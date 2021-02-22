The White House on Monday signaled it is continuing to stand behind Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget after Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced she would oppose the nomination.

The White House has been scrambling to find Republican support for Tanden in the aftermath of Friday’s announcement by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that he would oppose her nomination in the evenly divided Senate.

“Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency,” Collins said in a statement. “Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend.”

Tanden, who leads the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, has emerged as a lightning rod for criticism over her prior attacks against Republican lawmakers and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

At her contentious confirmation hearings this month, Senate Republicans repeatedly brought up Tanden’s previous attacks on GOP lawmakers, particularly on Twitter. Among those were one calling Collins “the worst.”

“The director of OMB is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the federal budget and plays a significant role in any Administration’s fiscal and regulatory agenda,” Collins said in her statement. “Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent.”

In a tweet Monday morning, White House press secretary Jen Psaki continued to press the case for confirming Tanden.

“Neera Tanden=accomplished policy expert, would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation," Psaki wrote.

With Collins’s opposition, Tanden’s best hope for confirmation now is likely to rest with finding support from either Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) or Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

During an interview on CNN on Monday morning, Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) declined to say whether Democrats could secure another Republican vote for Tanden, saying he had not “worked it yet.”