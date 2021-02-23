Two more of Biden’s Cabinet nominees are scheduled to appear Tuesday at Senate confirmation hearings: Xavier Becerra for health secretary and Deb Haaland for interior secretary.

Becerra, California’s attorney general, will appear before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, the first of two panels weighing his nomination to lead the sprawling Department of Health and Human Services.

A former Democratic congressman, Becerra is expected to field questions at his hearing about the pandemic, plans to expand access to health insurance and his lack of medical credentials. If confirmed, he would be the first Latino to lead the department. As California’s attorney general, Becerra challenged Trump’s policies through myriad lawsuits.

Republican opposition to his nomination has grown in recent days. On Monday, Sens. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) released a letter in which they asked Biden to withdraw the nomination, calling Becerra “unfit for any position of public trust.”

Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico, is scheduled to appear before the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. She would be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.

“The historic nature of my confirmation is not lost on me, but I will say that it is not about me,” Haaland says in her prepared testimony. “Rather, I hope this nomination would be an inspiration for Americans — moving forward together as one nation and creating opportunities for all of us.”

She pledges to “strike the right balance” between protecting public lands and energy development.