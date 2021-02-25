The former vice president is not quite back out on the speaking circuit just yet – and declined an invitation to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference next week, where former president Donald Trump is expected to position himself as the potential 2024 nominee, or, at least the party's kingmaker.

AD

AD

But his appearance before the Republican Study Committee on Tuesday to discuss winning back the House majority is a sign he's seeking to chart his path forward as a GOP broker who can plausibly marry the two increasingly warring factions of the Republican party, as a traditional establishment Republican – who is also fluent in MAGA-speak after loyally serving Trump for four years. That's a line he must thread carefully if he plans to run for president in 2024 – or hopes to hold any other political office in a world where Trump remains the country's most popular Republican.

Pence's strategy: “It's the kind of merging of the [Make America Great Again] agenda with traditional conservative values,” a source close to Pence told Power Up. “He'll tout the accomplishments of the last four years but also look forward to what a merger [between the GOP factions] might look like. We don't have a lot of good surrogates from the administration out there right now so he'll pick up the mantle.”

Pence's RSC audience included members from both sides of the GOP schism that he's hoping to merge – from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.), who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 mob, to members of the Freedom Caucus who still refuse to admit that Trump lost the election.

While a wing of the GOP deemed Pence a hero for standing up to pressure from Trump not to certify President Biden's election win on Jan. 6, it's unclear where Trump's most staunch loyalists and followers will fall. The ambitious former vice president has seemingly struck a detente with his former boss even as some of his supporters called for his death during the Capitol assault.

“Much of his future and where he goes will be determined by how Trump reacts to him," a senior GOP House aide told Power Up. “Institutionally, Pence is held in very high regard across the board… But if the Trump crowd doesn't like him and thinks he's a traitor, it matters a ton for whatever he wants to do.”

“If he wants to run for president in the future, he can't run as someone who wants to break free from Trump – he was just his vice president for four years," the aide continued. "So, if he's not supported by the Trump base, and won't get the support of people who want to move the party away from Trump, he's sort of a man without a country.”

While Trump directly attacked Pence during the riot for lacking “courage” to overturn the election, the former veep told lawmakers they still have a strong relationship. A source close to Pence insisted that the air has been cleared and the relationship between the two, who have spoken in recent weeks, “is definitely amicable."

AD

AD

Pence stayed mum during the impeachment process after four years of obedience as vice president. : “He is still operating from a playbook of obsequiousness that became second nature — he never aired his grievances publicly and delivered his often rose-colored counsel to Trump only in private, one-on-one settings.” Our colleagues Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey reported : “He is still operating from a playbook of obsequiousness that became second nature — he never aired his grievances publicly and delivered his often rose-colored counsel to Trump only in private, one-on-one settings.”

Trump's first public appearance since leaving office could set the tone for the potential 2024 field.

Sunday in Orlando, Fla.: “Trump is expected to fall just short of announcing a 2024 presidential bid. The sources said he will go between ‘warming up to the idea of a 2024 run, and walking right up to the line of announcing another campaign’ – though he is not expected to make an actual announcement,” “Trump is expected to fall just short of announcing a 2024 presidential bid. The sources said he will go between ‘warming up to the idea of a 2024 run, and walking right up to the line of announcing another campaign’ – though he is not expected to make an actual announcement,” Fox News's Adam Shaw and John Roberts report.

Trump is also expected to hit Biden on the new administration's immigration policies and China strategy.

While Pence is sitting this one out – in part to keep with tradition of giving a new administration some space – he'll be focused on his partnerships with the Heritage Foundation and the Young America's Foundation as the youth conservative organization's Ronald Reagan presidential scholar off the ground.

Through YAF, Pence will be returning to his conservative talk radio host roots and have a monthly podcast.

Pence also soon plans on getting involved with House, Senate, and gubernatorial races through his PAC, according to a source close to him.

“Mike Pence is a statesman, he's an optimist and he's a unifier. That's what makes him unique and our moment and that's why I think he's, he'll have a powerful moment in the future,” RSC Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.) told the Hill's Juliegrace Brufke after meeting with Pence.

On the Hill

MORE ON THAT AWKWARD GOP DIVIDE. During a news conference Wednesday, Liz Cheney and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) clashed over Trump's role as keynote speaker at the CPAC. When asked if Trump should speak at the event, McCarthy immediately said yes but Cheney disagreed.

AD

AD

“I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country," she said.

McCarthy's response? “On that high note, thank you. ”

HAPPENING TODAY: Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, President Biden’s pick for surgeon general, will appear before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee.

Murthy, who served as surgeon general under former president Obama, faces criticism for earning more than $2.5 million “in coronavirus-related consulting for Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines [and] Airbnb’s rental properties, [and from] speaking [engagements for] dozens of organizations,” “in coronavirus-related consulting for Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines [and] Airbnb’s rental properties, [and from] speaking [engagements for] dozens of organizations,” our colleague Dan Diamond reports

During the hearing, Murthy “plans to tell Congress that his top priority will be ending the pandemic — which has taken the lives of seven of his own family members in the U.S. and India,” ABC News’s Cheyenne Haslett reports.

TANDEN’S NOMINATION IS IN PERIL: “Two Senate committees abruptly postponed votes to advance the nomination of Neera Tanden, Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, signaling pessimism that she could secure enough support [from] an evenly divided Senate,” the New York Times’s Emily Cochrane and Jim Tankersley report.

“The political reality is that the votes to push her through an evenly divided Senate do not exist,” CNN reports

Food for thought: Undecided Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who's been touted as Tanden's last shot at a Senate confirmation, just saw her tweets.

The White House continues to reaffirm its support for Tanden:

Behind the scenes, however, chatter is growing about a name that's surfacing as a potential replacement, Shalanda Young.

AD

And Republicans seem to love her. “She’s smart, she knows the process inside-out, and she’s an honest broker who has demonstrated the ability to work with both sides and get things done. She would have my support, and I suspect many of my Republican colleagues would support her, as well. But that’s up to the Biden administration,” Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) said in a statement.

Global power

HAPPENING TODAY: “A declassified version of a U.S. intelligence report expected to be released [today] finds that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” Reuters's Mark Hosenball, Jonathan Lanady, and Trevor Hunnicutt report. Khashoggi, a Post columnist, had been critical of the Saudi government.

AD

Biden, who confirmed that he read the report Wednesday, will speak with Saudi Arabian King Salman, bin Salman’s father, ahead of its release.

“The report’s release is part of Biden’s policy to realign ties with [the nation] after years of giving the major oil producer a pass on its human rights record and its intervention in Yemen’s civil war,” Reuters reports.

At the White House

BATTLE FOR USPS: “The White House moved toward reasserting control of the U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday even as its Republican postmaster general defiantly told Congress he would press forward with plans to raise prices and slow the mail, brushing off calls for him to resign,” Jacob Bogage, Christopher Ingraham and Hannah Denham report. Biden tapped two Democrats and an Independent to fill three of the four openings on the Postal Service’s board of governors.

AD

If confirmed, the move would “create a Democratic advantage and potentially the votes to oust DeJoy, whose summer overhaul led to precipitous service declines that snarled up untold numbers of Americans’ bills, prescriptions and paychecks,” whose summer overhaul led to precipitous service declines that snarled up untold numbers of Americans’ bills, prescriptions and paychecks,” our colleagues report

During a House Oversight and Reform Committee meeting Wednesday, DeJoy made clear that his strategic plan for the Postal Service will “include higher prices and slower delivery.”

“Though the mail slowdowns have opened DeJoy to intense public scrutiny and raised the hackles of some postal experts and voting rights activists, he has made clear he would continue to push through his agenda to rein in the agency’s $188.4 billion in liabilities,” per our colleagues.

Outside the Beltway

VACCINE UPDATE: “A third coronavirus vaccine could soon be available in the United States: a one-shot regimen made by pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson that proved [to be] completely protective against hospitalizations and deaths,” our colleagues Carolyn Y. Johnson and Laurie McGinley report.

AD

The vaccine “was more than 80 percent effective at preventing severe illness, including in areas of the world where concerning variants are circulating, but only 66 percent protective overall when moderate cases were included.”

“The results suggest that the protection generated by the vaccine will prevent people from the worst outcomes, even if it allows some cases of coughs and fevers to slip by.”

Experts will meet tomorrow to discuss whether the FDA should authorize the shot. “If an emergency use authorization is granted, about 2 million doses are expected to be shipped to states next week, while an additional 1 million to 2 million could be sent directly to pharmacies and other sites.”

In the media

CUOMO FACES ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT: Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo published an essay yesterday accusing the governor of sexual harassment. In the letter, Boylan outlined several episodes of what she called “pervasive harassment,” including an unsolicited kiss in his Manhattan office and an invitation to play strip poker on a government airplane. Cuomo’s administration has denied the accusation. Read her essay.

Boylan: “ We are accustomed to powerful men behaving badly when no one is watching. But what does it say about us when everyone is watching and no one says a thing? ”

“Telling my truth isn’t about seeking revenge. I was proud to work in the Cuomo administration. For so long I had looked up to the governor, but his abusive behavior needs to stop.”

“Cuomo and his administration are already embroiled in scandal, and under new fire from both Republicans and Democrats for withholding data on coronavirus deaths in the state’s nursing homes,” Hannah Knowles and Reis Thebault report.

Viral