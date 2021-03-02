🚨 Gov. Elise Stefanik?: “If [Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.)] does not resign, there is a path for a Republican to win statewide in New York,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said on the newest episode of the Ruthless Podcast out this morning."And I'm calling for him to resign. So I want to see that happen. And I, again, am planning on running for the House. But these these dynamics, as you know, change very quickly."

The policies

JUST HOW FAR WILL DEMOCRATS GO?: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is still actively shopping the progressive wish list and calling on Democrats to overrule the Senate parliamentarian's decision that a minimum wage hike cannot be included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

AD

AD

In a Twitter screed, Sanders argued the parliamentarian's ruling that the minimum wage hike is inconsistent with the Byrd rule — which requires Democrats to show that items under reconciliation have a direct budgetary impact — is “wrong in a number of respects.”

He told reporters on Monday to expect a roll-call vote on keeping the wage hike in the package, our colleagues Erica Werner and Jeff Stein report — despite opposition from the White House and other Democratic lawmakers.

Democrats are also still divided on eligibility requirements for direct $1,400 stimulus payments and the structure of unemployment insurance in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that passed the House over the weekend. Moderate-leaning Democratic senators raised these issues with the White House during a conference call on Monday, per Erica and Jeff.

Centrist Democrats proposed narrowing the income eligibility for the direct payments and keeping the weekly unemployment benefits at $300 a month. The legislation that passed the House increases the weekly unemployment benefit from $300 to $400 per week through Aug. 29 — a month short of Biden’s original proposal. Biden did not agree to specific changes during the meeting.

“ The White House and congressional Democrats are staring down a March 14 deadline when enhanced unemployment benefits will expire unless the relief legislation is signed into law first,” Erica and Jeff note.

NEVERTHELESS, the jockeying for the NEXT massive spending bill is already in full swing.

AD

AD

Three Democratic chairs of the Senate’s major economic committees — Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.); Senate Budget Committee head Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) — are urging Biden to include repeat direct stimulus payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions for struggling American families as part of the administration’s infrastructure package.

In a letter to Biden to be released today and obtained by Power Up, the chairmen call for expanded financial assistance during the pandemic to be tied to conditions in the U.S. economy. Such an ask would be part of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan — a wide-ranging jobs and infrastructure bill expected to follow the relief package.

The concept would have a steep uphill climb as Senate Democrats debate how targeted to make the stimulus payments in the current legislation.

Read our full report here.

The missive will today be distributed to the Democratic caucus and illustrates the contours of what could be the next Democratic fight over how much aid should be sent directly to Americans during a pandemic that’s put the unemployment rate at 6.3 percent, with nearly 20 million Americans receiving weekly unemployment payments. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell recently surmised that the true unemployment rate was closer to “10 percent in January.”

“Unemployment insurance has replaced lost income for millions who have lost their jobs,” the senators write. “But millions of others do not qualify for unemployment insurance after seeing their hours reduced, switching to lower-paying jobs, or temporarily leaving the workforce to care for family members during the pandemic.”

By the numbers: The proposal does not specify how big the checks should be nor the eligibility requirements for direct payments that would recur as many times as necessary. The package is expected to carry an even bigger price tag than the $1.9 trillion relief bill passed by the House over the weekend.

AD

AD

The proposal has support from Democrats across the ideological spectrum, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) Noticeably missing from the list, however, are the names of the two moderate Senate Democrats who are likely to be swing votes: Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.)

As the New York Times's Annie Karni and Jim Tankersley note, “Biden could have an even tougher time gaining Republican support for an infrastructure bill than what he has faced in his first big legislative push, a $1.9 trillion economic aid package that passed the House on Saturday with every Republican voting no and that faces a similar fate in the Senate.”

Different bill, same problems: “ Biden administration officials have not decided whether to push infrastructure as a stand-alone bill or as part of a broader package … Conservative lawmakers and powerful business groups in Washington are already making clear that no infrastructure program will draw bipartisan support unless it is slimmer than what many progressives are proposing and includes no tax increases on corporations or the rich.”

“Those demands could leave Mr. Biden no alternative but to mimic the approach for his stimulus package by trying to pass an infrastructure bill through reconciliation, a parliamentary process that would shield it from a Senate filibuster and allow it to pass with Democratic votes alone.”

“This is the best opportunity we’ve had in my lifetime,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the Times in an interview. “We’ve come to a point as a country where it’s very clear these needs can’t keep being deferred. This crisis reflects that.”

BONUS READ ON MANCHIN: “From a tiny, struggling state that sometimes looms large, [Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.)] is the man with the keys. Biden and other powerful Democrats need West Virginia’s 73-year-old senator to swing the split upper chamber their way. But Manchin votes as he marches, to his own beat,” Charleston Gazette-Mail’s Joe Severino reports.

“For the next two years, Manchin said, he will be the ‘spear catcher.’ From the far-left to the far-right and in the middle, Manchin said, he expects the hits to come from every angle, on every subject, every day. And every spear will be taken in the name of bipartisanship.”

Global power

CALLS TO PUNISH SAUDI CROWN PRINCE REACH FEVER PITCH: After “the release of a report concluding that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 assassination [of Jamal Khashoggi,] the United States [said it] would sanction [76] lower-level Saudi officials but not [bin Salman] himself,” our colleagues John Hudson and Karen DeYoung report. “The reaction in Washington was swift and condemnatory.”

AD

AD

Breaking: Paris-based Reporters Without Borders, a media advocacy group, has filed “a criminal complaint with a German prosecutor alleging that [MBS] and top aides committed crimes against humanity in the killing of” Khashoggi. The other officials named in the complaint include Saud al-Qahtani, a top aide to the crown prince, and Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri, a former deputy intelligence chief. ”

The murder of Khashoggi, a “heinous crime against a permanent U.S. resident and contributing columnist to The Post should not go unpunished,” our colleagues on the editorial board a “heinous crime against a permanent U.S. resident and contributing columnist to The Post should not go unpunished,” our colleagues on the editorial board wrote . “Under U.S. law, Salman ought to be banned from travel to the United States and subjected to an asset freeze.”

Lawmakers, former CIA Director John Brennan and Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiancee “If the crown prince is not punished, it will forever signal that the main culprit can get away with murder which will endanger us all and be a stain on our humanity,” Cengiz said in a statement. , have also criticized the move. fiancee

The investigations

Bigger problems than the CPAC poll: "State prosecutors in Manhattan who are investigating former President Donald J. Trump and his family business are sharpening their focus on the company’s long-serving chief financial officer, asking witnesses questions about his dealings at the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter," the Times's Ben Protess, William K. Rashbaum and Maggie Haberman report.

Key person: "The increased focus on the executive, Allen H. Weisselberg, could step up pressure on him to cooperate with the investigation if the prosecutors unearth evidence of wrongdoing on his part. He has served as the Trump Organization’s financial gatekeeper for more than two decades and could be a vital source of information for the government about the inner workings of the company."

"If the prosecutors were to secure Allen Weisselberg’s cooperation, it might provide a significant boost to the long-running investigation and deliver a blow to Mr. Trump, who has long depended on Mr. Weisselberg’s unflinching loyalty."

Context: “ Mr. Weisselberg, 73, an accountant, began his career working for Mr. Trump’s father and has overseen the Trump Organization’s books for decades. He recently ran the business with Mr. Trump’s adult sons during the Trump presidency and remained loyal to the company even after his name surfaced during congressional and federal investigations into Mr. Trump or his business.”

In the agencies

ABOUT THOSE VACCINES: Stat News scooped this morning that the Trump administration “quietly took around $10 billion from a fund meant to help hospitals and health care providers affected by Covid-19 and used the money to bankroll Operation Warp Speed contracts, four former Trump administration officials told” reporter Rachel Cohrs.

AD

AD

Key quote: “ The Department of Health and Human Services appears to have used a financial maneuver that allowed officials to spend the money without telling Congress, and the agency got permission from its top lawyer to do so. Now, the Biden administration is refusing to say whether the outlay means there will be less money available for hospitals, physicians, nursing homes, and other providers, ” Cohrs writes.

More: “Former White House budget office director Russ Vought, one of the key officials involved in the deliberations, defended the decision. He told STAT the expenditure was necessary to support the successful development and purchase of Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics.”

“We had to draw from the Provider Relief Fund and had the authority to do so. It was the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line. Thankfully we did. We would do it again,” Vought told STAT in an email.

Outside the Beltway

THIRD CUOMO ACCUSER STEPS FORWARD: Anna Ruch has accused New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) of making unwanted advances toward her at a wedding reception in 2019.

“Ruch said she had never met Cuomo when he placed his hand on her bare lower back and then, after she removed it, [called her ‘aggressive,’] placed his hands on her cheeks and asked if he could kiss her,” our colleague Aaron Blake reports.

Ruch: “It’s the act of impunity that strikes me. I didn’t have a choice in his physical dominance over me at that moment. And that’s what infuriates me. And even with what I could do, removing his hand from my lower back, even doing that was not clear enough. ”

This is the third sexual harassment allegation lodged against the governor in recent weeks. The first two, made by former aides Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of inappropriate questioning and conduct.

Bennett released a statement Monday slamming the governor’s apology. “It took the governor 24 hours and significant backlash to allow for a truly independent investigation. These are not the actions of someone who simply feels misunderstood; they are the actions of an individual who wields his power to avoid justice.” “It took the governor 24 hours and significant backlash to allow for a truly independent investigation. These are not the actions of someone who simply feels misunderstood; they are the actions of an individual who wields his power to avoid justice.”

The fallout. “The fall from grace is stunning for Cuomo, who just last year won plaudits for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and was even hailed as a potential savior for the Democratic Party if he had run for president,” per our colleague Blake. Calls for his resignation have intensified.

AD

On Monday, “Cuomo formally referred allegations of sexual harassment against him to [the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who will name outside investigators to head the probe],” “Cuomo formally referred allegations of sexual harassment against him to [the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who will name outside investigators to head the probe],” our colleague Shayna Jacobs reports

The administration has retained Elkan Abramowitz, “a one-time federal prosecutor, [to represent] the governor and his closest aides in both the sexual harassment and nursing-home matters,” “a one-time federal prosecutor, [to represent] the governor and his closest aides in both the sexual harassment and nursing-home matters,” the Wall Street Journal’s Jimmy Vielkind and Joe Palazzolo report

Meanwhile, CNN's Chris Cuomo, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's brother, finally acknowledged that conflict of interest.

From the courts

HAPPENING TODAY: “The Supreme Court will hear arguments over a set of Arizona voting restrictions alleged to be racially discriminatory in a dispute that could set the most important voting rights precedent in nearly a decade,” the Hill’s John Kruzel reports.

Viral

LONG LOST ART: A lost Jacob Lawrence painting was recovered from a nurse living on the Upper West Side. “It had turned out to be one of five panels long missing from the artist’s groundbreaking 30-panel series ‘Struggle: From the History of the American People,’” the New York Times’s Hilarie M. Sheets reports.