Former senator Loeffler launches new voter registration group, eyes rematch with Warnock in Georgia
Former senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is launching a new voter registration group and weighing a rematch in 2022 against Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), who defeated her in a special election in January.
In an interview published Monday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Loeffler suggested her new group, Greater Georgia, would serve as a counter to Fair Fight, the organization that Stacey Abrams started shortly after her 2018 defeat in the race for governor.
Loeffler told the Journal-Constitution that her group will focus on registering conservative voters, building a network to promote “big-tent” proposals and advocating for conservative electoral policies.
“It’s the culmination of what I learned and what I saw firsthand in Georgia’s biggest election in its history,” she said of GOP losses in Georgia’s November presidential election and a pair of January Senate runoffs. “You often learn more when you’re not successful than when you are, and that’s our starting point.”
Analysis: Texas Democrats, in post-election review, share path to turn state blue in 2024
We got our hands on the Texas Democratic Party’s post-election review — an autopsy on what went wrong and what the party thinks it needs to do to turn the state blue by 2024.
Texas Democrats, whose entreaties for more spending in the state by the Biden campaign were denied in the final stretch of the election, are optimistic they can do better next time — if they can beef up their voter registration program to register 100,000 to 150,0000 more Democrats than Republicans per cycle.
The “2020 Retrospective” attributes the across-the-board losses to three things: limited spending in the state, subpar outreach to and mobilization of Latino voters, and the suspension of in-person voter contact due to the coronavirus that hindered efforts to turn out low-propensity voters.
Biden to discuss changes to coronavirus relief program, mark 500,000 U.S. deaths
Biden plans a heavy focus Monday on the coronavirus, with a policy announcement in the afternoon and a candle-lighting ceremony in the evening to mark the milestone of 500,000 deaths.
At a White House event, Biden plans to speak about “advancing equitable access” to the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program aimed at helping small businesses weather the pandemic.
In an announcement Monday, the Treasury Department signaled it would make targeted changes to the program’s loans in an attempt to direct more funding toward the smallest of small businesses.
In a call with reporters Sunday evening, senior officials sought to turn the page on past criticisms that the PPP has sent large sums of money to larger businesses at the expense of smaller ones.
Later in the day Monday, Biden plans a moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at sundown where he will be joined by Vice President Harris.
While the coronavirus infection rate in the United States has fallen to levels not seen since the fall, the toll of the pandemic will hit 500,000 deaths on Monday.
Sen. Collins announces opposition to Biden’s pick for White House budget office
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Monday announced her opposition to the nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, delivering another blow to the chances of Biden’s pick to win Senate confirmation.
“Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency,” Collins said in a statement. “Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend.”
The White House has been scrambling to find Republican support for Tanden in the aftermath of Friday’s announcement by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that he would oppose her nomination in the evenly divided Senate.
Tanden has emerged as a lightning rod for criticism over her prior attacks against Republican lawmakers and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
At her contentious confirmation hearings this month, Senate Republicans repeatedly brought up Tanden’s previous attacks on GOP lawmakers, particularly on Twitter. Among those were one calling Collins “the worst.”
“The director of OMB is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the federal budget and plays a significant role in any Administration’s fiscal and regulatory agenda,” Collins said in her statement. “Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent.”
With Collins’s opposition, Tanden’s best hope for confirmation now likely rests with finding support from either Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) or Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing brings first big political test for attorney general nominee
Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland is due to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday morning, as the federal appellate judge hopes to navigate his way to confirmation amid the bitter partisanship that has consumed the Justice Department in recent years.
Republicans are expected to try to extract promises of specific investigations and prosecutions in politically sensitive cases. Already, GOP members on the panel have called for Garland to pledge to investigate the administration of New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat, for his handling of nursing home deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Republicans also are likely to press Garland about the ongoing investigation of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for possible tax or financial crimes. And if confirmed, Garland will inherit special counsel John Durham’s probe into how the FBI and other intelligence agencies investigated people associated with Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign — a case in which Republicans have repeatedly called for criminal charges to be filed against former officials.
‘The former guy’: Biden and his aides work to ignore Trump — but it won’t be easy
During the campaign, the guidance from Biden’s team was clear: Engage with Trump as little as possible.
Now, after riding that strategy to the White House, the directive on when to engage with the former president is even starker: “Never,” said Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield.
“Joe Biden is president, and we’re focused on what we’re doing, day in and day out,” Bedingfield said. “The focus is entirely on President Biden’s agenda, and Donald Trump doesn’t factor in that for us.”
But the reality may prove more difficult. With the historic second impeachment of Trump recently concluded, Biden and his team now face the challenge of continuing to minimize not just Trump but also Trumpism — an overarching ethos that includes a former president eager to sow discord; an alternate reality of dangerous misinformation; and an abiding belief in grievance politics and incivility.
Fact Checker: Kerry’s claim that ‘we have nine years left’ to avert the climate crisis
“The scientists told us three years ago that we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of the climate crisis. We are now three years gone, so we have nine years left.”
— John F. Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, in an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Feb. 19
Several readers asked us about the accuracy of this statement by the former secretary of state.
Kerry is using a figure that is frequently cited but often misused. It’s a good example of how scientists may write a long and complex report, and then it’s interpreted by the news media, pundits and politicians in ways that make the scientists frustrated that their nuanced conclusions have been twisted into a talking point.
Cruz is trying to repair his public image after his Cancún trip. He’s still feeling the heat.
Already in hot water after a trip to Cancún amid a statewide emergency, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) seems to be trying to chill disapproval.
In what appeared to others to be a bid to rehab his image, Cruz posted photos of himself Saturday passing out packs of water bottles to Texans struggling without clean water. On Sunday, he expressed outrage about skyrocketing utility bills, calling for regulatory action. But Cruz’s tweets in the wake of his trip have further fanned the flames of criticism, putting the junior senator under fire for his response to the winter storms that devastated Texas.
Impeachment is over. But other efforts to reckon with Trump’s post-election chaos have just begun.
The state of Michigan and the city of Detroit have asked a federal judge to sanction attorneys who filed lawsuits that falsely alleged the November presidential vote was fraudulent, the first of several similar efforts expected around the country.
An Atlanta-area prosecutor has launched a criminal investigation into whether pressure that President Donald Trump and his allies put on state officials amounted to an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the election.
And defamation lawsuits have been filed against Trump’s allies — the start of what could be a flood of civil litigation related to false claims that the election was rigged and to the subsequent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.