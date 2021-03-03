Capitol Police say they have intelligence about possible plot by militia to breach Capitol on March 4
The U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday that they have intelligence regarding a possible plot by an unnamed militia to breach the Capitol on Thursday, a date that some followers of the QAnon extremist ideology falsely claim will mark Trump’s return to the White House.
“We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4,” the Capitol Police said in a statement. “We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers.”
The department said it is unable to provide further details “due to the sensitive nature of this information.”
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) requested in January that 500 members of the D.C. National Guard remain activated through March 12, amid concerns about potential extremist activity tied to three events: Trump’s now-concluded impeachment trial; a potential address by Biden to a joint session of Congress; and March 4, the original Inauguration Day before the passage of the 20th Amendment in 1932.
Wednesday’s statement comes less than one week after the acting chief of the Capitol Police, Yogananda D. Pittman, warned lawmakers that militia members involved in the Jan. 6 riot “want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” during Biden’s first congressional address.
The stark warning about another potential threat to Congress comes as a date for Biden’s first address on Capitol Hill has not been set. New presidents typically deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress in February.
Greg Jaffe contributed to this report.
Analysis: Republicans condemned Trump after the Capitol attack. Now they are opening the door to him as the future of the party.
Sen. Mitch McConnell’s glaring contradiction came on Feb. 13.
Less than an hour after voting to acquit former president Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, the Senate minority leader condemned Trump for the role that he played in the attack.
“Former President Trump’s actions preceding the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty,” McConnell (R-Ky.) said less than an hour after voting to acquit Trump. “ … There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
McConnell’s next contradiction came 12 days later.
Poll: 62 percent support Biden’s covid package, 51 percent approve of the job he’s doing
Sixty-two percent of Americans support Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill pending in Congress, while 51 percent approve of the job he is doing as president, according to a new Monmouth University Poll.
The poll finds a sharp partisan divide in support for the relief package, which Democrats are pushing forward without Republican support.
Ninety-two percent of Democrats support the plan, while 33 percent of Republicans do. Among independents, that figure is 56 percent.
Biden’s current job approval rating of 51 percent is down slightly from the 54 percent mark in late January, according to Monmouth. During the same stretch, his disapproval rating has risen to 42 percent from 30 percent.
In the new poll, Biden gets a 91 percent approval rating from Democrats and an 80 percent disapproval rating among Republicans. Among independents, 43 percent approve and 48 percent disapprove.
“It’s probably not a surprise that Biden’s honeymoon period has closed quickly,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement. “He does maintain a net positive rating, but the covid stimulus package will be the first significant test of how stable that support is.”
More than 200,000 Americans sign up for ACA health plans during special enrollment period
More than 200,000 Americans signed up for Affordable Care Act health plans during the first two weeks of an extended enrollment period Biden ordered to help more people find insurance amid the economic ripple effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Figures released Wednesday by federal health officials show that the number of consumers who chose coverage through HealthCare.gov from Feb. 15 to 28 — 206,236 — was nearly three times higher than during the same period last year and roughly 3½ times greater than in 2019.
But the demand for ACA health plans during this early phase of the unprecedented three-month enrollment extension was a fraction of the enrollment during the first two weeks of the most recent regular enrollment time, when 1.6 million Americans signed up during the first half of November.
Commanding general of D.C. National Guard testifies of long lapse in getting approval to move troops in
Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, testified that three hours and 19 minutes elapsed between the time he alerted senior Army officials of a request for troops to be deployed to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and when it was approved.
Walker, among the witnesses appearing before a pair of Senate committees on the breach of the Capitol, said that he received a “frantic call” at 1:49 p.m. from Steven Sund, then the chief of the Capitol Police.
“He informed me that the security perimeter at the Capitol had been breached by hostile rioters,” Walker said. “Chief Sund, his voice cracking with emotion, indicated that there was a dire emergency on Capitol Hill and requested the immediate assistance of as many Guardsmen as I could muster.”
Walker said he “immediately” relayed the request to “the Army Senior Leadership.”
“The approval for Chief Sund’s request would eventually come from the Acting Secretary of Defense and be relayed to me by Army Senior Leaders at 5:08pm — 3 hours and 19 minutes later,” Walker says in his written remarks. “We already had Guardsmen on buses ready to move to the Capitol. Consequently, at 5:20pm (in under 20 minutes) the District of Columbia National Guard arrived at the Capitol. We helped to re-establish the security perimeter at the east side of the Capitol to facilitate the resumption of the Joint Session of Congress.”
Analysis: 13 not-so-greatest hits from the Capitol riot arrest records
Trump’s culpability for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol is a question that’s now for the history books (and potentially courts of law). But to the extent Trump did send supporters into the complex that day, court documents increasingly show, much like Trump said of Mexico in 2015, he wasn’t sending his best.
The Washington Post’s Katie Shepherd on Tuesday detailed the story of William Robert Norwood III. According to a criminal complaint, Norwood texted a group of friends and family that he was going to attend the day’s events and fool police by dressing in all black. “I’ll look just like ANTIFA,” he said. “I’ll get away with anything.” He allegedly followed up later with a photo showing him holding a police vest, apparently acquired during the riot. “It worked,” Norwood said. “I got away with things that others were shot or arrested for.”
He was arrested last week.
Analysis: Buried in Biden’s stimulus plan is a 29 percent spending hike in Obamacare subsidies
Expanding Obamacare subsidies — as congressional Democrats are trying to do within their coronavirus relief package — will help lower the nation’s persistently high uninsured rate.
But not by much. And at a hefty cost.
The government would spend roughly 29 percent more on subsidies to boost marketplace enrollment by 15 percent.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated the stimulus provision, which increases subsidies for private plans purchased on HealthCare.gov, would cost $34.2 billion to get 1.7 million more people into the individual marketplaces. Of those, 1.3 million would be previously uninsured, while the rest would be people transitioning to marketplace plans from some other type of health coverage.
Pence stokes claims of election irregularities, attacks House Democrats’ voting access bill in new column
Former vice president Mike Pence stokes claims of “significant voting irregularities” in the 2020 election and attacks a voting-access bill that House Democrats are poised to pass Wednesday in his debut column for the Daily Signal, a publication of the conservative Heritage Foundation.
“Many of the most troubling voting irregularities took place in states that set aside laws enacted by state legislatures in favor of sweeping changes ordered by governors, secretaries of state, and courts,” Pence wrote. “While legislators in many states have begun work on election reform to restore public confidence in state elections, unfortunately, congressional Democrats have chosen to sweep those valid concerns and reforms aside and to push forward a brazen attempt to nationalize elections in blatant disregard of the U.S. Constitution.”
His column comes as the House prepares to vote on a sweeping bill known as H.R. 1, or the “For the People Act,” that would overhaul elections, campaign finance and government ethics law. House leaders anticipate near-unanimous Democratic support and no Republican backing.
Pence contends that many of the measures in the bill, such as automatic voter registration, would invite election fraud.
Early in the Trump administration, Pence presided over a controversial panel studying alleged voter fraud that disbanded after just two meetings when it became mired in multiple federal lawsuits and encountered resistance from states that accused it of overreach.
The Heritage Foundation announced last month that Pence was joining the organization as a “distinguished visiting fellow.” His activities, it said, would include delivering speeches on policy issues and contributing a monthly column for the Daily Signal.
Sen. Collins announces support for Haaland as interior secretary, ensuring some Republican support
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced her support Wednesday for Deb Haaland as interior secretary, signaling at least some bipartisan support for the pending nomination.
Other GOP senators have argued that Haaland, a congresswoman from New Mexico who would be the first Native American member of a presidential Cabinet, is too far left on climate change, fossil fuels and other environmental issues.
In her statement, Collins said she and Haaland “certainly have different views on some issues.” But Collins cited Haaland’s work in Congress on legislation to bolster national parks, her support of the Acadia National Park in Maine and her “deep knowledge of tribal issues.”
“Representative Haaland promised to be bipartisan in her new role at the Department of the Interior, and I look forward to working with her,” Collins said.
Haaland’s nomination appeared to be in jeopardy last month until Sen. Joe Manchin III (D.-W.Va.) expressed his support for her after she shared the Biden administration’s plan to continue using fossil fuels.
Analysis: As crucial pandemic vote approaches, Democrats guard their slim Senate majority
In late January, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) fell ill and was briefly hospitalized. A day later, Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) went into quarantine for a few days after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Both senators returned to work quickly, but their brief absence served as a stark reminder of just how perilous the Democratic majority is in a 50-50 Senate, particularly as the party plans to push through a $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue package later this week.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) intends to have Vice President Harris cast the tiebreaking vote, but first he needs to make sure all 50 members of his caucus are on hand to vote yes.
If one Democrat has a fever, breaks an ankle or takes a bad fall, the legislative process would come to a stop until all 50 were able to vote for Biden’s first critical legislative agenda item.
Harris to hold ceremonial swearing-in of Raimondo as commerce secretary
Vice President Harris on Wednesday plans to stage a ceremonial swearing of Gina Raimondo as commerce secretary, welcoming one of the latest members of Biden’s emerging Cabinet.
The event at the White House complex comes a day after the Senate voted 84 to 15 to confirm Raimondo to the post.
Raimondo, 49, a former venture capitalist who was reelected to her second term as Rhode Island’s chief executive in 2018, will assume command of a federal agency with sweeping responsibilities and an increasingly important portfolio.
Long seen as simply a business-friendly outpost in Washington, the department in recent years emerged as an active player in President Donald Trump’s trade wars, while carrying out the decennial census and managing the nation’s weather-monitoring systems.
According to the White House, Harris is also scheduled to visit a woman-owned small business in Alexandria, Va., to discuss the impact of the pandemic. The trip is part of the White House’s lobbying effort for passage of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Biden to highlight desire to battle cancer at bipartisan White House meeting
Biden on Wednesday plans to convene a bipartisan meeting at the White House on battling cancer in a likely preview of what will be the centerpiece of his post-pandemic health agenda.
As a presidential candidate, Biden pledged he would work to cure cancer, an issue that has a personal resonance for him, given the 2015 death of his son, Beau Biden, at age 46 from an aggressive form of brain cancer.
“I want you to know that, once we beat covid, we’re going to do everything we can to end cancer as we know it,” Biden said in a speech last month after touring Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, Mich.
As vice president, Biden led the Obama administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative and has pledged to bolster U.S. research efforts as president.
Biden’s schedule Wednesday also includes a virtual appearance at an issues conference being held by House Democrats.
New education secretary, first lady to tour schools open for in-person learning
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who was confirmed to his post Monday, will join first lady Jill Biden for a pair of in-person school visits Wednesday, the White House announced.
The visits come as the White House tries to make good on Biden’s goal of opening most schools during his first 100 days and pushes the Senate to pass a coronavirus relief package that includes funds to help local districts do so more safely during the pandemic.
Cardona, the former Connecticut schools commissioner, and Jill Biden, an educator herself, are scheduled to tour public schools in Meriden, Conn., and Waterford, Pa., both of which have been open for in-person learning.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the visits will highlight “mitigation strategies that the schools have implemented amid the pandemic and provide an opportunity to learn about the challenges they have faced.”
The visits, she said, will also “highlight the additional resources in the American Rescue Plan needed for schools to open.”
“This is the top priority” for Cardona,” Psaki said.
Senate Finance Committee to vote on Becerra as health secretary, Tai as trade representative
Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nominee for health secretary, and Katherine Tai, Biden’s nominee to become the chief U.S. trade negotiator, face key votes Wednesday, both by the Senate Finance Committee.
Republicans have sought to portray Becerra, California’s attorney general, as an extremist unqualified to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, pointing in particular to his past advocacy of a single-payer health-care system.
At confirmation hearings last month, Becerra stressed that he would focus on building upon the Affordable Care Act, a path favored by Biden.
In the face of Republican opposition, Becerra is counting on unified Democratic support in the evenly divided Senate to win confirmation.
Tai, who has served as chief trade counsel on the House Ways and Means Committee, enjoys broader bipartisan support in her quest to become U.S. trade representative.
At her confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, she was introduced by Reps. Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) and Kevin Brady (R-Tex.), the top Democratic and top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, in a signal of support from both parties.