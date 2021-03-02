Some Senate Democrats rally behind recurring direct payments as jockeying for next relief bill begins
Three Democratic chairs of the Senate’s major economic committees are urging Biden to include repeat direct stimulus payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions for struggling American families as part of the administration’s next spending bill.
In a letter to the president released Tuesday, the chairmen call for expanded and recurring financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic to be tied to conditions in the U.S. economy. Such a request would be part of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan — a wide-ranging jobs and infrastructure bill expected to follow the $1.9 trillion relief package currently wending its way through Congress.
And the concept would have a steep uphill climb as Senate Democrats debate how targeted to make the $1,400 stimulus payments in the current legislation.
Senate poised to confirm Gina Raimondo as commerce secretary
The Senate is poised Tuesday to confirm Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) as commerce secretary, adding one more member to Biden’s emerging Cabinet.
Raimondo’s nomination advanced Monday night on an 84-to-15 procedural vote to limit debate, signaling she is likely to win confirmation with bipartisan support on Tuesday afternoon.
Before the final vote, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who has accused Raimondo of not taking a firm enough stand against Chinese telecom giant Huawei, will get half an hour to make his case.
During her confirmation hearing last month, Raimondo said she plans to be “very aggressive” in combating China’s “unfair” trade practices, but she declined to detail how she would handle issues such as Huawei or the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump.
Raimondo also pledged to help the U.S. economy recover from the pandemic, to expand broadband access to regions with patchy Internet connections, and to promote manufacturing and clean-energy jobs.
Biden to press for passage of coronavirus package with remarks from White House, call to Democratic senators
As he continues to press the Senate for passage of his coronavirus relief package, Biden on Tuesday plans to deliver public remarks on the pandemic from the White House and call into the weekly private Senate Democratic lunch on Capitol Hill.
His latest efforts are part of a stepped-up lobbying campaign focused on the Senate, where Democrats don’t have a vote to spare following House passage last week of the $1.9 trillion package largely along party lines.
Biden convened a group of key Senate Democrats on a conference call Monday afternoon, seeking to address concerns about various provisions of the package, including his plan to send $350 billion to state and local governments and eligibility for $1,400 stimulus payments.
Separate Tuesday, Vice President Harris plans to ceremonially swear in Miguel Cardona as secretary of education at the White House complex. Cardona, formerly Connecticut’s education commissioner, was confirmed by the Senate on Monday by a vote of 64 to 33.
Possible Tanden replacement will be in the spotlight on Capitol Hill
With the confirmation of Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget in doubt, a potential replacement will be in the spotlight on Tuesday.
The Senate Budget Committee is scheduled to hold a confirmation hearing for Shalanda Young, Biden’s nominee to serve as OMB deputy director.
Young, a former House Appropriations Committee staff member, has emerged as the leading contender to replace Tanden as Biden’s nominee to lead the OMB if Tanden withdraws.
Among other groups, the Congressional Black Caucus has been lobbying for such a move. Young would be the OMB’s first Black female leader.
Two Senate committees last week delayed votes on Tanden’s nomination as the White House continued to struggle to find the votes to secure her passage through the Senate. On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House continues to stand behind the nomination of Tanden, who has drawn fire for pointed criticism of lawmakers in past social media posts.
Separately Tuesday, the Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to hold confirmation hearings for Gary Gensler to be a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Rohit Chopra to be director of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.
FBI director to face senators demanding answers about Capitol riot
FBI Director Christopher A. Wray is due to appear Tuesday morning before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he is likely to face a barrage of questions about the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol and whether the bureau underestimated the looming danger.
Wray’s appearance before Congress marks his first since the failed insurrection, and his first as a part of the Biden administration. Wray had a fraught relationship with Trump, who criticized the FBI’s approach to racial justice demonstrations, election security and its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The FBI director starts this stage of his tenure with a different challenge: convincing lawmakers that the FBI did not fall short in its duty to protect the nation from threats posed by far-right domestic extremists.
House ethics office says there’s ‘substantial reason to believe’ Rep. Palazzo misused campaign, congressional funds
A House ethics panel says there is “substantial reason to believe” that Rep. Steven M. Palazzo (R-Miss.) misused his campaign and congressional funds, according to a report made public Monday.
The Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), which produced the 47-page report last summer after a months-long probe, also said that Palazzo “may have performed official actions to assist his brother,” Kyle Palazzo, in potential violation of House rules and federal law.
The probe was prompted by a complaint last March from the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center, which accused Palazzo of using his campaign contributions as a “personal slush fund” through which he paid “himself and his spouse nearly $200,000,” including $60,000 in rent to his own farm.
Inside the Biden team’s deliberations over punishing the Saudi crown prince
Even before Biden took office, his top advisers began examining how to make good on his campaign promise to treat Saudi Arabia as a “pariah” for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi without destroying America’s long-standing relationship with the oil-rich monarchy.
The results of those deliberations came Friday with the release of a report concluding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 assassination and a clarification that the United States would sanction lower-level Saudi officials but not Mohammed himself.
The reaction in Washington was swift and condemnatory.
Third woman describes unwelcome encounter with Gov. Cuomo
A third woman, Anna Ruch, on Monday described an unwelcome encounter with New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D). She detailed the interaction at a 2019 wedding in Manhattan in an interview with the New York Times.
In an Instagram story reviewed by The Washington Post, Ruch superimposed a statement over a screenshot of a Times story about the account of another accuser, former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett.
“Slid his hand on my lower back which I promptly removed and then he proceeded to grab my face with both hands and asked if he could kiss me, laid one on my cheek and then told me I was aggressive,” Ruch wrote.
She later posted an image of the encounter, which showed Cuomo with his hands on both sides of her face. Ruch could not immediately be reached for comment.
Trump falsely claims he ‘requested’ 10,000 troops rejected by Pelosi
“I requested … I definitely gave the number of 10,000 National Guardsmen, and [said] I think you should have 10,000 of the National Guard ready. They took that number. From what I understand, they gave it to the people at the Capitol, which is controlled by Pelosi. And I heard they rejected it because they didn’t think it would look good. So, you know, that was a big mistake.”
— Former president Donald Trump, in an interview with Steve Hilton of Fox News, Feb. 28, 2021
We’re going to try to have a high bar for fact checks of Trump. His speech Sunday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) was mostly a replay of false claims he has said many times before, all documented in our Trump claims database. So we took a pass on that.
D.C. National Guard commander added as witness to hearing on Capitol attack
The commanding general of the D.C. National Guard will testify on Wednesday during a Senate hearing about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, joining a group that initially included only civilian witnesses, defense and congressional officials said.
The investigation — which congressional officials said could take more than a year — is far-reaching, with requests for information from multiple agencies and departments.
A witness list disseminated to the news media last week included senior civilian officials from the Defense Department, FBI and Department of Homeland Security, but Maj. Gen. William Walker, the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, was added to the list on Monday.