While Biden is away from Washington, the House is debating, and is ultimately expected to pass, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that he has heavily pushed and that includes a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals.
Hawley gets loudest applause of the day at CPAC for bringing up his Jan. 6 objection to electoral college certification
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) received the loudest and most sustained applause of the day at CPAC so far for recalling that he objected to the confirmation of electoral college votes Jan. 6.
“Maybe you heard about it,” Hawley, clasping the lectern, told the crowd, which clapped and roared in approval. “I did. I stood up-"
Hawley paused as the audience continued cheering for several moments.
“I stood up and I said, I said, we ought to have a debate about election integrity,” Hawley continued. “I said, it is the right of the people to be heard. And my constituents in Missouri want to be heard on this issue.”
Hawley did not mention that his objection to the process took place hours after a pro-Trump mob, driven by the former president’s baseless claims about election fraud, overran the U.S. Capitol in a violent insurrection that left at least five people dead. (In addition, two police officers who fought the rioters died by suicide afterward.)
Hawley also railed against the “radical left” and the oligarchs who he claimed had censored him. After the Capitol insurrection, Simon & Schuster canceled a deal for a book Hawley had been writing titled “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” saying they could no longer support Hawley “after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”
“I was called a traitor. I was called a seditionist,” Hawley said. “The radical left said I should be resigned and if I wouldn’t resign, I should be expelled from the United States Senate. Well, as I said a moment ago, I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying right here.”
‘You’re doing God’s work,’ Biden tells local officials at Houston emergency operations center
President Biden on Friday afternoon joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in surveying the recovery efforts from winter storms that left millions of Texans without power and clean water amid freezing temperatures.
“You’re saving people’s lives. As my mother would say, you’re doing God’s work,” Biden told local officials as he toured an emergency operations center in Houston. “Thank you.”
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo (D) greeted Biden and told him the center has been “our home away from home for five months,” during the coronavirus pandemic and now the crisis brought on by this month’s winter storms.
Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, showed a color-coded map indicating that 126 of Texas’s 254 counties are under a federal major-disaster declaration.
“We have a lot of families and businesses and, importantly, schools that have not yet been able to submit their damage assessments to us,” Kidd said. The storms and resulting utility failures have kept many counties from collecting and reporting the data necessary for the assessment, she said.
“We’ve got a long way to go, Mr. President,” Kidd added. “I know we can get through this together, and we’ve just got to keep going.”
Later Friday, the president and first lady Jill Biden were expected to tour the Houston Food Bank, the largest food bank in the country. The center serves more than 1.1 million people in 18 counties in southeastern Texas, according to the White House.
Warren endorses pushing citizenship for undocumented essential workers through reconciliation
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Friday that Democrats should immediately use budget reconciliation — a dramatic act that would make it easier to pass a bill in the Senate — to create a pathway to U.S. citizenship for millions of undocumented workers in essential jobs such as health care and farming.
The Massachusetts Democrat spoke the day after the Senate parliamentarian rejected leading senators’ attempt to use reconciliation to pass Biden’s proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage. Reconciliation requires a simple majority vote and is increasingly attractive to Democrats eager to bypass the 60 votes — including 10 Republicans — required to pass a Senate bill. But the procedure also limits what can be included in the budget package, and it is unclear whether the Senate parliamentarian would include a path to citizenship for undocumented essential workers.
Warren said Democrats and Republicans have a moral obligation to pass the measure to protect essential workers who “have kept us alive the past year.”
“We should use budget reconciliation to pass this bill. And when? We should do it right now,” she said at a news conference to introduce the Citizenship For Essential Workers Act, joined by Democratic Reps. Joaquin Castro (Tex. and Ted Lieu (Calif.) and Sen. Alex Padilla (Calif.). “There is no point for delaying this. People are going out every day and putting their lives on the line. Now is the time to make clear that these are people who will have protected status and a pathway to citizenship.”
The bill would grant immediate green cards and a path to U.S. citizenship to undocumented workers who have been instrumental to the nation’s covid-19 response. An estimated 5.2 million undocumented immigrants are in essential jobs such as hospital custodians, farmworkers and nurses, lawmakers said. Of these, approximately 1 million are Dreamers, people who have been in the United States since they were children or teenagers.
Analysis: The evolution of CPAC’s speaker line-up is the story of the GOP
Every year, the American Conservative Union hypes its Conservative Political Action Conference by listing the galaxy of conservative leaders who’ve been invited to attend. The conference’s website for years has had a page that promotes the speakers who attendees will hear or, should they be so lucky, meet. The page for this year’s event, which began Friday in Orlando, shows who CPAC thinks will generate the greatest ticket sales:
There’s former president Donald Trump, of course, followed by ACU head Matt Schlapp, who’s become a much-better-known name in the Trump era. Then Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R-S.D.) and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, both of whom are positioning themselves for possible 2024 presidential runs on the Make America Great Again ticket.
The story of CPAC over its past seven iterations is, in fact, the story of how the right-most wing of the party became the party’s core. That story can be told as we do above, by looking at the speakers that have been highlighted each year in an effort to sell more tickets.
CPAC panels continue to spread baseless claim the 2020 election was stolen
ORLANDO — As a CPAC panel discussed baseless theories that the 2020 election was stolen, accusing the media of covering it up, a conservative video network that had been streaming the conference briefly broke away.
“We must jump in here and make a small disclosure: We want you to do your own research,” said one host of Right Side Broadcasting, one of several channels running CPAC’s main programming — and the one piped into a media work center at the conference. “We’re just doing this out of pure safety, in regards to being canceled, on the tech side.”
By the time CPAC wraps up on Sunday, seven speeches and panels will focus on the conduct of elections, more time than will be devoted to any other topic. The first panels were rife with misinformation, with columnist Deroy Murdock falsely claiming that “mysterious late night ballot dumps” swung states against former president Donald Trump and that Republican election observers were “blocked … from ballot counting rooms.”
Murdock stayed for a discussion with Heritage Foundation scholar Hans von Spakovsky and former Trump team election lawyer Jesse Binnall, who falsely claimed that there had been no investigations of Republican fraud claims, and that courts refused to consider any fraud accusations on the merits, which Binnall suggested was a sign that judges were cowed by skeptical coverage of the lawsuits.
“When the media has this narrative that there’s no voter fraud,” Binnall insisted, it’s “one of the most enraging, successful gaslighting attempts in American history.”
In faraway state houses, a battle brews over making D.C. the 51st state
South Dakota fired the first shot: a resolution in the state legislature opposing statehood for the residents of Washington, D.C.
It glided through committee — “incredibly smaller than any other state in geography,” lawmakers declared. “ … [T]he major economic activity is government.”
By Feb. 1, it had passed both chambers of the Capitol in Pierre.
The response came from state legislatures from Rhode Island to Missouri: a barrage of resolutions supporting D.C. statehood.
Biden greeted by Texas Gov. Abbott as he arrives in Houston
President Biden was greeted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday after he arrived on Air Force One in Houston to survey recovery efforts from the recent winter storm.
After Biden and Abbott (R) shared a fist bump, Biden introduced him to first lady Jill Biden, who is joining the president on the trip.
Others who greeted Biden on the tarmac included Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) and four House Democrats from Texas: Reps. Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Fletcher, Al Green and Sheila Jackson Lee, who shared an elbow bump with Biden. Green pulled out a cellphone to take a photograph with the president.
The Bidens shared a kiss as they headed to separate vehicles. They were scheduled to meet up later Friday afternoon at the Houston Food Bank. The president was scheduled first to head to the Harris County Emergency Operations Center.
Trump hasn’t pledged not to back primary challenges against sitting Republican lawmakers, McCarthy says
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Friday that he has not received a commitment from former president Donald Trump that he will not back primary challenges against sitting Republican members of Congress, days ahead of Trump’s speech at a major conservative conference.
At his weekly press briefing, McCarthy declined to say whether he wants such a commitment from the former president.
“I don’t have a commitment [on] that,” McCarthy said. “I’ve worked closely with the president on working on endorsements to win seats in the House.”
Trump has begun reemerging on the political stage in recent weeks and, as he has done in the past, is lashing out at fellow Republicans who have criticized him. In a statement issued by his Save America PAC, Trump earlier this month called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” and predicted that “if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.”
McConnell voted to acquit Trump of the charge of incitement of insurrection but said in a floor speech after his vote that the former president was “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
At his Friday news conference, McCarthy dodged questions about Trump’s potential involvement in GOP primaries, telling reporters, “I’ll deal with politics later.”
“My focus right now is not on politics. My focus is getting people back to work, back to school and back to health,” he said.
As Congress continues to grapple with the fallout from the Jan. 6 attack, McCarthy said he does not believe it is necessary for lawmakers to be allowed to bring firearms on the House floor, a step some GOP lawmakers have called for.
He also took aim at the Capitol security structure, arguing that security officials should not report to the speaker of the House.
“I think a restructuring probably should happen,” he said, arguing that the current structure allows “a political person” to decide what’s best for the Capitol.
But at a hearing earlier this week, former House sergeant-at-arms Paul D. Irving disputed speculation from Republicans that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was to blame for the security failures at the Capitol.
When asked by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) whether he had waited for permission from congressional leaders before deploying the National Guard, Irving said, “Absolutely not.”
Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.
Saudi crown prince approved 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, U.S. intelligence report concludes
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the operation that led to the brutal 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a long-withheld U.S. intelligence report made public Friday.
The unclassified report, by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, confirmed classified conclusions reached by the CIA just weeks after the killing of the dissident writer, a Virginia resident and contributing columnist for The Washington Post.
The two-page report said the intelligence community based its conclusions on the absolute control the crown prince, known as MBS, had over decision-making in the kingdom, his “support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi,” and the participation in the operation of his senior aides and security officials.
Senate Democratic leaders explore tax penalties on corporations paying below $15 an hour
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is exploring the idea of adding tax penalties for corporations that pay less than $15 an hour to Biden’s covid relief stimulus package, according to two congressional aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private deliberations.
The plan represents a backup proposal to Democrats’ efforts to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, a provision the Senate’s parliamentarian ruled out on Thursday evening.
The parliamentarian said the minimum wage hike was not permissible under the rules of budget reconciliation, the procedure Democrats are using to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. But budget experts believe the tax penalties on corporations would likely be approved under the rules of that process.
Biden homeland security adviser says feds are looking for other ways to assist Texas with its recovery
Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Biden’s homeland security adviser, told reporters traveling with the president on Air Force One to Houston that the federal government had awarded $9 million in individual assistance grants to Texans as of Thursday and is continuing to look for other ways to help with its recovery from recent winter storms.
“Although we’re encouraged by the progress that has been made, and we’re seeing the numbers come down dramatically right now in terms of who needs to still go and boil water in Texas, we will continue to look for ways to help through this next phase of recovery,” Sherwood-Randall said.
She said Biden’s visit Friday will be largely focused on the emergency response but that longer-term issues regarding Texas’s reliance on its own power grid need to be studied.
“Helping individuals who don’t have insurance, for example, to recover from the impacts of these storms … I think that’s the most immediate thing,” Sherwood-Randall said.
Ted Cruz mocks Cancún saga, Ocasio-Cortez, transgender people, John Boehner in CPAC speech
In a lengthy speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) made light of his controversial vacation to Cancún while his state was in crisis, mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for being traumatized by the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, joked about Democrats’ support among transgender people and dismissed former GOP House speaker John A. Boehner.
“Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancún, but it’s nice,” Cruz began, joking about the criticism he faced for taking his trip while millions of Texans were without electricity.
“Bernie is wearing mittens,” Cruz said of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), pausing for a laugh that didn’t come. “And AOC is telling us she was murdered,” he continued with an attempt at a Bronx accent.
His entire speech, delivered in a loud voice, seemed an attempt at a standup routine. He riffed about the coronavirus and how it spreads. “I think it’s that there are hormones that are released in your thighs when you’re sitting. So you can sit at the table and there’s no virus being transmitted. But if you stand up, put the mask on!” he said, yelling the last line.
He railed against “cancel culture” and said no one can take a joke. before making his own version of a joke: “You know in 2020, the New York Times reported that 60 percent of women named Karen voted for Joe Biden, and I’m willing to bet 80 percent of the men named Karen voted for Joe Biden,” he said.
He referred to reports that Boehner used an expletive about Cruz in his new audiobook: “He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible, to which my response was, ‘Who’s John Boehner?’”
Cruz’s main message to the CPAC attendees was to “have fun.” He ended by roaring, “Freedom!”
Senate Democratic leaders explore tax penalties on corporations paying below $15 an hour
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is exploring the idea of adding tax penalties for corporations that pay less than $15 an hour to President Biden’s coronavirus-relief stimulus package, according to two congressional aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private deliberations.
The plan represents a backup proposal to Democrats’ efforts to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, a provision that the Senate’s parliamentarian ruled out Thursday evening.
The parliamentarian said the minimum-wage hike was not permissible under the rules of budget reconciliation, the procedure that Democrats are using to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. But budget experts believe that the tax penalties on corporations would probably be approved under the rules of that process.
CPAC hosts urge attendees to wear masks as speakers bemoan coronavirus restrictions
ORLANDO — An audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference heckled its hosts for urging them to wear masks after a series of speakers bashed the lockdowns in other states and criticized “authoritarian” coronavirus restrictions.
“I know this might sound like a little bit of a downer, but we also believe in property rights and this is a private hotel and we believe in the rule of law, so we need to comply with the laws of this county that we’re in,” said American Conservative Union (ACU) Executive Director Dan Schneider.
“You should still be wearing a mask,” added CPAC Director Carly Conley, as attendees began to boo and jeer. “If everyone can go ahead and work on that — I know, I know, it’s not the most fun.”
The conference, typically held near Washington, moved to Florida this year to take advantage of rules that allow large indoor gatherings. Most attendees have worn masks, some with ironic political messages, as they've walked the halls. To enter, they must take three-question health surveys and get their temperatures taken, and signs across the Hyatt Regency enforce mask rules and six-feet social distancing.
But a major theme in the conference’s first hours has been opposition to coronavirus lockdowns. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted how he’s kept schools open, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah criticized California for putting limits on church attendance and Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel attacked the “authoritarian” Republican governor of his own state.
“This deep state, if you will, is not just led by radical liberal governors like Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo, but even squishy Republican governors like our governor, Mike DeWine, in Ohio,” said Mandel, a former state treasurer making his third bid for Senate. He said “bureaucrats and the politicians” used coronavirus to “trample on the liberty of families and small businesses.”
Mandel ended his speech by picking up a chant of “freedom” started by a man in the crowd, after which CPAC organizers came onstage to remind the crowd of the mask rule.
The speakers who condemned the lockdowns didn’t mention the pandemic itself or the 500,000 Americans who have died because of it.