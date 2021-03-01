The fall from grace is stunning for Cuomo, who just last year won plaudits for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and was even hailed as a potential savior for the Democratic Party if he had run for president.

If Cuomo can’t weather this storm, he’ll have only himself to blame. That’s because his emerging scandals both run counter to his carefully crafted brand — in ways he must have known could run him into deep trouble.

The nursing-home scandal, as I’ve written, is particularly stunning from a governor who made coronavirus transparency his calling card. New York’s initial outbreak was massive, but Cuomo’s calm and apparent honesty in explaining it made him a sort of anti-Trump. Today, his own party’s state attorney general has accused him of being anything but transparent about perhaps the ugliest and most-criticized element of New York’s response. Cuomo responded Pollyanna-ishly by saying “who cares” whether people died in nursing homes or elsewhere — as if there hadn’t been anything he might’ve wanted to cover up.

The sexual harassment allegations, though, are even more inexplicable given Cuomo’s past.

The MeToo era has already ended the careers of many powerful men, but most of their misdeeds predated their public reckoning. That suggested they might have thought their actions would never come to light. Some argued they didn’t truly appreciate how problematic their conduct was.

Cuomo, though, has no such defense. The allegations against him are comparatively recent. They also come after he carved out very firm positions on matters of sexual harassment both before and during the MeToo movement.

Former top staffer Lindsay Boylan was the first to lodge a detailed accusation last week — building upon a broader accusation she made in late 2020. She said her uncomfortable experiences with Cuomo dated back to 2016. In December of that year, she said her boss had informed her that the governor had a “crush” on her and that, in a separate incident, Cuomo suggestively alluded to a cigar box he had received from Bill Clinton (which she understood to be an allusion to Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, which also involved a cigar). In October 2017, she said the governor suggested they play strip poker. And in 2018, she said the governor gave her an unwanted kiss on the lips. Cuomo and his office have denied the details of the allegations but have called for an investigation.

The second on-the-record accuser is Charlotte Bennett, who detailed even more recent allegations this weekend in a piece published in the New York Times. She said that, in June of last year, Cuomo asked her a number of questions about her personal life, including whether she had ever been with older men. She said he also talked about being open to a relationship with a woman in her 20s. Bennett is 25. Cuomo suggested in a qualified apology Sunday that he might have made jokes in poor taste, saying “sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny.”

The just-joking defense is more difficult to stomach in light of Cuomo’s own past comments about this topic and the acceptability of such things. He and his administration have dealt with this kind of topic repeatedly in ways that suggest, at the very least, he should have understood that much more caution is warranted in one’s private conduct.

Here’s a brief timeline of when he has dealt with this topic, alongside the allegations against him in bold:

That last Cuomo comment is particularly relevant now. He argued for a lower standard for proven harassment, saying it needn’t be “severe or pervasive.” That standard would suggest people in positions such as his should exercise extreme caution to avoid even the perception of a problem.

Cuomo’s alleged actions, at the very least, would suggest someone who didn’t take nearly so much care in his private actions as he suggested in his public comments was acceptable behavior.

Democrats have expressed some buyer’s remorse when it comes to pushing Franken out over alleged conduct that wasn’t as severe as that of many other men accused during the MeToo movement. But against that backdrop, how could you ever have a conversation with a 20-something staffer about sex with older men and your openness to relationships with someone in her much-younger age group?

Both Bennett’s and Boylan’s allegations point in the direction of a man who was at the worst seeking relationships with his female stuff, and at the very least extremely careless in his private interactions with them, in a way that his public comments would suggest Cuomo should have known was wrong.