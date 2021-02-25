Smith, whose title will be senior adviser, has vast experience in Democratic politics and fundraising, having worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s deputy executive director and as Pelosi’s political director.
The super PAC will play a critical role as House Democrats work to defend their majority in a midterm election year, which historically do not go well for the party of the president. In Mook’s absence, Smith will be the House Majority PAC’s main money guy, shoring up donors ahead of a campaign season in which more than a dozen Democratic incumbents are vulnerable.
House Democrats underperformed in 2020 after a rout in 2018 that won them back the majority for the second half of President Donald Trump’s term. Even as now-President Biden swept swing districts in the 2020 election, House Democrats gave up 11 seats in total, losing 13 incumbents but picking up two seats elsewhere.
If Democrats lose the majority next year in either the House or the Senate, it will severely undercut Biden’s ability to see his policy goals achieved.