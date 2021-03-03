Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who was confirmed to his post Monday, will join first lady Jill Biden for a pair of in-person school visits Wednesday, the White House announced.

The visits come as the White House tries to make good on Biden’s goal of opening most schools during his first 100 days and pushes the Senate to pass a coronavirus relief package that includes funds to help local districts do so more safely during the pandemic.

Cardona, the former Connecticut schools commissioner, and Jill Biden, an educator herself, are scheduled to tour public schools in Meriden, Conn., and Waterford, Pa., both of which have been open for in-person learning.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the visits will highlight “mitigation strategies that the schools have implemented amid the pandemic and provide an opportunity to learn about the challenges they have faced.”

The visits, she said, will also “highlight the additional resources in the American Rescue Plan needed for schools to open.”