Former vice president Mike Pence stokes claims of “significant voting irregularities” in the 2020 election and attacks a voting-access bill that House Democrats are poised to pass Wednesday in his debut column for the Daily Signal, a publication of the conservative Heritage Foundation.

“Many of the most troubling voting irregularities took place in states that set aside laws enacted by state legislatures in favor of sweeping changes ordered by governors, secretaries of state, and courts,” Pence wrote. “While legislators in many states have begun work on election reform to restore public confidence in state elections, unfortunately, congressional Democrats have chosen to sweep those valid concerns and reforms aside and to push forward a brazen attempt to nationalize elections in blatant disregard of the U.S. Constitution.”

His column comes as the House prepares to vote on a sweeping bill known as H.R. 1, or the “For the People Act,” that would overhaul elections, campaign finance and government ethics law. House leaders anticipate near-unanimous Democratic support and no Republican backing.

Pence contends that many of the measures in the bill, such as automatic voter registration, would invite election fraud.

Early in the Trump administration, Pence presided over a controversial panel studying alleged voter fraud that disbanded after just two meetings when it became mired in multiple federal lawsuits and encountered resistance from states that accused it of overreach.