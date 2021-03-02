With the confirmation of Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget in doubt, a potential replacement will be in the spotlight on Tuesday.

The Senate Budget Committee is scheduled to hold a confirmation hearing for Shalanda Young, Biden’s nominee to serve as OMB deputy director.

Young, a former House Appropriations Committee staff member, has emerged as the leading contender to replace Tanden as Biden’s nominee to lead the OMB if Tanden withdraws.

Among other groups, the Congressional Black Caucus has been lobbying for such a move. Young would be the OMB’s first Black female leader.

Two Senate committees last week delayed votes on Tanden’s nomination as the White House continued to struggle to find the votes to secure her passage through the Senate. On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House continues to stand behind the nomination of Tanden, who has drawn fire for pointed criticism of lawmakers in past social media posts.