Irving, the former House sergeant-at-arms, said that he never ran Sund’s request to call in the National Guard “up the chain,” as Sund, the ex-Capitol Police chief, has testified — raising another point of conflict between the two former officials’ testimony, but seemingly sparing congressional leaders from any direct responsibility for the security decisions that were made.

Some Republicans have sought to blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for the security failures at the Capitol that allowed the riot to take place. The speculation, initially voiced by Trump supporters, is based on statements attributed to Irving by Sund: that Pelosi was concerned about “optics” and that he had to run the decision to call in the National Guard “up the chain.”

In a series of questions to Irving, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) asked if Irving had waited for congressional leadership to sign off before acting.

“No, absolutely not,” Irving said.

But Irving’s strong denials highlight the discrepancies between his and Sund’s accounts of the conversations they had before and on Jan. 6.

Irving insists that he does not recall a phone call Sund claims took place at 1:09 p.m., in which the then-Capitol Police chief said he requested mobilization of the National Guard. Sund said he made the call in the presence of his two assistant chiefs and his general counsel, and followed up at 1:22 p.m. to check on the status of his request.

Irving insists they did not speak until 1:28 p.m., and testified that Sund said only that “he might be making a request at a later time” for Guard reinforcements.

Hawley, who led the effort challenging the results in several states won by President Biden, also asked the witnesses about comments made by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, tapped by Pelosi to oversee the Jan 6. investigation, in which he said that there was the “appearance of complicity during the attack” by Capitol Police.

Hawley asked each witness if they were complicit in the Jan. 6 attacks. They all said, “No.”

“Of course, none of you were. There’s absolutely no evidence to that effect,” Hawley said. “I think it is not only extremely disrespectful, it’s really quite shocking. And this person has no business leading any security review related to the events of January 6th.”