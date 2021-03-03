Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, testified that three hours and 19 minutes elapsed between the time he alerted senior Army officials of a request for troops to be deployed to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and when it was approved.

Walker, among the witnesses appearing before a pair of Senate committees on the breach of the Capitol, said that he received a “frantic call” at 1:49 p.m. from Steven Sund, then the chief of the Capitol Police.

“He informed me that the security perimeter at the Capitol had been breached by hostile rioters,” Walker said. “Chief Sund, his voice cracking with emotion, indicated that there was a dire emergency on Capitol Hill and requested the immediate assistance of as many Guardsmen as I could muster.”

Walker said he “immediately” relayed the request to “the Army Senior Leadership.”