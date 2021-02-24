Biden plans to meet at the White House with a bipartisan group of lawmakers before signing an executive order calling for a 100-day government review of potential vulnerabilities in U.S. supply chains for critical items, including computer chips, medical gear and electric-vehicle batteries.
Analysis: GOP moderates appear open to Becerra as health secretary
Conservatives have been broadcasting their outrage at Biden’s selection of Xavier Becerra as health secretary. But if Republicans were actually trying to torpedo his nomination, they didn’t do a great job of it Tuesday.
Instead, the California attorney general’s pathway to becoming the next health and human services secretary appears smoother — or at least less bumpy — after Tuesday’s confirmation hearing, in which several moderate Republicans seemed receptive to him.
Senate committees postpone votes on Neera Tanden’s nomination to lead OMB
Two Senate committees have postponed scheduled votes on the imperiled nomination of Neera Tanden to be the nation’s chief budget official.
The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee announced Wednesday that it was delaying a planned vote on Biden’s nomination of Tanden to give senators more time to weigh whether she should lead the Office of Management and Budget.
A second panel with jurisdiction over Tanden’s nomination, the Budget Committee, also plans to delay its vote, according to a person familiar with the committee’s schedule who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations. The committee had indicated it would vote Wednesday on Tanden but had yet to set a time.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the panel’s chairman, spoke to Tanden on Tuesday night, according to another person familiar with the course of events.
Earlier this week, two closely watched Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Mitt Romney (Utah), indicated that they plan to vote against Tanden if the nomination reaches the Senate floor, citing intemperate and now-deleted social media posts attacking GOP lawmakers.
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) announced his opposition to Tanden late last week, meaning that at least one Republican would be needed to confirm Tanden in an evenly divided Senate.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the White House still sees a path for Tanden, who recently ran the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, to earn a majority of the votes in the Senate, although she did not elaborate.
In a statement Wednesday, Psaki continued to back Tanden’s nomination, calling her “a leading policy expert who brings critical qualifications to the table.”
Psaki said Tanden has a “strong record of working with both parties that we expect to grow in President Biden’s cabinet as the first South Asian woman to lead OMB.”
Asked about the voting delay, an aide to the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said: “Members need more time to consider the nomination, so we’re continuing to work with them to find the best path forward.”
The aide spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal committee deliberations.
Separately, the Senate Small Business Committee plans a vote Wednesday on the nomination of Isabel Casillas Guzman to lead the Small Business Administration.
Guzman served as a deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to the administrator at the SBA during the Obama administration. Since April 2019, she has been director of California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate.
Erica Werner contributed to this report.
Confirmation hearing for William Burns to become next CIA director opens Wednesday morning
William J. Burns, a veteran diplomat who in his career helped lead secret negotiations with Iran and served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia, will take questions from senators on Wednesday morning as he seeks to become the next CIA director, one of the last major national security positions to be filled in the Biden administration.
Burns, who most recently served as deputy secretary of state in the Obama administration, is expected to be asked about his approach to gathering intelligence on the United States’ biggest adversaries, with China at the top of the list.
He would take over the CIA at a moment of transition, as the agency refocuses on espionage against nation-states after nearly two decades of counterterrorism operations, which some current and former officials have said drained too many resources and distracted the CIA from its classic spying mission.
Analysis: What senators still want to know about Jan. 6 attack from defense and FBI leaders
Top officials responsible for security at the Capitol on Jan. 6 blamed wide-ranging intelligence failures for the deadly attack on the Capitol by supporters of Trump. Forced to answer for this next week: Officials from the Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.
Law enforcement will be grilled about the accusations that their warnings of potential violence were not robust enough. Defense officials will be expected to explain the slow deployment of National Guard troops as the extent of the assault became clear. And DHS will be under pressure to crack down more aggressively on domestic extremism.
Harris to hold swearing-in ceremonies for Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the U.N., Vilsack as agriculture secretary
Vice President Harris plans to stage ceremonial swearing-in ceremonies Wednesday for two of Biden’s Cabinet picks who won confirmation from the full Senate on Tuesday: Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Tom Vilsack as secretary of agriculture.
With its support Tuesday of Thomas-Greenfield, the Senate elevated an African American woman and career diplomat to one of the highest-profile jobs in diplomacy.
The Senate took an initial step, voting 78 to 20 to elevate Thomas-Greenfield to ambassador status, with Democrats and moderate Republicans praising her decades of experience serving under presidents of both parties. A second vote to make her “representative of the United States of America to the Sessions of the General Assembly of the United Nations” was 78 to 21.
The Senate voted 92 to 7 on Tuesday to approve Vilsack as agriculture secretary, his second tour of duty in that post.
Vilsack had faced criticism from civil rights activists who said he did not go far enough to eradicate racial discrimination at the Agriculture Department or to support farmers of color during his service in the Obama administration. But his nomination was widely embraced by members of both parties on Tuesday.
Three Biden Cabinet picks scheduled to field questions at confirmation hearings
Senate committees plan confirmation hearings Wednesday for three of Biden’s Cabinet picks, including William J. Burns, whom Biden has nominated to be the next director of the CIA.
The Senate Intelligence Committee is scheduled to question Burns, a seasoned diplomat who has served as U.S. ambassador to Russia and Jordan and was most recently a deputy secretary of state. He retired in 2014 after a 33-year career in the Foreign Service.
Meanwhile, Xavier Becerra, nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, and Deb Haaland, nominated to head the Interior Department, will each face a second round of questions as part of their confirmation proceedings.
On Tuesday, Becerra made clear that he would adhere to Biden’s goal of expanding health coverage through existing law, jettisoning his own prior enthusiasm for a government-paid health-care system. With some Republicans assailing him as an unqualified radical, Becerra sought during an appearance before the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to dispel the characterization of him as anything but a loyal foot soldier to the president.
On Wednesday, he is scheduled to testify before the Finance Committee.
On Tuesday, Haaland’s hearing before the Energy and Natural Resources Committee morphed into a proxy fight over the future of fossil fuels as lawmakers from oil- and gas-producing states grilled her regarding the Biden administration’s embrace of green energy.
Nearly all the Republican members of the panel questioned Haaland about her past statements regarding the need to stop drilling on federal lands managed by the Interior Department. Biden, who says the country needs to transition away from burning fossil fuels to mitigate climate change, has paused new drilling leases on public lands and waters — a sharp departure from the Trump administration, which worked to expand drilling.
On Wednesday, Haaland is scheduled to return to the Energy and Natural Resources Committee for more questions.
Biden to order sweeping review of U.S. supply chain weak spots
Biden on Wednesday will formally order a 100-day government review of potential vulnerabilities in U.S. supply chains for critical items, including computer chips, medical gear, electric-vehicle batteries and specialized minerals.
The directive comes as U.S. automakers grapple with a severe shortage of semiconductors, essential ingredients in the high-tech entertainment and navigation systems that fill modern passenger vehicles.
Biden’s executive order, which he is scheduled to sign in the afternoon, also is aimed at avoiding a reprise of the shortages of personal protective gear, such as masks and gloves, that were experienced last year during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Critics slam Sen. Ron Johnson for unfounded claim that ‘fake Trump protesters’ led riots
As senators on Tuesday worked to unpack the security failures that allowed a pro-Trump mob to storm the Capitol last month, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) offered a wholly different take on what had happened: that “agent provocateurs” and “fake Trump protesters” were to blame.
Critics, including some within his party, promptly slammed Johnson over his unfounded suggestions that the Jan. 6 insurrection had been a “jovial” protest and that the rioters who stormed the Capitol were not supporters of Trump.
“It’s disgraceful for a sitting Senator to spread disinformation so blatantly,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his role in the insurrection, said Tuesday evening on Twitter. “It’s a disservice to the people he serves to continue lying to them like this. It’s dangerous and it must stop.”
FBI alert about possible ‘war’ against Congress reached D.C. and Capitol Police on eve of attack, deepening security questions
Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, less than 24 hours before an angry mob overran the U.S. Capitol, an FBI bulletin warning that extremists were calling for violent attacks on Congress landed in an email inbox used by the D.C. police department. That same evening, a member of the Capitol Police received the same memo.
But the alert was not flagged for top officials at either agency, according to congressional testimony Tuesday — deepening questions about the breakdowns that contributed to massive security failures on Jan. 6.
Both acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III and former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said the intelligence community at large failed to detect key information about the intentions of the attackers and adequately communicate what was known in the run-up to the Capitol riot.
Biden shifts his operation to DNC ahead of 2022 midterm elections
Biden has shifted the remnants of his campaign operation, including the donor and volunteer network that got him elected and several key staff members, over to the Democratic National Committee as part of a broader effort to build up the party before the 2022 midterm elections and a potential 2024 reelection campaign.
The decision to house his operation at the national party, and to continue fundraising and organizing efforts there, is intended to signal his commitment to Democratic candidates at all levels, including members of the House and Senate who are supporting his legislative efforts, according to senior White House officials.
Top advisers say Biden is not expected to create a committee for his own reelection until after the midterm elections next year. That means that the money he raises between now and then will go to broader party-building efforts and other candidates, a departure from the precedent-breaking approach taken by Trump, who filed paperwork to began fundraising for his own reelection on the day he took office in 2017.