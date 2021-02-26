The House on Friday is poised to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, including a provision imperiled in the Senate that gradually raises the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The legislation, which Biden has made an early focus of his administration, includes a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals, an increased child tax credit, increased and expanded unemployment insurance, and hundreds of billions of dollars for cities and states, schools, vaccinations and testing.

The bill is expected to pass in the House largely along party lines.

The Senate’s parliamentarian ruled Thursday that the minimum-wage provision could not remain in the chamber’s version of the bill as written.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement Thursday that the House would keep the measure in the version of the bill it plans to pass.