasn’t helped; it lends an incongruous quality of statesmanship to a man viewed by his colleagues as a pest.
“Lucifer in the flesh,” Republican John A. Boehner, the former speaker of the House, called him in 2016.
“If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said in 2016.
Rep. Lauren Boebert displays guns in background during virtual House committee hearing
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) attended a virtual House committee hearing Thursday with at least three large firearms prominently displayed behind her as she and her colleagues debated whether to ban lawmakers from bringing guns to committee meetings.
The freshman lawmaker and gun rights advocate, who owns a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colo., had two AR-15-style rifles arranged like an X on a shelf behind her head and another large firearm lying across books on the shelf below. There was also a handgun.
The House Natural Resources Committee was holding its first organizational meeting, which included passage of the panel’s rules. Republicans offered an amendment to remove a provision prohibiting lawmakers from bringing firearms to meetings.
Fact Checker: Biden’s repeated claim he’s ‘traveled 17,000 miles with’ Xi Jinping
During his recent town hall on CNN, President Biden made a number of mistaken claims and assertions. He suggested racehorse owners receive tax breaks worth $9 billion, almost enough to pay for free attendance at community college — a claim that left tax experts scratching their heads. He said that the $7.25-an-hour minimum wage set in 2009 would be worth $20 if indexed for inflation, a statement that only makes sense if you are measuring from 1968. He wrongly stated that the “vast majority” of undocumented immigrants were not Hispanic.
We became interested in the claim that he had “traveled 17,000 miles” with Chinese President Xi Jinping. We had first noticed it when the president was interviewed by Norah O’Donnell, but it seemed like a typical Biden malaprop. After, it did not make much sense because world leaders do not often travel together. But he then said it again. Researching the matter, we discovered he had also used the same phrase during the presidential election campaign — and the same number even earlier than that.
Gavel in hand, Bernie Sanders lays out an unabashedly liberal economic agenda
After three decades in Congress wielding influence as a left-wing outsider with a grass-roots following, Sen. Bernie Sanders has finally grasped institutional power on Capitol Hill — and he is moving quickly to use it.
As the new chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Sanders (I-Vt.) has already played a key role in advancing Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, and he is now scheduling high-profile hearings on some of the nation’s most pressing challenges.
For the first hearing, set for Thursday, Sanders has summoned the chief executives of some of America’s best-known companies to testify about the wages they pay their employees — speaking alongside some of their own front-line workers.