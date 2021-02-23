You know this! Everyone knows this. Everyone knows that the Senate was constructed to equally represent states and not state populations. Everyone is aware that this disproportionately advantages less populous states and has for decades. That each senator in California represents 68 times as many people as the senators from Wyoming is the sort of thing at which we’re supposed to shrug or for which we’re asked to defer to the wisdom of a 37-year-old guy from the 18th century. Fine. All of that is stipulated.

It is nonetheless important to recognize the political result of this construction. Americans keep voting more heavily for Democrats to go to the Senate, and Democratic senators keep representing a majority of the country, and the Senate keeps being run by Republicans.

AD

AD

The latest bit of evidence to that effect is a compilation of Senate vote totals going back 30 years, conducted by Stephen Wolf of Daily Kos. In any given Senate, there are senators from three federal election cycles (since a third of the body is up for election in any given year), making it trickier to figure out how many votes the sitting senators have received. Wolf did the legwork, figuring out the split between votes received, population and percent of the country represented for every Senate since the one seated in 1994.

The upshot is stark. Of the 14 Senates since that point, Democratic senators have won a majority of votes in all but one, the one seated in 1998. (Wolf’s analysis loops independent senators in with the Democrats, since they all caucus together.) The only Senate in which Republicans represented more of the country’s population was the one seated in 1996; even then the GOP advantage was less than 1 percentage point.

Despite that, of those 14 Senates, Republicans held the majority in nine. That includes a split Senate after the 2000 election that eroded when then-Sen. Jim Jeffords of Vermont left the party. It excludes the current Senate, in which Democrats won by a nearly seven-point margin nationally but in which the parties are evenly represented.

On average since 1994, Democrats have won the popular vote by 3.7 points in Senate elections and Republicans have had a 1.3-seat advantage.

AD

AD

Making things even more disadvantageous for Democrats is that line at the very bottom, the one labeled “D+20.” That’s the line at which Democrats have a 20-seat advantage, meaning that they hold 60 Senate seats — and can overcome filibusters. So even with massive national vote margins, the filibuster continues to let Republicans who won as little as 43 percent of the vote veto authority over legislation.

Which is slightly more stark than holding a majority of seats after winning that percentage of the vote. Or maybe not. You tell us.

Again, this is known. It is absolutely the case that someone will respond to this, perhaps even in the comments below, with some sort of riff about federalism and small states and holding the majority in check and so on, all of those points upon which sophomore political science majors pride themselves. We will all offer our congratulations to them for knowing these things which we have acknowledged in the article, certainly.