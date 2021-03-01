Fact Checker: Rep. Jim Jordan’s false claim that Pelosi denied a request for National Guard troops
“Capitol Police requested National Guard help prior to January 6th. That request was denied by Speaker Pelosi and her Sergeant at Arms.”
— Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), in a tweet, Feb. 15, 2021
Though the Capitol Hill insurrection was inspired by former president Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and mounted by his followers, some Republicans have tried to pin the blame elsewhere. One prominent target is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), as this tweet indicates.
As CPAC dismisses claims that its stage resembled a Nazi insignia, Hyatt calls hate symbols ‘abhorrent’
For four days at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Orlando, speakers at the Conservative Political Action Conference shared a number of contentious views, from echoing false claims about election fraud to undermining the seriousness of a pandemic that has killed more than 512,000 Americans.
But some critics also took aim at a seemingly more mundane detail: the shape of the conference stage.
Images of the CPAC stage went viral this weekend as many noted a resemblance to the Odal or Othala Rune, a symbol emblazoned on some Nazi uniforms. The Anti-Defamation League has classified the insignia as a hate symbol, which has been adopted by modern day white supremacists.
CPAC’s organizers vehemently denied any link between the stage design and the Nazi symbology, calling the criticism “outrageous and slanderous.”
Cuomo reverses course on sexual harassment investigation, offers apology
Facing fresh allegations of sexual harassment and mounting political pressure, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) on Sunday apologized if anything he said may “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation,” but denied he ever inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone in his office. He also reversed course and said he would refer an investigation of the accusations against him to the New York attorney general.
“To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to,” Cuomo said in a statement.
The decision came after White House officials, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a coalition of female state lawmakers and several members of Congress joined the growing number of activists and Democratic lawmakers calling for an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo by two former aides.
Neera Tanden’s confirmation fight is the first morality play of post-Trump Washington
All the fighting must be exhausting, really.
The fights over her reputation, over how she ran her liberal think tank. The battles with journalists who published her stolen emails. The political fights: coaching Democrats in tight races behind the scenes, or marshaling forces to defend Obamacare, or that one time she allegedly punched the man who would become Bernie Sanders’s campaign manager (she said it was just a push). And on top of that, she’d be up in the wee hours, walking the line between battling Twitter trolls and becoming one herself.
“I kind of think there were moments where she would have been better off asleep,” said John Podesta, a close friend and ally. “Rather than getting up in the middle of the night, responding to people attacking her.”
Then again, if there was no fighting, there would be no Neera Tanden.
Iran rejects early talks on nuclear deal with the United States and European Union
Iran has rejected an early meeting with the United States and the other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, according to Iranian and Western officials.
Because of “recent positions and actions of the U.S. and three European countries,” Iran “does not deem the time suitable for holding” the proposed meeting, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement Sunday.
Western officials, however, said that Iran’s private response late last week to the invitation, extended through the European Union, was more “nuanced” than an outright refusal and that it sought assurances that the talks would be limited to the nuclear deal called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, it signed in 2015 with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.