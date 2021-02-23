Congressional Black Caucus rallies behind replacement nominee for budget role
The influential Congressional Black Caucus is putting its muscle behind a replacement for Neera Tanden, whose nomination to become director of the Office of Management and Budget is on the verge of defeat.
The caucus, chaired by Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), plans to send a letter to the White House lobbying on behalf of Shalanda Young, a veteran staff director for the House Appropriations Committee who has been tapped as Tanden’s deputy at OMB.
The letter will outline the CBC’s full support for Young’s elevation should Tanden’s nomination be pulled, a spokesman for Beatty said.
Young, who is Black, has a sterling reputation among both parties on Capitol Hill and is seen as easily confirmable. Tanden faces uphill confirmation prospects in the 50-50 Senate because of opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). No Republican has expressed support for her.
Senate poised to confirm Vilsack as agriculture secretary, Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the United Nations
The Senate on Tuesday is poised to confirm two more of Biden’s Cabinet nominees: Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Vilsack, a former governor of Iowa, is seeking to reprise a role he held during the Obama administration. The Senate Agriculture Committee voted unanimously to advance his nomination earlier this month.
Thomas-Greenfield, a veteran diplomat, has faced controversy over a 2019 speaking engagement sponsored by an educational institute funded by the Chinese Communist Party, but she also appears on track to win Senate approval.
The chamber voted 75 to 20 on Monday on a procedural measure to end debate on her nomination.
Thomas-Greenfield is a 35-year veteran of the Foreign Service who has served on four continents, including Africa.
Senate to hold confirmation hearings on Becerra for health secretary, Haaland for interior secretary
Two more of Biden’s Cabinet nominees are scheduled to appear Tuesday at Senate confirmation hearings: Xavier Becerra for health secretary and Deb Haaland for interior secretary.
Becerra, California’s attorney general, will appear before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, the first of two panels weighing his nomination to lead the sprawling Department of Health and Human Services.
A former Democratic congressman, Becerra is expected to field questions at his hearing about the pandemic, plans to expand access to health insurance and his lack of medical credentials. If confirmed, he would be the first Latino to lead the department. As California’s attorney general, Becerra challenged Trump’s policies through myriad lawsuits.
Republican opposition to his nomination has grown in recent days. On Monday, Sens. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) released a letter in which they asked Biden to withdraw the nomination, calling Becerra “unfit for any position of public trust.”
Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico, is scheduled to appear before the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. She would be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.
“The historic nature of my confirmation is not lost on me, but I will say that it is not about me,” Haaland says in her prepared testimony. “Rather, I hope this nomination would be an inspiration for Americans — moving forward together as one nation and creating opportunities for all of us.”
She pledges to “strike the right balance” between protecting public lands and energy development.
Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee plans a second day of hearings on the nomination of Merrick Garland to be attorney general.
Some senators may focus on contested aspects of narrative surrounding the Capitol riot
The public inquest into the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol begins a new phase Tuesday when four law enforcement officials — three of whom resigned their posts and some of whom have never before spoken publicly about the attack — face lawmakers aiming to uncover what led to the violence and prevent future unrest.
But Tuesday’s hearing before members of two Senate committees could also become a battleground for competing narratives over what prompted the riot and who was responsible for it — a question that has become even more pointed following former president Donald Trump’s acquittal on an impeachment charge earlier this month.
Trump’s allies in Congress and beyond have sought to play down Trump’s role in gathering his supporters in Washington and spreading the false claim that he, not Joe Biden, won the November election — facts that led to bipartisan impeachment proceedings. Instead, they have sought to blame lapses by Capitol security officials — and the congressional leaders they report to — for the invasion of the building.
‘The people we lost were extraordinary,’ Biden says of coronavirus victims
By the light of 500 candles as “Amazing Grace” played outside the White House, Biden bowed his head in a minute of reflection on the 500,000 American lives lost to the coronavirus, crossing himself after the music faded out.
Moments earlier, the president noted that the U.S. death toll from the pandemic has exceeded both world wars and the Vietnam War combined.
“The people we lost were extraordinary,” Biden said in the White House’s Cross Hall. “They span generations. Born in America, immigrated to America. But just like that, so many of them took their final breath alone in America.”
Somber reminders will endure for the rest of the week, with flags flying at half-staff at all federal buildings, parks and other properties.
Virginia governor’s race a fitting after-party for the presidential election
RICHMOND — One candidate for governor carries a gun and a glittery American flag purse but won’t wear a mask against the coronavirus. Another is a self-described socialist who got pepper-sprayed by police during racial justice protests last summer.
In between is a spectrum of potential nominees that’s bigger and more diverse than any slate of major-party candidates for governor that Virginia has ever seen. So far, six Republicans and five Democrats have filed papers to run.
The 2021 Virginia governor’s race is a fitting after-party for the presidential election. Its familiar plotlines will test the fatigue level of voters in a newly blue state with a strong red tradition: the fight for GOP identity, post-Trump; the tension among Democrats between familiar leadership and candidates of color offering something new; both sides battling for the suburbs — all against the backdrop of a coronavirus pandemic that could provide an early test of Biden and Democratic leadership.