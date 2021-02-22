Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Monday announced her opposition to the nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, delivering another blow to the chances of Biden’s pick to win Senate confirmation.

“Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency,” Collins said in a statement. “Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend.”

The White House has been scrambling to find Republican support for Tanden in the aftermath of Friday’s announcement by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that he would oppose her nomination in the evenly divided Senate.

Tanden has emerged as a lightning rod for criticism over her prior attacks against Republican lawmakers and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

At her contentious confirmation hearings this month, Senate Republicans repeatedly brought up Tanden’s previous attacks on GOP lawmakers, particularly on Twitter. Among those were one calling Collins “the worst.”

“The director of OMB is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the federal budget and plays a significant role in any Administration’s fiscal and regulatory agenda,” Collins said in her statement. “Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent.”