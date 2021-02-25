Senate committees are scheduled Thursday to hold confirmation hearings for several more top Biden administration nominees, including Vivek H. Murthy as surgeon general, Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health and Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative.

Murthy and Levine are scheduled to appear before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Murthy, a former U.S. surgeon general, has been asked to reprise the role in an expanded version in the new administration. He served as adviser to Biden on the pandemic during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Among other things, he is expected to face questions about having been paid millions of dollars last year in coronavirus-related consulting for Carnival Corp.’s cruise lines, Airbnb’s rental properties and other firms, in addition to collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in speaking fees from dozens of organizations.

Levine, a pediatrician, would become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the Senate. As Pennsylvania’s secretary of health, Levine has risen to national prominence for leading the state’s public health response to the pandemic, despite repeated and ugly attacks on her gender identity.

Tai is scheduled to appear before the Finance Committee.