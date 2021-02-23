The Senate is holding a hearing examining breakdowns in intelligence gathering and security preparations. Among the witnesses: Former House sergeant-at-arms Paul D. Irving and former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael C. Stenger. Also appearing are Sund and acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III.
Former security officials in dispute over when Sund asked to call in the National Guard
The former chief of the Capitol Police and the former House sergeant-at-arms are at odds over when they first spoke about deploying the National Guard as demonstrators broke through the Capitol security perimeter on Jan. 6 and made their way toward the building.
Sund, the former chief, was adamant that he spoke to Irving, the former sergeant-at-arms, at 1:09 p.m. that day to request National Guard troops, who were not deployed until 2:10 p.m. But Irving insisted that “from my recollection I did not receive a request for approval for National Guard until shortly after 2 p.m. when I was in Mr. Stenger’s office.” Stenger was the Senate sergeant-at-arms at the time.
The dispute appeared to perplex Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Rules Committee, who noted that in during the Capitol riot, the difference between a request for National Guard coming in shortly after 1 p.m. or shortly after 2 p.m. “makes a big difference.”
“Whatever happened here doesn’t seem to be in agreement with the various time frames, Blunt said.
The meeting in Stenger’s office has been referenced in several other accounts. According to other sources, the meeting between the two sergeants-at-arms began well before 2 p.m., was underway by the time congressional aides were called to join in, and broke up minutes before rioters entered the building.
Sund did not budge from his timeline, insisting that “it was at 1:09 p.m.” when he spoke to Irving, and that “I believe he was in the company of Mr. Stenger as well.”
But Irving said he had no recollection or phone records of calls from Sund before about 1:28 p.m., when Irving said Sund described the situation outside the Capitol as “deteriorating.”
The rioters breached the Capitol security perimeter shortly before 1 p.m., and about an hour later, broke into the Capitol building itself.
In an effort to resolve the dispute, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs ranking Republican Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio) asked Sund and Irving to turn over their phone records to the committee.
Contee recalls pleas for National Guard during assault on the Capitol
Peters asked Contee about the slow response from the National Guard during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.
He said that on a phone call with Sund, Army representatives and D.C. officials, he heard Sund “literally pleading” for the National Guard.
“In response to that, there was not an immediate yes,” Contee said. ” He said Army representatives asked, “What was the plan for the National Guard,” and expressed concern that “the optics, how does this look with boots on the ground at the Capitol.”
Contee said, “I have officers literally fighting for their lives,” and that the discussions “seemed like an exercise to check the boxes” and not to act quickly.
Sund says FBI report warning of potential violence reached Capitol Police, but not top level
Sund revealed for the first time that an FBI warning of potential violence by pro-Trump supporters reached the Capitol Police the evening before the attack, but was never passed along to leadership.
“I actually just in the last 24 hours, was informed by the department that they actually had received that report,” Sund said. “It was received by … the Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is a task force with the FBI. They received it the evening of the 5th, reviewed it and then forwarded over to an official at the intelligence division over at U.S. Capitol Police headquarters.”
Sund said it went no further up the chain. He did not see it, neither did the House and Senate Sergeants of Arms.
The Washington Post first reported the existence of the FBI report, which originated out of its Norfolk field office. The document included comments picked up from an online conversation calling for violence: “Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”
Becerra focuses on pandemic response, health-care coverage at Senate hearing; Burr says he’s ‘not sold yet’ on Biden nominee
Xavier Becerra, nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is testifying Tuesday at the first of two Senate confirmation hearings, telling a committee he is aligned with Biden’s central priorities — defeating the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring Americans access to affordable health care — though some Republicans argue he is unqualified for the job.
In testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Becerra says, “The mission of HHS — to enhance the health and well being of all Americans — is core to who I am.”
Fourteen conservative Senate Republicans sent a letter Monday to Biden expressing “our grave concerns” about the nomination and calling Becerra “unfit for any position of public trust, and especially for HHS secretary.” GOP senators also plan to assail his record of supporting reproductive rights. Several conservative groups are mounting an ad campaign against his nomination.
Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.), the ranking Republican on the panel, challenged Becerra to allay considerable GOP doubts about whether he is suited for the role.
“I’m not sold yet,” Burr told Becerra. “I’m not sure that you have the necessary experience or skills to do this job at this moment. I’m not sure that you have the appropriate respect for the private sector and innovation and intellectual property needed to bring more exciting treatment and cures to save lives in this country.”
Still, he stopped short of announcing he would vote against Becerra, saying he was keeping an open mind until the end of the hearing and one Wednesday before the Senate Finance Committee
The health committee hearing and the second one Wednesday will decide whether Becerra’s nomination will advance to the full Senate. They are likely to be contentious, but unless any Democrats defect — none have indicated so far that they will — he will have enough support for confirmation by the Senate, with its razor-slim Democratic majority.
Becerra is California’s attorney general, was a House member for two decades, and would, if confirmed, be the first Latino to serve as HHS secretary.
He led a coalition of Democratic attorneys general in fighting against a lawsuit, now before the Supreme Court, that would invalidate the Affordable Care Act. And he filed more than 100 lawsuits against Trump administration policies on health care, as well as on immigration and the environment.
Capitol Police officer describes harrowing day that included chemical burns to her face
Senators heard first from an unadvertised witness, a Capitol Police officer who suffered burns on her face and nearly had her arm broken while seeking to control rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“Of the multitude of events I’ve worked in my nearly 19-year career in the department, this was by far the worst of the worst,” Capt. Carnesysha Mendoza testified. “We could have had 10 times the amount of people working with us, and I still believe the battle would have been just as devastating.”
Mendoza described being summoned into work early that day and heading to the Capitol, where she waded through a mob that had breached the building. At one point, she said, her arm got wedged between the rioters and a railing along the wall. Had it not been pulled free by colleagues, “I’m certain it would have been broken,” Mendoza said.
Later, during what turned out to be a battle that lasted more than four hours, she said she entered the Rotunda of the Capitol, where she encountered rioters spraying gas.
“Officers received a lot of gas exposure, which is worse inside the building than outside because there’s nowhere for it to go,” Mendoza said. “I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed to this day.”
GOP Sen. Portman says key questions include whether intelligence failed
In his opening statement at the Senate hearing into the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) laid out questions about how the mob was able to breach the building, including whether it started with a failure by the intelligence community.
“We need to know: Was there credible intelligence about potential violence? When was it known and who knew it?” asked Portman, the ranking Republican on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
He said he also wanted to clear up when Sund, the former Capitol Police chief, requested National Guard assistance and if it was before Jan. 6, as Sund says, why it was denied and why it took so many hours on the day of the attack for Guard troops to arrive.
Portman also said he has questions about the Capitol complex itself and how “it was so vulnerable and insecure that it could be so easily overrun.”
Former Capitol officials question whether riot intelligence warranted more planning
A former House sergeant-at-arms is expected to testify Tuesday that the intelligence at officials’ disposal — including a U.S. Capitol Police assessment that the Capitol could be a target — gave them no reason to think Jan. 6 would be any more dangerous than pro-Trump demonstrations in November and December — neither of which resulted in a physical assault on Congress.
“The intelligence was not that there would be a coordinated assault on the Capitol, nor was that contemplated in any of the inter-agency discussions that I attended in the days before the attack,” Paul Irving is expected to say, according to a copy of his prepared statement released by the Senate Rules and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees.
Instead, in each of the days leading up to the attack, Irving said, the Capitol Police “assessed the potential for civil disobedience and arrests as ‘remote’ to ‘improbable,’ based on intelligence from state and federal agencies."
Former Capitol police chief Steven A. Sund appeared to concur with Irving, based on his prepared statement, in which he says that “the breach of the United States Capitol was not the result of poor planning or failure to contain a demonstration gone wrong.”
“Without the intelligence to properly prepare, the USCP was significantly outnumbered and left to defend the Capitol against an extremely violent mob,” Sund continued.
Their testimony stands in sharp contrast to presentations that have been made by others, including the House Democratic managers in the recent impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, who have pointed to social media accounts in which some rioters spoke openly about their intention to march on or attack the Capitol.
Sen. Peters says hearing will examine ‘colossal breakdowns in the intelligence gathering’
Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) said the two panels jointly conducting Tuesday’s hearing would examine what he characterized as “colossal breakdowns in the intelligence gathering and security preparations” ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
“This is a systemic and leadership failure on the part of our security officials from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to the security leadership on the ground in the Capitol, and it must be addressed,” Peter said as the hearing got underway.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who chairs the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, the other panel involved in the hearing, said the aim of the senators is “to ensure that nothing like this happens again.”
Among the questions that need answering, she said, “is what took so long to deploy the National Guard that day, both because of decisions made in the Capitol complex but also by others in the federal government.”
“We must find out what was known about the potential for violence before the attack and how that intelligence was shared with law enforcement partners. Including the officials responsible for protecting the Capitol,” she said. “There are also important questions to be asked about how information concerning those threats was communicated to rank and file officers.”
Klobuchar expressed hope that senators would move forward in a bipartisan fashion and said additional hearings will be held, including one next week with representatives of the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense.
Irving’s first public statement since attack: Optics ‘as portrayed in the media did not determine our security posture’
In his first public statement since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the former top security official for the House of Representatives denied that a concern about the “optics” of deploying soldiers to guard the building led him to initially turn down the Capitol Police chief’s request to call in the National Guard in advance of Jan. 6.
The prepared testimony by Irving, the former House sergeant-at-arms, contradicts accounts of both the former Capitol Police chief and a friend of Irving’s who said his concerns about how members of Congress would react to the presence of troops at the building factored into his decision to resist activating the National Guard in advance.
Irving did not explicitly deny making the remark, but emphasized that his decisions were based on security assessments. “Certain media reports have stated that ‘optics’ determined my judgement about using those National Guard troops,” Irving says in his prepared remarks. “That is categorically false. ‘Optics’ as portrayed in the media did not determine our security posture; safety was always paramount when evaluating security for January 6.”
Irving’s statement also downplays advance intelligence assessments by the Capitol Police that the building could be a target on the day Congress met to finalize the election victory of President Biden.
“The intelligence was not that there would be a coordinated assault on the Capitol, nor was that contemplated in any of the inter-agency discussions that I attended in the days before the attack,” Irving says. “For each of the days leading up to January 6 — and indeed, on January 6 itself — the USCP issued a daily intelligence report in which it assessed the potential for civil disobedience and arrests as ‘remote’ to ‘improbable.’”
Three days before thousands of rioters converged on the Capitol, an internal Capitol Police intelligence report warned of a violent scenario in which “Congress itself” could be the target of angry supporters of President Donald Trump, The Washington Post previously reported.
The new acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police last month also offered House lawmakers a wide-ranging apology for the “failings” that allowed rioters to storm the Capitol, saying the department should have been better prepared for the attack and did not do enough to protect those inside. In that closed-door hearing, Yogananda D. Pittman backed up the account of former chief Steven Sund, who told The Post earlier this month that two days before the riot, he appealed to the three-member police board to issue an emergency declaration and authorize a request for backup to the National Guard.
Pittman said that request was denied, echoing Sund’s description.
Ex-Capitol Police chief blames intelligence community failures for Jan. 6 siege
Sund, who resigned as Capitol Police chief after the attack, is expected to blame the intelligence community for failing to foresee the planned insurrection at the Capitol.
In his prepared opening remarks, Sund will say that while the FBI now says the attack was preplanned and well-coordinated, “the entire intelligence community (IC) seems to have missed it.”
Sund lays out, as he did in an exclusive interview with The Washington Post days after the attack, what he says were his efforts to have the National Guard at the ready in the event that the anticipated protests became too much for the Capitol Police to handle. But intelligence leading up to Jan. 6 suggested that the protests would be like two previous pro-Trump gatherings at the Supreme Court after the election, which were contained and relatively peaceful.
During neither event “did the crowd attempt to storm or attack the Supreme Court building, or the adjacent Capitol building, and based upon all available intelligence, nothing of that sort was expected to happen on January 6,” he says in the prepared remarks.
He emphasizes in his remarks that the Capitol Police and other law enforcement rely on the broader intelligence community for information to prepare for such events.
Sund will also describe the harrowing scene that day.
“I witnessed insurgents beating police officers with fists, pipes, sticks, bats, metal barricades, and flag poles. These criminals came prepared for war. They came with weapons, chemical munitions and explosives,” he says. “They came with shields, ballistic protection, and tactical gear. They came with their own radio system to coordinate the attack, as well as climbing gear and other equipment to defeat the Capitol’s security features.”
Sund will also defend the officers who fought back against the protesters “with all they had to protect the Capitol building.” An hour of sustained battle took place before anyone got inside.
“This is an important point to emphasize because some media reporting has indicated that the insurgents were able to breach the building within minutes of breaking though our perimeter,” he says. “This was not the case at all.”
D.C. police chief says riot ‘exposed weaknesses in the security of the most secure city in the country’
Contee, the acting D.C. police chief, said in a statement submitted ahead of Tuesday’s hearing that once the insurrection was underway, he quickly deployed up to 850 officers and called in help from as far away as New Jersey.
He said he was “honestly shocked” that the Capitol Police chief’s request for help from the National Guard was not met with the same urgency. On a conference call, Contee said, the Army staff person “responded that they were not refusing to send them, but wanted to know the plan and did not like the optics of boots on the ground at the Capitol.”
Contee, in the job as police chief for just four days at the time, noted that the enormity of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol involving many police agencies and “almost as many cameras as people,” will lead to many different conclusions.
But he emphasized that his department prepared early for violence, though he did not expect to be called to help at the Capitol.
Even with help from D.C. police, though, Contee said, “These resources were barely enough to counter an event that had never happened in the history of the United States: a mob of thousands of American citizens launching a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol.”
The chief said, “The mob’s sustained assault on the Capitol precipitated an equally unprecedented response.”
D.C. police, he said, made it a priority to first stop rioters from entering the Capitol and remove those already inside, secure a perimeter so the grounds could be cleared, enable lawmakers to return and then to make arrests. Contee said the riot has “exposed weaknesses in the security of the most secure city in the country,” and as a result, “federal police forces in D.C. will be reexamining their security protocols given the risks of both foreign and domestic terrorism.”
Stenger: ‘This was a violent, coordinated attack where the loss of life could have been much worse’
Stenger, the former Senate sergeant-at-arms, submitted a brief statement that indirectly addressed widespread criticism that the lack of security preparation on Jan. 6 was based on massive failures in intelligence gathering and dissemination.
Stenger, a former Secret Service official, described himself as a proponent of “Intelligence Led Policing” and emphasized the importance of probability — rather than possibility — driving security planning.
He also called for a review of how law enforcement agencies coordinate in the D.C. area.
“Whenever you prepare for a major event, you must always consider the possibility of some form of civil disobedience at these demonstrations and plan accordingly,” he wrote. “The events of January 6th went beyond disobedience. This was a violent, coordinated attack where the loss of life could have been much worse.”
Stenger’s statement doesn’t address why the National Guard was not deployed sooner, nor does it include a timeline of his own actions leading up to Jan. 6.
He has not previously commented publicly on the violence despite numerous requests for interviews.
Pa. police chief placed on leave after one of his officers was charged in Capitol riot
The day after patrolman Joseph W. Fischer allegedly stood at “the front of the pack pushing against the police” during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, he boasted to a contact that he had “no regrets” — despite his concerns that the FBI might arrest him. In a Facebook message, Fischer indicated he had already defended himself to his boss, the police chief in North Cornwall Township, Pa.
“I told him I have no regrets,” Fischer wrote, according to a federal criminal complaint.
Fischer was eventually arrested on multiple federal charges and suspended without pay. Less expected was that the boss to whom Fischer allegedly defended himself is off the job as well.
North Cornwall Township Police Chief John Leahy was temporarily placed on paid administrative leave, the township’s board of supervisors announced Monday. The board, which did not respond to a request for comment, did not explain why Leahy had been placed on leave, saying only that an interim chief would serve in his place until the township’s inquiry into Fischer’s alleged actions concludes.
Canadians glad to get beyond Trump, but Biden administration brings new friction
TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the first world leader to congratulate Biden by phone after he was declared winner of the election and received Biden’s first call with a world leader after his inauguration.
On Tuesday, Trudeau will meet with Biden — albeit via videoconference — in what Ottawa hopes will produce a reset in relations with Canada’s largest trading partner and one of its closest allies after four tumultuous years with President Donald Trump.
Canadian officials are optimistic that Biden will usher in a period of greater personal amity and cooperation. But they were dealt a reminder during Biden’s first month in office, when he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline project that Trump and Trudeau both favored, that cross-border friction won’t evaporate just because there’s a new tenant in the White House.