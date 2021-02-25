The House passed legislation Thursday aimed at prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The Equality Act would change existing civil rights laws to clearly ban LGBTQ discrimination in the workplace, education, housing and other aspects of American life. It passed with the votes of all Democrats and three Republicans, and now goes to the Senate, where 10 Republicans would have to join Democrats for it to pass — a tough road for something quickly gaining negative attention on the right.

Conservative media is warning viewers that more rights for transgender Americans could deprive women and girls of opportunities. The Conservative Political Action Conference, one of the most influential gatherings of conservatives, will address the topic this weekend at its annual conference. And concerns about more rights for transgender Americans have attracted the attention of the Freedom Caucus, a group of the most hard line conservatives in Congress, as well as Sen. Mitt Romney (R.-Utah), a more moderate conservative who has inquired about how expanding LGBT rights could affect religious freedom.

One of Washington’s newest firebrands — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R.-Ga.) — leaped in to the debate. She engaged in a social media back-and-forth with a Democrat in a neighboring office whose child is transgender. Greene tried delay the House vote on the bill by making a motion to adjourn the session.

Greene has argued that the Equality Act would eliminate protections for women by allowing transgender people to compete in sports. Greene claims that extending discrimination protections based on gender identity rather than biological sex harms women — a position that her critics call transphobic.

“As mothers, we all love and support our children,” she tweeted in response to Rep. Marie Newman (D.-Ill.) advocating for the bill. “But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.”

Newman, who has a transgender daughter, tweeted a video of herself putting up a trans rights flag outside of her office, which is directly across from Greene’s. Greene, in turn, tweeted a video of herself putting a sign outside her office reading: "“There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust The Science!”

Greene was criticized for engaging this issue in a characteristically brash manner, but her position doesn’t take her out of the GOP mainstream. Richard Grenell, who was the highest-ranking gay person in the Trump administration, went on social media Wednesday to criticize the bill. “Gay conservatives are standing against this radical legislation,” the former acting director of national intelligence tweeted. “This isn’t about LGBT equality. It would create inequality. Senators who care about real equality should reject it.”

And during the Thursday confirmation hearing of Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman Biden nominated to be an assistant secretary of Health an Human Services, Sen. Rand Paul (R.-Ky.) raised eyebrows with a comparison between giving hormone suppressants to adolescents to the practice of genital mutilation.

“American culture is now normalizing the idea that minors can be given hormones to prevent their biological development of their secondary sexual characteristics,” Paul said. “Like surgical mutilation, hormonal interruption of puberty can permanently alter and prevent secondary sexual characteristics.”

Paul’s suggestion that transgender youth are actually suffering from gender dysmorphia was panned as transphobic by his colleagues.

“Transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care that have been developed,” Levine responded, before telling Paul that if confirmed she looks forward to discussing the issue further with him and his staff in his office.

Sen. Patty Murray (D.-Wash.) praised Levine’s response to Paul as “thoughtful and medically-informed.”

“It is really critical to me that our nominees be treated with respect and that our questions focus on their qualifications and the work ahead of us rather than on ideological and harmful misrepresentations like those we heard from Sen. Paul earlier and I will focus on that as chair of this committee,” she said.

Grateful for the White House’s positions — one of Biden’s first acts was to undo Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military — gay rights group leaders previously told me that to insure equal rights for the LGBT community, gay Americans will need more than executive orders and tweets.

Alphonso David, president and CEO of the Human Rights Campaign, a gay rights organization, told The Post’s Samantha Schmidt that attracting the support needed from Republican senators will require a “substantial amount of education and outreach to members of the Senate that are operating under, in some instances, fear and misinformation.”

“I’m optimistic that we have an opportunity to do this,” he said. “But, I should say, it will be hard work.”

In 2019, more than 60 percent of Americans said they have become more supportive toward transgender rights compared to their views five years ago, according to the Public Religion and Research institute.