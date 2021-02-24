Senate committees plan confirmation hearings Wednesday for three of Biden’s Cabinet picks, including William J. Burns, whom Biden has nominated to be the next director of the CIA.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is scheduled to question Burns, a seasoned diplomat who has served as U.S. ambassador to Russia and Jordan and was most recently a deputy secretary of state. He retired in 2014 after a 33-year career in the Foreign Service.

Meanwhile, Xavier Becerra, nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, and Deb Haaland, nominated to head the Interior Department, will each face a second round of questions as part of their confirmation proceedings.

On Tuesday, Becerra made clear that he would adhere to Biden’s goal of expanding health coverage through existing law, jettisoning his own prior enthusiasm for a government-paid health-care system. With some Republicans assailing him as an unqualified radical, Becerra sought during an appearance before the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to dispel the characterization of him as anything but a loyal foot soldier to the president.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to testify before the Finance Committee.

On Tuesday, Haaland’s hearing before the Energy and Natural Resources Committee morphed into a proxy fight over the future of fossil fuels as lawmakers from oil- and gas-producing states grilled her regarding the Biden administration’s embrace of green energy.

Nearly all the Republican members of the panel questioned Haaland about her past statements regarding the need to stop drilling on federal lands managed by the Interior Department. Biden, who says the country needs to transition away from burning fossil fuels to mitigate climate change, has paused new drilling leases on public lands and waters — a sharp departure from the Trump administration, which worked to expand drilling.