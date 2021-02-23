The Senate is holding a hearing examining breakdowns in intelligence gathering and security preparations. Among the witnesses: former House sergeant-at-arms Paul D. Irving and former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael C. Stenger. Also appearing are Sund and acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III.
Sen. Peters calls for greater focus on domestic terrorism as hearing wraps up
Homeland Security Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) pledged that his panel would push U.S. national security agencies to place a greater focus on domestic terrorism as the Senate’s first hearing on the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol wrapped up.
Peters said that national security agencies had last been overhauled in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“They’re basically built around responding to foreign terrorist attacks,” Peters said. “They have been slow to adapt to this evolving threat of domestic terrorism that we have seen in the last few years. The Homeland Security Committee was created to oversee reforms to fix the intelligence failures that led to 9/11. And now I intend to assure that this committee oversees efforts to fix the failures that led to the January 6 attack.”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who chairs the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, the other panel involved in the hearing, said additional hearings will be held, including one next week with representatives of the FBI, the Homeland Security and Defense departments.
Pelosi, McConnell never consulted about security decisions for Jan. 6, former sergeant-at-arms says
Irving, the former House sergeant-at-arms, said that he never ran Sund’s request to call in the National Guard “up the chain,” as Sund, the ex-Capitol Police chief, has testified — raising another point of conflict between the two former officials’ testimony, but seemingly sparing congressional leaders from any direct responsibility for the security decisions that were made.
Some Republicans have sought to blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for the security failures at the Capitol that allowed the riot to take place. The speculation, initially voiced by Trump supporters, is based on statements attributed to Irving by Sund: that Pelosi was concerned about “optics” and that he had to run the decision to call in the National Guard “up the chain.”
In a series of questions to Irving, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) asked if Irving had waited for congressional leadership to sign off before acting.
“No, absolutely not,” Irving said.
But Irving’s strong denials highlight the discrepancies between his and Sund’s accounts of the conversations they had before and on Jan. 6.
Irving insists that he does not recall a phone call Sund claims took place at 1:09 p.m., in which the then-Capitol Police chief said he requested mobilization of the National Guard. Sund said he made the call in the presence of his two assistant chiefs and his general counsel, and followed up at 1:22 p.m. to check on the status of his request.
Irving insists they did not speak until 1:28 p.m., and testified that Sund said only that “he might be making a request at a later time” for Guard reinforcements.
Hawley, who led the effort challenging the results in several states won by President Biden, also asked the witnesses about comments made by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, tapped by Pelosi to oversee the Jan 6. investigation, in which he said that there was the “appearance of complicity during the attack” by Capitol Police.
Hawley asked each witness if they were complicit in the Jan. 6 attacks. They all said, “No.”
“Of course, none of you were. There’s absolutely no evidence to that effect,” Hawley said. “I think it is not only extremely disrespectful, it’s really quite shocking. And this person has no business leading any security review related to the events of January 6th.”
What Hawley didn’t mention is that Honoré was also extremely critical of the senator himself, writing in a now-deleted tweet that Hawley “should be run out of DC and Disbarred ASAP” for his role in challenging the election results.
BuzzFeed sues Capitol Police for Jan. 6-related records
BuzzFeed News is suing the U.S. Capitol Police for documents connected to the Jan. 6 attack to learn how “such a well-funded police agency charged with protecting the seat of American democracy” could have been “so unprepared for what transpired,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington, landed as the Senate was holding the first hearing to investigate breakdowns in security preparations ahead of the Capitol siege. The force of about 2,100 sworn officers has a $516 million budget but has previously avoided much scrutiny.
Jason Leopold, an investigative reporter for BuzzFeed, went to court after the police agency was “largely unresponsive” to his requests for budget information, reports from the inspector general’s office and demonstration permits for Jan. 6.
“This information would allow the public to discover what the USCP should reasonably have been prepared to handle in terms of crowd control and protection of life and property,” according to the lawsuit, filed by attorney Jeffrey L. Light.
The Capitol Police, like Congress, are not subject to the Freedom of Information Act, so the “public cannot rely on that law to shine a light on the USCP’s operations and activities,” the lawsuit states.
A spokesperson for the police agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Contee says FBI threat warning came in an email
In Senate testimony, Contee said the FBI threat warning on Jan. 5 — the eve of the deadly assault on the Capitol — came “in the form of an email” at 7 p.m.
Contee said he would expect that something that serious would “warrant a phone call or something.” He stressed that the warning was “raw information” that was not “wholly vetted.”
Contee said D.C. police were preparing for the potential of a “large violent demonstration” as had occurred in the past. He said “the intelligence did not make it where it needed to be.”
Sund said: “I think we have to look at the whole intelligence community and the view they have,” particularly in regard to white supremacists and extremists.
Police chiefs suggest intelligence community fails to recognize White supremacists as serious threat
D.C. acting police chief Contee and former Capitol Police chief Sund both suggested Tuesday that the intelligence community is failing to identify white supremacist groups as a serious threat, and encouraged lawmakers to address those systemic blinders as they assess the events that led to the Jan. 6 riot.
“The intelligence did not make it where it needed to be,” Contee said of the warnings that law enforcement officers were given as they prepared for the riots. He also complained that the FBI only sent over raw intelligence via email on Jan. 5 — unvetted, and with no fanfare — noting that something as serious as an attack on the Capitol ought to “warrant a phone call or something.”
Sund sounded a similar tone, asking lawmakers “to look at the whole intelligence community and the view they have,” particularly regarding white supremacists and extremists.
“I think as you meet with the intelligence community, I think the aperture just needs to be opened up a little bit farther,” Sund said, suggesting that the intelligence failures before Jan. 6 were part of a broader problem.
Sund regrets resigning as Capitol police chief
Sund expressed remorse over leaving the Capitol Police after Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) asked him if he regretted resigning his post.
Sund stepped down as chief in the tense days following the attack amid an outcry over how the mob could have overtaken law enforcement and breached the Capitol.
“I do, sir. I certainly do regret resigning,” Sund said when Johnson asked. “I love this agency. I love the women and men of this agency. And I regret the day I left.”
Sund’s opening remarks and testimony have focused on what he says were his efforts to get enhanced security for the Capitol, including the assistance of the National Guard, in the days leading up to and during the attack.
Sund also referenced a lengthy letter he sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) explaining those efforts and the timeline. Pelosi called for Sund’s resignation the day after the attack.
“I think that she had called for my resignation without full understanding of what we had prepared for, what we had gone through,” Sund said. “I think she deserved to read, you know, firsthand what we had prepared for and what I dealt with for the sixth.”
Former security officials in dispute over when Sund asked to call in the National Guard
The former chief of the Capitol Police and the former House sergeant-at-arms are at odds over when they first spoke about deploying the National Guard as demonstrators broke through the Capitol security perimeter on Jan. 6 and made their way toward the building.
Sund, the former chief, was adamant that he spoke to Irving, the former sergeant-at-arms, at 1:09 p.m. that day to request National Guard troops, who were not deployed until 2:10 p.m. But Irving insisted that “from my recollection I did not receive a request for approval for National Guard until shortly after 2 p.m. when I was in Mr. Stenger’s office.” Stenger was the Senate sergeant-at-arms at the time.
The dispute appeared to perplex Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Rules Committee, who noted that during the Capitol riot, the difference between a request for National Guard coming in shortly after 1 p.m. or shortly after 2 p.m. “makes a big difference.”
“Whatever happened here doesn’t seem to be in agreement with the various time frames,” Blunt said.
The meeting in Stenger’s office has been referenced in several other accounts. According to other sources, the meeting between the two sergeants-at-arms began well before 2 p.m., was underway by the time congressional aides were called to join in, and broke up minutes before rioters entered the building.
Sund did not budge from his timeline, insisting that “it was at 1:09 p.m.” when he spoke to Irving, and that “I believe he was in the company of Mr. Stenger as well.”
But Irving said he had no recollection or phone records of calls from Sund before about 1:28 p.m., when Irving said Sund described the situation outside the Capitol as “deteriorating.”
The rioters breached the Capitol security perimeter shortly before 1 p.m., and about an hour later, broke into the Capitol building itself.
In an effort to resolve the dispute, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs ranking Republican Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio) asked Sund and Irving to turn over their phone records to the committee.
Contee recalls pleas for National Guard during assault on the Capitol
Peters asked Contee about the slow response from the National Guard during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.
He said that on a phone call with Sund, Army representatives and D.C. officials, he heard Sund “literally pleading” for the National Guard.
“In response to that, there was not an immediate yes,” Contee said. ” He said Army representatives asked, “What was the plan for the National Guard?” and expressed concern about “the optics, how does this look with boots on the ground at the Capitol.”
Contee said, “I have officers literally fighting for their lives,” and that the discussions “seemed like an exercise to check the boxes” and not to act quickly.
Sund says FBI report warning of potential violence reached Capitol Police, but not top level
Sund revealed for the first time that an FBI warning of potential violence by pro-Trump supporters reached the Capitol Police the evening before the attack, but was never passed along to leadership.
“I actually just in the last 24 hours, was informed by the department that they actually had received that report,” Sund said. “It was received by … the Joint Terrorism Task Force, which is a task force with the FBI. They received it the evening of the 5th, reviewed it and then forwarded over to an official at the intelligence division over at U.S. Capitol Police headquarters.”
Sund said it went no further up the chain. He did not see it, neither did the House and Senate Sergeants of Arms.
The Washington Post first reported the existence of the FBI report, which originated out of its Norfolk field office. The document included comments picked up from an online conversation calling for violence: “Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”
Capitol Police officer describes harrowing day that included chemical burns to her face
Senators heard first from an unadvertised witness, a Capitol Police officer who suffered burns on her face and nearly had her arm broken while seeking to control rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“Of the multitude of events I’ve worked in my nearly 19-year career in the department, this was by far the worst of the worst,” Capt. Carnesysha Mendoza testified. “We could have had 10 times the amount of people working with us, and I still believe the battle would have been just as devastating.”
Mendoza described being summoned into work early that day and heading to the Capitol, where she waded through a mob that had breached the building. At one point, she said, her arm got wedged between the rioters and a railing along the wall. Had it not been pulled free by colleagues, “I’m certain it would have been broken,” Mendoza said.
Later, during what turned out to be a battle that lasted more than four hours, she said she entered the Rotunda of the Capitol, where she encountered rioters spraying gas.
“Officers received a lot of gas exposure, which is worse inside the building than outside because there’s nowhere for it to go,” Mendoza said. “I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed to this day.”
Schumer says senators will receive briefing on Capitol security measures later this week
As the hearing was underway, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced that later this week senators would be briefed by the acting chief of the Capitol Police and acting Senate sergeant-at-arms on “the current and future security measures around the Capitol.”
“It is our solemn responsibility to protect the Capitol and everyone who works and visits within it,” Schumer said. “It is our solemn duty to prevent a day like January 6th from ever, ever being repeated. At the same time, the Capitol has been and must be once again a symbol of democracy that’s accessible to the people.”
GOP Sen. Portman says key questions include whether intelligence failed
In his opening statement at the Senate hearing into the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) laid out questions about how the mob was able to breach the building, including whether it started with a failure by the intelligence community.
“We need to know: Was there credible intelligence about potential violence? When was it known and who knew it?” asked Portman, the ranking Republican on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
He said he also wanted to clear up when Sund, the former Capitol Police chief, requested National Guard assistance and if it was before Jan. 6, as Sund says, why it was denied and why it took so many hours on the day of the attack for Guard troops to arrive.
Portman also said he has questions about the Capitol complex itself and how “it was so vulnerable and insecure that it could be so easily overrun.”