A Capitol rioter texted his ex during the insurrection to call her a ‘moron,’ feds say. She turned him in.
Standing on the Capitol steps on Jan. 6, Richard Michetti allegedly took a break from the rioting to argue with his ex-girlfriend via text message. After sending photos and videos of the mob and boasting how he had avoided tear gas, Michetti parroted President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud.
“If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron,” Michetti wrote in a text to the woman, according to court documents.
The next day, the woman he had insulted promptly told the FBI that her ex was at the Capitol, handing over to law enforcement the string of incriminating texts, photos and videos he sent to her.
Biden to commemorate 50 millionth coronavirus vaccine shot
Biden on Thursday plans to return his focus to combating the coronavirus, with an event commemorating the nation’s 50 millionth coronavirus vaccine shot.
Before taking office, he pledged 100 million vaccination shots in his first 100 days, a goal that many medical experts said was not ambitious enough, given the scope of the pandemic.
Vice President Harris is also seeking to promote vaccination efforts, with a visit planned to a Giant supermarket pharmacy in southeast Washington. The Biden administration has launched a program to distribute vaccines through local pharmacies in an effort to make them more accessible to the hardest-hit communities.
Biden and Harris are also scheduled to receive a closed-door briefing on the pandemic from their coronavirus advisers on Thursday.
The meeting comes a day ahead of a planned House vote on Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Biden also plans on Thursday to meet with governors as part of the National Governors Association’s annual winter meeting.
Confirmation hearings planned for Biden nominees for surgeon general, assistant health secretary and U.S. trade representative
Senate committees are scheduled Thursday to hold confirmation hearings for several more top Biden administration nominees, including Vivek H. Murthy as surgeon general, Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health and Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative.
Murthy and Levine are scheduled to appear before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Murthy, a former U.S. surgeon general, has been asked to reprise the role in an expanded version in the new administration. He served as adviser to Biden on the pandemic during the 2020 presidential campaign.
Among other things, he is expected to face questions about having been paid millions of dollars last year in coronavirus-related consulting for Carnival Corp.’s cruise lines, Airbnb’s rental properties and other firms, in addition to collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in speaking fees from dozens of organizations.
Levine, a pediatrician, would become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate. As Pennsylvania’s secretary of health, Levine has risen to national prominence for leading the state’s public health response to the pandemic, despite repeated and ugly attacks on her gender identity.
Tai is scheduled to appear before the Finance Committee.
She has been the chief trade counsel on the House Ways and Means Committee since 2017. At her confirmation hearing, Tai promised to work with America’s allies to combat China’s aggressive trade policies.
House to hold its first hearing on Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
Acting House sergeant-at-arms Timothy Blodgett and acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman are expected to testify Thursday about intelligence failures ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as the House holds its first hearing on the deadly insurrection.
Blodgett and Pittman are scheduled to appear before the legislative branch subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee.
Earlier this week, the Senate held its first hearing on the riot, with testimony from three officials who resigned in the wake of the attack: Capitol Police chief Steven A. Sund, House sergeant-at-Arms Paul D. Irving and Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael C. Stenger.
They blamed wide-ranging intelligence failures for the deadly assault, pointing to lapses that included a missed email warning of violence and a larger inability to recognize the threat posed by domestic right-wing extremism.
Each sought to minimize their responsibility for the events on that day, which resulted in the deaths of a Capitol Police officer and four others and temporarily delayed the congressional certification of Biden’s victory.
Senate poised to confirm Granholm as energy secretary
The Senate is poised Thursday to confirm former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm as Biden’s energy secretary.
The Senate voted 67 to 32 on Wednesday to end debate on her nomination, signaling she has more than enough support to become only the second woman to hold the position on a non-acting basis.
As Michigan’s Democratic governor, Granholm emerged as a strong proponent of alternative energy, including solar and wind power, and signaled at her Senate confirmation hearing that she would do the same as energy secretary.
Biden’s nomination of Granholm, an adjunct professor of law at the University of California at Berkeley, was seen as a clear sign that Biden wants the Department of Energy to play an important role in combating climate change.
The department also manages the nation’s nuclear arsenal and operates an array of research labs.
Separately, the Senate plans a procedural vote on Thursday to advance Biden’s nomination of Miguel Cardona to be education secretary. He now serves as education commissioner in Connecticut.
Biden, facing resistance in Congress, courts GOP governors
Biden called Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on her iPhone hours after she toured the site of a tornado that killed a 14-year-old boy in her state. Biden almost instantly signed disaster declarations sought by Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma. He invited Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the White House to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
All are Republicans. None are from states Biden came close to winning.
In his first five weeks in office, Biden is spending as much time — if not more — courting Republican governors as he is wooing the senators he needs to pass legislation. It is part of a strategy that lays the groundwork to make something of an end-run around Republicans in Congress, who may be resistant to his ideas, as he looks for outside-the-Beltway allies who might help him make good on his promises of bipartisanship.
Focus on fate of $15 minimum wage in Senate as House prepares to take up Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief bill
Lawmakers were awaiting a key ruling from Senate officials Wednesday night on whether Biden’s proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage can remain in his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.
Top Senate aides from both parties huddled with the Senate parliamentarian Wednesday morning to advance arguments about whether the minimum wage increase would be allowable under the complex Senate rules that will govern consideration of the legislation.
Meanwhile, House Democrats were preparing to advance the $1.9 trillion relief bill on Friday, and intend to include the minimum wage increase regardless of its fate in the Senate.
The minimum wage increase has emerged as a flash point, but it’s just one piece of a wide-ranging package that also includes a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals, an extension of emergency unemployment benefits, $130 billion for schools, $350 billion for cities and states, and tens of billions of dollars for vaccines, testing and help for the health-care system.
Fact Checker: Dissecting the House GOP spin against Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief bill
“We’re here today because Pelosi, Schumer and Biden decided to use a pandemic to push forward a progressive wish list — items to reward political allies, friends and donors at the expense of the American working class.”
— Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-Mo.), the top Republican on the House Budget Committee, remarks at a news conference, Feb. 24, 2021
House Republicans are objecting to the $1.9 trillion measure being pushed by Biden and Democrats in Congress to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout. As part of the attack, the GOP staff on the House Budget Committee has distributed a pie chart that asserts only a small portion of the bill actually deals with combating the virus.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted for attacking colleague’s transgender child
After a contentious debate on the Equality Act, which would extend civil rights protections to the LGBTQ community, Illinois Rep. Marie Newman (D) on Wednesday raised a transgender pride flag outside her office — which happens to be directly across from the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of the bill’s most vocal opponents.
“Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil,’ ” Newman, who has a transgender daughter, wrote on Twitter with a video of her hanging the flag. “Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”
Greene, who lost her committee memberships by promoting false and extremist claims, quickly responded with her own video mocking Newman’s earlier tweet as she hung up a poster that said, “There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust the science.”
Biden squeezed on immigration policy, bracing for border crisis
Biden promised to restore the United States’ reputation as a “beacon for the globe” by reopening the nation’s doors to immigrants and refugees. But he has infuriated some supporters by expelling tens of thousands of migrants, restoring an unlicensed shelter for migrant children and struggling to implement policy changes without a full staff in place.
After barely a month in office, Biden is scrambling to explain to some Democrats that his “Day One” promises for a gentler immigration system will take more time, with health and economic crises engulfing the United States.
The risks for Biden of an early political backlash are growing. Trump dispatched his deputies to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to lobby against Biden’s immigration overhauls, and the former president plans to blast those changes in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.
Chief of Staff Ron Klain says if Neera Tanden isn’t confirmed, White House will find her another role
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain remained bullish on Neera Tanden’s confirmation chances, saying that the Biden team was “fighting our guts out to get her confirmed” as director of the Office of Management and Budget.
“If Neera Tanden is not confirmed, she will not become the budget director,” Klain said in an interview on MSNBC, batting down the idea of making her an acting director. “We will find some other place for her to serve in the administration that doesn’t require Senate confirmation. But let me be clear: We’re going to get Neera Tanden confirmed. That’s what we’re working for. And she will prove her critics wrong as an outstanding budget director that works with people on both sides of the aisle.”
Klain, who is Tanden’s biggest advocate at the White House, acknowledged that she had posted “some hot tweets” but argued that her policy experience mattered more.
He cited “her career of service, her work on public policy, her progress — particularly in really advancing the cause of health-care coverage in America, which is so bound up in the budget business,” adding: “I think she will be a superb OMB director.”
Ex-aide alleges Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed her, kissed her and left her ‘nauseous’ at work
A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made detailed allegations Wednesday that the politician sexually harassed her, describing an unwanted kiss in Cuomo’s office and a pattern of behavior that she says left her “nauseous” going to work.
Lindsey Boylan, who eventually resigned from the Democratic governor’s team, described deep discomfort with Cuomo starting in 2016, when she says her boss told her the governor had a “crush” on her. Boylan said in an online post that Cuomo “would go out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs,” and she shared images of text messages and emails that she said supported her story, an expansion on public allegations that Cuomo denied last year.
“He is a sexist pig and you should avoid being alone with him!” Boylan’s mother texted her at one point about Cuomo, according to photos of the exchange.