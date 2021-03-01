The fights over her reputation, over how she ran her liberal think tank. The battles with journalists who published her stolen emails. The political fights: coaching Democrats in tight races behind the scenes, or marshaling forces to defend Obamacare, or that one time she allegedly punched the man who would become Bernie Sanders’s campaign manager (she said it was just a push). And on top of that, she’d be up in the wee hours, walking the line between battling Twitter trolls and becoming one herself.