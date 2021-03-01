Analysis: A report on Jamal Khashoggi’s death renews concerns over spyware
U.S. intelligence officials released a report Friday concluding that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “approved” the operation that resulted in the 2018 murder of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
The report has sparked calls by lawmakers and activists for the Biden administration to develop policies to deal with the threat of spyware and other surveillance tools used to spy on dissidents.
“The administration should do more to protect Americans from the surveillance that preceded and enabled the murder of Mr. Khashoggi,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Vice Chair Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) said in a statement. “I urge the administration to develop a comprehensive strategy for confronting the emerging transnational threat to democracy and human rights presented by companies that market such powerful tools of repression.”
Nearly two dozen House members seek Biden and Harris’s help in keeping minimum-wage provision in relief bill
A group of nearly two dozen liberal House members sent a letter Monday to Biden and Vice President Harris as part of a continuing campaign to keep a minimum-wage increase in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that the Senate is taking up after House passage last week.
The letter, spearheaded by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), seeks the support of Biden and Harris in overturning the ruling by the Senate parliamentarian that the $15 minimum wage provision cannot be included in the legislation if it moves forward as part of a budget reconciliation process.
Democrats are keen to use that process because it allows them to pass the bill with a simple majority rather than meet a 60-vote threshold that would otherwise be required.
The letter cites two precedents, from 1967 and 1975, when the vice president, acting as the president of the Senate, overruled the parliamentarian. Under the so-called Byrd rule, named for the late senator Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.), it’s up to the parliamentarian to decide which provisions are extraneous to the budget during a reconciliation process.
“We must act now to prevent tens of millions of hardworking Americans from being underpaid any longer,” says the letter to Biden and Harris from the 23 Democrats. “The outdated and complex Byrd rule rooted in restricting progress must not be an impediment to improving people’s lives. You have the authority to deliver a raise for millions of Americans.”
White House officials to this point have signaled that they will respect the parliamentarian’s ruling.
Other notable signers of the letter include Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
Analysis: It’s like the Obamacare repeal-and-replace fight all over again
It feels a little like 2017, when Republicans infamously tried to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Once again, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough gets to decide which health insurance provisions Congress can pass using a special budget reconciliation process.
Only this time, it’s Democrats trying to pass the bill. And they’re trying to expand — not replace — the Affordable Care Act.
Noem says South Dakota nailed its pandemic response. Fauci says the numbers ‘don’t lie.’
South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R), a conservative favorite, received a standing ovation at the Conservative Political Action Conference when she criticized Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for being “wrong a lot” — which the nation’s top infectious-disease expert said was unhelpful.
While making a dig at Fauci at the Orlando conference, Noem touted her personal-liberties approach to the coronavirus pandemic, forgoing recommendations to mandate masks and instead allowing a massive motorcycle rally later tied to a national surge in infections. Despite Noem’s claims of success, her state has reported more infections per resident than any state besides North Dakota.
“South Dakota is the only state in America that never ordered a single business or church to close,” she said to applause and cheers. “We never instituted a shelter-in-place order. We never mandated that people wear masks. We never even defined what an essential business is.”
Analysis: Trump says the GOP is stuck with him. Whether they like it or not.
Trump says he’s here to stay.
The former president returned from his short-lived political retirement on Sunday to tease a presidential bid and saddle up again as the leader of the Republican Party — spreading falsehoods and denunciations of Biden as he spoke at a conservative gathering.
In doing so, he made clear the GOP — whose leaders toyed with breaking with him after the deadly Capitol insurrection less than two months ago — is now more even firmly tied to the man they failed to convict in a second impeachment trial.
Senate poised to confirm Cardona as education secretary
The full Senate is poised Monday to approve the nomination of Miguel Cardona as education secretary, approving the latest of Biden’s Cabinet picks more than a month after he took office.
Last month, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced Cardona’s nomination on a vote of 17 to 5, signaling he should easily win confirmation from the full chamber.
Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) praised Cardona, the education commissioner in Connecticut, for stressing during his confirmation hearing the need to get students back in schools.
“And that’s now finally a bipartisan mission,” Burr said.
During his hearing, Cardona said that teacher vaccinations are not a prerequisite for reopening, that he supports high-quality charter schools and that he supports the right of transgender girls to compete in high school girls’ athletics.
Biden to meet virtually with Mexican President López Obrador
Upon returning to Washington from Delaware on Monday, Biden is scheduled to meet virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
“The two leaders will discuss cooperation on migration, joint development efforts in Southern Mexico and Central America, COVID-19 recovery, and economic cooperation,” the White House said.
The meeting with Mexico’s leader follows a virtual bilateral meeting last week with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Biden’s first with a foreign leader since taking office.
Biden is also scheduled to receive his daily intelligence briefing Monday as he flies to Washington from Wilmington, Del., where he spent the weekend.
Senate committee expected to advance nomination of Garland as attorney general
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday is expected to advance Biden’s nomination of Merrick Garland as attorney general.
The committee has scheduled an early afternoon vote on whether Garland, a federal appeals court judge, should lead the Justice Department, where he previously served in a senior role.
During a confirmation hearing last month, Garland told senators that, if confirmed, his first order of business would be the sprawling investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot, as he more broadly vowed to stamp out the rising threat of domestic terrorism and restore public faith in the Justice Department.
The hearing was mostly congenial even as Democrats and Republicans pressed the nominee on how he would manage the department and aired grievances about previous administrations.
Senior Democrats abandon backup plan on $15 minimum wage
Senior Democrats are abandoning a backup plan to increase the minimum wage through a corporate tax penalty, after encountering numerous practical and political challenges in drafting their proposal over the weekend, according to two people familiar with the internal deliberations.
On Thursday, the Senate parliamentarian said that the $15-an-hour minimum wage included in Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan was inadmissible under the rules Democrats are using to pass the bill through the Senate.
After that decision, Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said they would instead seek to add tax penalties on large corporations that fail to pay $15 an hour — an idea viewed as less likely to be struck down by the parliamentarian and still helpful to some minimum-wage workers.
Fact Checker: Rep. Jim Jordan’s false claim that Pelosi denied a request for National Guard troops
“Capitol Police requested National Guard help prior to January 6th. That request was denied by Speaker Pelosi and her Sergeant at Arms.”
— Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), in a tweet, Feb. 15, 2021
Though the Capitol Hill insurrection was inspired by former president Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and mounted by his followers, some Republicans have tried to pin the blame elsewhere. One prominent target is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), as this tweet indicates.
As CPAC dismisses claims that its stage resembled a Nazi insignia, Hyatt calls hate symbols ‘abhorrent’
For four days at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Orlando, speakers at the Conservative Political Action Conference shared a number of contentious views, from echoing false claims about election fraud to undermining the seriousness of a pandemic that has killed more than 512,000 Americans.
But some critics also took aim at a seemingly more mundane detail: the shape of the conference stage.
Images of the CPAC stage went viral this weekend as many noted a resemblance to the Odal or Othala Rune, a symbol emblazoned on some Nazi uniforms. The Anti-Defamation League has classified the insignia as a hate symbol, which has been adopted by modern day white supremacists.
CPAC’s organizers vehemently denied any link between the stage design and the Nazi symbology, calling the criticism “outrageous and slanderous.”
Cuomo reverses course on sexual harassment investigation, offers apology
Facing fresh allegations of sexual harassment and mounting political pressure, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) on Sunday apologized if anything he said may “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation,” but denied he ever inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone in his office. He also reversed course and said he would refer an investigation of the accusations against him to the New York attorney general.
“To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to,” Cuomo said in a statement.
The decision came after White House officials, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a coalition of female state lawmakers and several members of Congress joined the growing number of activists and Democratic lawmakers calling for an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo by two former aides.
Neera Tanden’s confirmation fight is the first morality play of post-Trump Washington
All the fighting must be exhausting, really.
The fights over her reputation, over how she ran her liberal think tank. The battles with journalists who published her stolen emails. The political fights: coaching Democrats in tight races behind the scenes, or marshaling forces to defend Obamacare, or that one time she allegedly punched the man who would become Bernie Sanders’s campaign manager (she said it was just a push). And on top of that, she’d be up in the wee hours, walking the line between battling Twitter trolls and becoming one herself.
“I kind of think there were moments where she would have been better off asleep,” said John Podesta, a close friend and ally. “Rather than getting up in the middle of the night, responding to people attacking her.”
Then again, if there was no fighting, there would be no Neera Tanden.
Iran rejects early talks on nuclear deal with the United States and European Union
Iran has rejected an early meeting with the United States and the other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, according to Iranian and Western officials.
Because of “recent positions and actions of the U.S. and three European countries,” Iran “does not deem the time suitable for holding” the proposed meeting, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement Sunday.
Western officials, however, said that Iran’s private response late last week to the invitation, extended through the European Union, was more “nuanced” than an outright refusal and that it sought assurances that the talks would be limited to the nuclear deal called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, it signed in 2015 with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.