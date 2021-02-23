In his first public statement since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the former top security official for the House of Representatives denied that a concern about the “optics” of deploying soldiers to guard the building led him to initially turn down the Capitol Police chief’s request to call in the National Guard in advance of Jan. 6.

The prepared testimony by Irving, the former House sergeant-at-arms, contradicts accounts of both the former Capitol Police chief and a friend of Irving’s who said his concerns about how members of Congress would react to the presence of troops at the building factored into his decision to resist activating the National Guard in advance.

Irving did not explicitly deny making the remark, but emphasized that his decisions were based on security assessments. “Certain media reports have stated that ‘optics’ determined my judgement about using those National Guard troops,” Irving says in his prepared remarks. “That is categorically false. ‘Optics’ as portrayed in the media did not determine our security posture; safety was always paramount when evaluating security for January 6.”

Irving’s statement also downplays advance intelligence assessments by the Capitol Police that the building could be a target on the day Congress met to finalize the election victory of President Biden.

“The intelligence was not that there would be a coordinated assault on the Capitol, nor was that contemplated in any of the inter-agency discussions that I attended in the days before the attack,” Irving says. “For each of the days leading up to January 6 — and indeed, on January 6 itself — the USCP issued a daily intelligence report in which it assessed the potential for civil disobedience and arrests as ‘remote’ to ‘improbable.’”

Three days before thousands of rioters converged on the Capitol, an internal Capitol Police intelligence report warned of a violent scenario in which “Congress itself” could be the target of angry supporters of President Donald Trump, The Washington Post previously reported.

The new acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police last month also offered House lawmakers a wide-ranging apology for the “failings” that allowed rioters to storm the Capitol, saying the department should have been better prepared for the attack and did not do enough to protect those inside. In that closed-door hearing, Yogananda D. Pittman backed up the account of former chief Steven Sund, who told The Post earlier this month that two days before the riot, he appealed to the three-member police board to issue an emergency declaration and authorize a request for backup to the National Guard.