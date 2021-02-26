Biden, who has sought to take a tougher posture toward Russia than Trump, marked the seventh anniversary of the annexation of Crimea from the Ukraine with a blunt statement.

“On this somber anniversary, we reaffirm a simple truth: Crimea is Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement. “The United States does not and will never recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula, and we will stand with Ukraine against Russia’s aggressive acts. We will continue to work to hold Russia accountable for its abuses and aggression in Ukraine.”

Biden said with the 2014 annexation, Russia “violated international law, the norms by which modern countries engage one another, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbor Ukraine.”

Late last month, Biden made his first call as president to Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking to make a hard pivot away from the deference that Trump often displayed.