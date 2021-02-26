What to know about Jamal Khashoggi as the U.S. prepares to release intelligence report on his killing
A U.S. intelligence report set for imminent release is expected to single out Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving and probably ordering the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, 59, a Washington Post contributing columnist and former Saudi royal insider who had become a leading critic of the kingdom’s government.
Khashoggi was last seen alive in October 2018 entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. His gruesome killing and dismemberment — of which Turkish officials obtained an audio recording — roiled U.S.-Saudi relations and have been under investigation since then. Two weeks after Khashoggi’s disappearance, Saudi Arabia admitted he had been killed by agents of the kingdom, but it has continued to deny that the crown prince was involved.
The latest U.S. report, however, builds on a CIA assessment released one month after Khashoggi’s killing, which found that Mohammed probably ordered the assassination. The unclassified summary set to be released by the Biden administration, produced by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, draws on findings from across the U.S. intelligence community.
Biden marks seventh anniversary of Russian annexation of Crimea with blunt statement
Biden, who has sought to take a tougher posture toward Russia than Trump, marked the seventh anniversary of the annexation of Crimea from the Ukraine with a blunt statement.
“On this somber anniversary, we reaffirm a simple truth: Crimea is Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement. “The United States does not and will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula, and we will stand with Ukraine against Russia’s aggressive acts. We will continue to work to hold Russia accountable for its abuses and aggression in Ukraine.”
Biden said with the 2014 annexation, Russia “violated international law, the norms by which modern countries engage one another, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbor Ukraine.”
Late last month, Biden made his first call as president to Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking to make a hard pivot away from the deference that Trump often displayed.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that during the call Biden confronted Putin over the “Solar Winds” espionage case, alleged interference in U.S. elections and the alleged offer to pay bounties for the deaths of U.S. troops serving in Afghanistan.
Some Democrats want to fire the Senate parliamentarian who scuttled $15 minimum-wage plans. It’s been done once before.
As Democrats sought to use budget reconciliation to keep Republicans from filibustering a minimum-wage increase in the Senate, the decision on whether to allow the measure to be fast-tracked inside a proposed coronavirus relief package fell to one woman: the unelected and nonpartisan Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough.
After MacDonough on Thursday dashed the majority party’s hopes of passing a $15-an-hour minimum-wage increase within the bill, Democrats were left to debate a variety of options, including redoing the legislation, dropping the wage increase and trying to override MacDonough’s ruling.
But at least one lawmaker called for an even more radical solution: firing the Senate’s referee.
“Abolish the filibuster. Replace the parliamentarian,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said in a tweet Thursday. “What’s a Democratic majority if we can’t pass our priority bills? This is unacceptable.”
Gallup poll finds jump in number of Democrats satisfied with how things are going
The number of Americans who say they are satisfied with the way things are going in the United States remains relatively low — at 27 percent — but has more doubled since January, due primarily to a jump among Democrats, a new Gallup survey finds.
The increase coincides with President Biden’s arrival in the White House and Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress.
Gallup found in January that 11 percent of U.S. adults were satisfied with the way things are going. That was four percentage points above the all-time low registered in October 2008 during the financial crisis.
The uptick to 27 percent reverses a three-month decline in satisfaction that came as coronavirus cases surged and Trump contested the results of the presidential election.
In the February survey, 45 percent of Democrats say they are satisfied, up 40 percentage points from January. The share of Republicans who say they are satisfied dropped during the same stretch from 14 percent to 6 percent.
Analysis: Liberals mount pressure campaign to overrule Senate parliamentarian on minimum wage
The Democratic Party’s liberal wing is mounting a pressure campaign to overrule a decision from the Senate parliamentarian after its hopes to include a $15-an-hour minimum-wage increase in the coronavirus relief bill were dealt a major blow.
Liberals are furious with the late-breaking — but not entirely unexpected — ruling from the nonpartisan Senate umpire Thursday night that the provision cannot remain in Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package as written.
Elizabeth MacDonough sided against Democrats, determining that the push to increase the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour does not meet the criteria to be considered under fast-track budget rules that the Democrats are using to pass the bill with a simple majority.
Biden heading to Houston to survey winter storm recovery efforts
Biden plans Friday to head to Houston to survey recovery efforts from a winter storm that left millions of Texans without power and clean water amid freezing temperatures.
Biden will be joined on the trip by first lady Jill Biden. The president’s itinerary, as released by the White House, includes stops at the Harris County Emergency Operations Center and the Houston Food Bank, where he and his wife plan to help package food and water.
While in Houston, Biden also plans to deliver remarks at NRG Stadium, an NFL and multipurpose venue that has been turned into a mass coronavirus vaccination facility.
In a speech Thursday in Washington, Biden marked the 50 millionth coronavirus vaccine administered in the United States and cautioned Americans against complacency amid the pandemic.
House poised to pass Biden’s coronavirus relief package, including minimum-wage provision
The House on Friday is poised to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, including a provision imperiled in the Senate that gradually raises the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The legislation, which Biden has made an early focus of his administration, includes a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals, an increased child tax credit, increased and expanded unemployment insurance, and hundreds of billions of dollars for cities and states, schools, vaccinations and testing.
The bill is expected to pass in the House largely along party lines.
The Senate’s parliamentarian ruled Thursday that the minimum-wage provision could not remain in the chamber’s version of the bill as written.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement Thursday that the House would keep the measure in the version of the bill it plans to pass.
“House Democrats believe that the minimum-wage hike is necessary,” Pelosi said. “Therefore this provision will remain in the American Rescue Plan on the floor tomorrow. Democrats in the House are determined to pursue every possible path in the Fight for 15.”
Analysis: At CPAC, Trump prepares to bask in the conservative movement he changed
ORLANDO — The Conservative Political Action Conference has grappled with Republican defeat before. After CPAC was founded in 1973, its attendees struggled with Jimmy Carter’s Democratic sweep three years later, with Bill Clinton’s 1992 win and with the landslide victory of Barack Obama. The message in the CPAC ballroom every time was that phony conservatism had lost — and real conservatism would win.
This year is different, and not just because coronavirus restrictions prompted the conference to relocate to Florida. Donald Trump will make his first post-presidential speech to the conference on Sunday, and the four-day agenda will spend hours on panels and speeches litigating the 2020 election. No defeated president has sought this sort of influence over his party, and CPAC is going to give it to him.
Trump called McConnell a ‘hack.’ But McConnell says he would ‘absolutely’ back him if he wins 2024 nomination.
After Trump was acquitted by the Senate for a second time earlier this month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) excoriated him for his role in inciting a violent mob of supporters to storm the Capitol, saying there was no question Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
The divide between the two deepened days later when Trump described McConnell in a lengthy diatribe as “a political hack” who lacked “political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality.”
Yet in an interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier on Thursday, McConnell signaled that he would not let the growing rift between him and the former president get in the way of the Republicans reclaiming the White House. Asked by Baier whether the Senate minority leader would support Trump if he won the party’s presidential nomination in 2024, McConnell offered a succinct reply: “Absolutely.”
Biden administration conducts strike on Iranian-linked fighters in Syria
The Biden administration conducted an airstrike in Syria early Friday that officials believe killed a number of alleged Iranian-linked fighters, signaling its intent to use targeted military action to push back against violence tied to Tehran.
The attack on a border-crossing station in eastern Syria at around 1 a.m. Friday local time (6 p.m. Thursday Eastern time) was the first lethal operation ordered by the Biden administration against Iran’s network of armed proxies. It was “authorized in response to recent attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said late Thursday in Washington.
The facilities were used by Iranian-linked Iraqi militias, including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, he said.
Fact Checker: Biden’s pick for HHS sued the Trump administration, not a group of nuns
“It does seem like, as attorney general, you spent an inordinate amount of time and effort suing pro-life organizations, like Little Sisters of the Poor, or trying to ease restrictions or expand abortion.”
— Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), in a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Xavier Becerra’s nomination to be secretary of health and human services, Feb. 24, 2021
“By the way, I have never sued the nun — any nuns. I have taken on the federal government, but I’ve never sued any affiliation of nuns. And my actions have always been directed at the federal agencies, because they have been trying to do things that are contrary to the law in California.”
— Becerra, at the confirmation hearing
Becerra was often in court with Trump’s administration, filing numerous lawsuits as attorney general of California that won the backing of other Democratic states.
Biden speaks with Saudi king ahead of expected release of report on Khashoggi
Biden spoke for the first time Thursday with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, following weeks of speculation that relations were headed for a deep freeze, as Biden has criticized Saudi human rights abuses, canceled arms sales to the kingdom and scheduled the imminent release of a U.S. intelligence report implicating Salman’s son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
A White House statement after the call stepped carefully around the divisive issues, saying the two discussed “renewed diplomatic efforts” to end the war against Houthi rebels in Yemen, where thousands of civilians have died in Saudi air attacks using U.S.-supplied missiles.
Biden “noted positively” the recent release from imprisonment of a handful of political activists and Saudi American citizens, the statement said, “and affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law.”
Andrew Cuomo, once touted as the ‘gold standard,’ finds his brand tarnished by multiple crises
As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the country last year, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) launched an Emmy-winning daytime television show, using his daily briefings to channel the nation’s grief, showcase how he was taking charge and share the secrets of his family’s spaghetti dinners. He published a best-selling book about his leadership, saw his state approval numbers rise to 66 percent and repeatedly denied any interest in the next logical step: running for president.
Now, cases of covid-19 in his state are receding, and so are the glory days of Cuomo’s third term as governor.
A former adviser has accused him of sexual harassment, fellow Democrats are publicly condemning what they describe as bullying backroom behavior and federal investigators are probing the state’s handling of nursing home data amid allegations that Cuomo’s administration withheld the extent of deaths caused by the virus.