Trump company to run Central Park ice rinks for another few weeks amid dispute with New York mayor
Trump’s company will keep its contract to run a pair of Central Park ice rinks for another few weeks, after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) backed a plan to close them in the middle of the skating season.
Last month, de Blasio had said he was terminating three different contracts Trump has with the city — to run a carousel, the ice rinks and a golf course — in response to Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s ice rink contracts were supposed to end this week, but some New Yorkers complained that that would close the rinks more than a month early.
In response, de Blasio’s office said that the rinks could remain open, under Trump’s operation, until their usual closing time in April. The Trump Organization’s contract to manage the rink was set to end in April anyway.
“New York City kids deserve all the time on the ice they can get this year. The Wollman and Lasker rinks will stay open under current management for the few weeks left in this season,” de Blasio spokesman Bill Neidhardt said in a statement.
“But make no mistake, we will not be doing business with the Trump Organization going forward. Inciting an insurrection will never be forgotten or forgiven,” Neidhardt said.
Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, thanked de Blasio on Twitter.
“Thank You for keeping Wollman and Lasker Rinks open — you’ve just made countless NYC families (along w our 250 employees) incredibly happy. This is a bright moment for New York and please know we appreciate it. I look forward to saying ‘thanks’ in person,” Eric Trump wrote Sunday.
New York said that Trump’s contract to run the carousel in Central Park was terminated earlier this month. Trump’s contract to run the Ferry Point golf course on city parkland is also set for termination, but Trump still could appeal the decision.
Supreme Court again rejects Trump’s bid to shield tax returns, other financial records from Manhattan prosecutor
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Trump’s last-chance effort to keep his private financial records from the Manhattan district attorney, ending a long and drawn-out legal battle.
After a four-month delay, the court denied Trump’s motion in a one-sentence order with no recorded dissents.
District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has won every stage of the legal fight — including the first round at the Supreme Court — but has yet to receive the records he says are necessary for a grand jury investigation into whether the president’s companies violated state law.
The current fight is a follow-up to last summer’s decision by the high court that the president is not immune from a criminal investigation while he holds office.
Merrick Garland ‘finally’ gets his moment in front of Senate Judiciary
Five years after Republicans refused to give him a hearing as President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland is getting his moment in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Garland, whom Biden has nominated to be attorney general, was Obama’s choice for the nation’s highest court after Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016.
Though Garland had received broad bipartisan support when President Bill Clinton nominated him to the D.C. Circuit bench and was considered a safe choice ideologically, Senate Republicans who held the majority refused to even give Garland a hearing, let alone a confirmation vote.
As the hearing began, Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said to Garland that it “has been a long time in planning and you’re here, finally.”
White House signals it is standing behind Tanden after Collins announces opposition
The White House on Monday signaled it is continuing to stand behind Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget after Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced she would oppose the nomination.
The White House has been scrambling to find Republican support for Tanden in the aftermath of Friday’s announcement by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that he would oppose her nomination in the evenly divided Senate.
“Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency,” Collins said in a statement. “Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend.”
Tanden, who leads the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, has emerged as a lightning rod for criticism over her prior attacks against Republican lawmakers and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
At her contentious confirmation hearings this month, Senate Republicans repeatedly brought up Tanden’s previous attacks on GOP lawmakers, particularly on Twitter. Among those were one calling Collins “the worst.”
“The director of OMB is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the federal budget and plays a significant role in any Administration’s fiscal and regulatory agenda,” Collins said in her statement. “Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent.”
In a tweet Monday morning, White House press secretary Jen Psaki continued to press the case for confirming Tanden.
“Neera Tanden=accomplished policy expert, would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation," Psaki wrote.
With Collins’s opposition, Tanden’s best hope for confirmation now is likely to rest with finding support from either Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) or Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
During an interview on CNN on Monday morning, Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) declined to say whether Democrats could secure another Republican vote for Tanden, saying he had not “worked it yet.”
“If you put a gun to my head, I couldn’t answer because I don’t have the information,” Durbin said.
Dominion files defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO for false claims that voting machines rigged election against Trump
Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit on Monday against Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, arguing that he has refused to stop repeating false claims that its voting machines were manipulated to rig the 2020 election against Trump.
Dominion is seeking more than $1.3 billion from Lindell, a staunch Trump supporter. The company says Lindell contributed to a “viral disinformation campaign” about Dominion on social media, in broadcast interviews, at public pro-Trump rallies and in a two-hour documentary about election fraud — titled “Absolute Proof” — that he created and paid to air on One America News.
The 115-page complaint, filed in federal court in the District, names Lindell and his company as defendants.
Former senator Loeffler launches new voter registration group, eyes rematch with Warnock in Georgia
Former senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is launching a new voter registration group and weighing a rematch in 2022 against Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), who defeated her in a special election in January.
In an interview published Monday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Loeffler suggested her new group, Greater Georgia, would serve as a counter to Fair Fight, the organization that Stacey Abrams started shortly after her 2018 defeat in the race for governor.
Loeffler told the Journal-Constitution that her group will focus on registering conservative voters, building a network to promote “big-tent” proposals and advocating for conservative electoral policies.
“It’s the culmination of what I learned and what I saw firsthand in Georgia’s biggest election in its history,” she said of GOP losses in Georgia’s November presidential election and a pair of January Senate runoffs. “You often learn more when you’re not successful than when you are, and that’s our starting point.”
Analysis: Texas Democrats, in post-election review, share path to turn state blue in 2024
We got our hands on the Texas Democratic Party’s post-election review — an autopsy on what went wrong and what the party thinks it needs to do to turn the state blue by 2024.
Texas Democrats, whose entreaties for more spending in the state by the Biden campaign were denied in the final stretch of the election, are optimistic they can do better next time — if they can beef up their voter registration program to register 100,000 to 150,0000 more Democrats than Republicans per cycle.
The “2020 Retrospective” attributes the across-the-board losses to three things: limited spending in the state, subpar outreach to and mobilization of Latino voters, and the suspension of in-person voter contact due to the coronavirus that hindered efforts to turn out low-propensity voters.
Biden to discuss changes to coronavirus relief program, mark 500,000 U.S. deaths
Biden plans a heavy focus Monday on the coronavirus, with a policy announcement in the afternoon and a candle-lighting ceremony in the evening to mark the milestone of 500,000 deaths.
At a White House event, Biden plans to speak about “advancing equitable access” to the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program aimed at helping small businesses weather the pandemic.
In an announcement Monday, the Treasury Department signaled it would make targeted changes to the program’s loans in an attempt to direct more funding toward the smallest of small businesses.
In a call with reporters Sunday evening, senior officials sought to turn the page on past criticisms that the PPP has sent large sums of money to larger businesses at the expense of smaller ones.
Later in the day Monday, Biden plans a moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at sundown where he will be joined by Vice President Harris.
While the coronavirus infection rate in the United States has fallen to levels not seen since the fall, the toll of the pandemic will hit 500,000 deaths on Monday.
Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing brings first big political test for attorney general nominee
Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland is due to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday morning, as the federal appellate judge hopes to navigate his way to confirmation amid the bitter partisanship that has consumed the Justice Department in recent years.
Republicans are expected to try to extract promises of specific investigations and prosecutions in politically sensitive cases. Already, GOP members on the panel have called for Garland to pledge to investigate the administration of New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat, for his handling of nursing home deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Republicans also are likely to press Garland about the ongoing investigation of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for possible tax or financial crimes. And if confirmed, Garland will inherit special counsel John Durham’s probe into how the FBI and other intelligence agencies investigated people associated with Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign — a case in which Republicans have repeatedly called for criminal charges to be filed against former officials.
‘The former guy’: Biden and his aides work to ignore Trump — but it won’t be easy
During the campaign, the guidance from Biden’s team was clear: Engage with Trump as little as possible.
Now, after riding that strategy to the White House, the directive on when to engage with the former president is even starker: “Never,” said Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield.
“Joe Biden is president, and we’re focused on what we’re doing, day in and day out,” Bedingfield said. “The focus is entirely on President Biden’s agenda, and Donald Trump doesn’t factor in that for us.”
But the reality may prove more difficult. With the historic second impeachment of Trump recently concluded, Biden and his team now face the challenge of continuing to minimize not just Trump but also Trumpism — an overarching ethos that includes a former president eager to sow discord; an alternate reality of dangerous misinformation; and an abiding belief in grievance politics and incivility.
Fact Checker: Kerry’s claim that ‘we have nine years left’ to avert the climate crisis
“The scientists told us three years ago that we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of the climate crisis. We are now three years gone, so we have nine years left.”
— John F. Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, in an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Feb. 19
Several readers asked us about the accuracy of this statement by the former secretary of state.
Kerry is using a figure that is frequently cited but often misused. It’s a good example of how scientists may write a long and complex report, and then it’s interpreted by the news media, pundits and politicians in ways that make the scientists frustrated that their nuanced conclusions have been twisted into a talking point.
Cruz is trying to repair his public image after his Cancún trip. He’s still feeling the heat.
Already in hot water after a trip to Cancún amid a statewide emergency, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) seems to be trying to chill disapproval.
In what appeared to others to be a bid to rehab his image, Cruz posted photos of himself Saturday passing out packs of water bottles to Texans struggling without clean water. On Sunday, he expressed outrage about skyrocketing utility bills, calling for regulatory action. But Cruz’s tweets in the wake of his trip have further fanned the flames of criticism, putting the junior senator under fire for his response to the winter storms that devastated Texas.
Impeachment is over. But other efforts to reckon with Trump’s post-election chaos have just begun.
The state of Michigan and the city of Detroit have asked a federal judge to sanction attorneys who filed lawsuits that falsely alleged the November presidential vote was fraudulent, the first of several similar efforts expected around the country.
An Atlanta-area prosecutor has launched a criminal investigation into whether pressure that President Donald Trump and his allies put on state officials amounted to an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the election.
And defamation lawsuits have been filed against Trump’s allies — the start of what could be a flood of civil litigation related to false claims that the election was rigged and to the subsequent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.