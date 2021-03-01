A group of nearly two dozen liberal House members sent a letter Monday to Biden and Vice President Harris as part of a continuing campaign to keep a minimum-wage increase in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that the Senate is taking up after House passage last week.

The letter, spearheaded by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), seeks the support of Biden and Harris in overturning the ruling by the Senate parliamentarian that the $15 minimum wage provision cannot be included in the legislation if it moves forward as part of a budget reconciliation process.

Democrats are keen to use that process because it allows them to pass the bill with a simple majority rather than meet a 60-vote threshold that would otherwise be required.

The letter cites two precedents, from 1967 and 1975, when the vice president, acting as the president of the Senate, overruled the parliamentarian. Under the so-called Byrd rule, named for the late senator Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.), it’s up to the parliamentarian to decide which provisions are extraneous to the budget during a reconciliation process.

“We must act now to prevent tens of millions of hardworking Americans from being underpaid any longer,” says the letter to Biden and Harris from the 23 Democrats. “The outdated and complex Byrd rule rooted in restricting progress must not be an impediment to improving people’s lives. You have the authority to deliver a raise for millions of Americans.”

White House officials to this point have signaled that they will respect the parliamentarian’s ruling.