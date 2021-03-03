Analysis: Buried in Biden’s stimulus plan is a 29 percent spending hike in Obamacare subsidies
Expanding Obamacare subsidies — as congressional Democrats are trying to do within their coronavirus relief package — will help lower the nation’s persistently high uninsured rate.
But not by much. And at a hefty cost.
The government would spend roughly 29 percent more on subsidies to boost marketplace enrollment by 15 percent.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated the stimulus provision, which increases subsidies for private plans purchased on HealthCare.gov, would cost $34.2 billion to get 1.7 million more people into the individual marketplaces. Of those, 1.3 million would be previously uninsured, while the rest would be people transitioning to marketplace plans from some other type of health coverage.
Pence stokes claims of election irregularities, attacks House Democrats’ voting access bill in new column
Former vice president Mike Pence stokes claims of “significant voting irregularities” in the 2020 election and attacks a voting-access bill that House Democrats are poised to pass Wednesday in his debut column for the Daily Signal, a publication of the conservative Heritage Foundation.
“Many of the most troubling voting irregularities took place in states that set aside laws enacted by state legislatures in favor of sweeping changes ordered by governors, secretaries of state, and courts,” Pence wrote. “While legislators in many states have begun work on election reform to restore public confidence in state elections, unfortunately, congressional Democrats have chosen to sweep those valid concerns and reforms aside and to push forward a brazen attempt to nationalize elections in blatant disregard of the U.S. Constitution.”
His column comes as the House prepares to vote on a sweeping bill known as H.R. 1, or the “For the People Act,” that would overhaul elections, campaign finance and government ethics law. House leaders anticipate near-unanimous Democratic support and no Republican backing.
Pence contends that many of the measures in the bill, such as automatic voter registration, would invite election fraud.
Early in the Trump administration, Pence presided over a controversial panel studying alleged voter fraud that disbanded after just two meetings when it became mired in multiple federal lawsuits and encountered resistance from states that accused it of overreach.
The Heritage Foundation announced last month that Pence was joining the organization as a “distinguished visiting fellow.” His activities, it said, would include delivering speeches on policy issues and contributing a monthly column for the Daily Signal.
Sen. Collins announces support for Haaland as interior secretary, ensuring some Republican support
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) announced her support Wednesday for Deb Haaland as interior secretary, signaling at least some bipartisan support for the pending nomination.
Other GOP senators have argued that Haaland, a congresswoman from New Mexico who would be the first Native American member of a presidential Cabinet, is too far left on climate change, fossil fuels and other environmental issues.
In her statement, Collins said she and Haaland “certainly have different views on some issues.” But Collins cited Haaland’s work in Congress on legislation to bolster national parks, her support of the Acadia National Park in Maine and her “deep knowledge of tribal issues.”
“Representative Haaland promised to be bipartisan in her new role at the Department of the Interior, and I look forward to working with her,” Collins said.
Haaland’s nomination appeared to be in jeopardy last month until Sen. Joe Manchin III (D.-W.Va.) expressed his support for her after she shared the Biden administration’s plan to continue using fossil fuels.
Analysis: As crucial pandemic vote approaches, Democrats guard their slim Senate majority
In late January, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) fell ill and was briefly hospitalized. A day later, Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) went into quarantine for a few days after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Both senators returned to work quickly, but their brief absence served as a stark reminder of just how perilous the Democratic majority is in a 50-50 Senate, particularly as the party plans to push through a $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue package later this week.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) intends to have Vice President Harris cast the tiebreaking vote, but first he needs to make sure all 50 members of his caucus are on hand to vote yes.
If one Democrat has a fever, breaks an ankle or takes a bad fall, the legislative process would come to a stop until all 50 were able to vote for Biden’s first critical legislative agenda item.
Harris to hold ceremonial swearing-in of Raimondo as commerce secretary
Vice President Harris on Wednesday plans to stage a ceremonial swearing of Gina Raimondo as commerce secretary, welcoming one of the latest members of Biden’s emerging Cabinet.
The event at the White House complex comes a day after the Senate voted 84 to 15 to confirm Raimondo to the post.
Raimondo, 49, a former venture capitalist who was reelected to her second term as Rhode Island’s chief executive in 2018, will assume command of a federal agency with sweeping responsibilities and an increasingly important portfolio.
Long seen as simply a business-friendly outpost in Washington, the department in recent years emerged as an active player in President Donald Trump’s trade wars, while carrying out the decennial census and managing the nation’s weather-monitoring systems.
According to the White House, Harris is also scheduled to visit a woman-owned small business in Alexandria, Va., to discuss the impact of the pandemic. The trip is part of the White House’s lobbying effort for passage of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Biden to highlight desire to battle cancer at bipartisan White House meeting
Biden on Wednesday plans to convene a bipartisan meeting at the White House on battling cancer in a likely preview of what will be the centerpiece of his post-pandemic health agenda.
As a presidential candidate, Biden pledged he would work to cure cancer, an issue that has a personal resonance for him, given the 2015 death of his son, Beau Biden, at age 46 from an aggressive form of brain cancer.
“I want you to know that, once we beat covid, we’re going to do everything we can to end cancer as we know it,” Biden said in a speech last month after touring Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, Mich.
As vice president, Biden led the Obama administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative and has pledged to bolster U.S. research efforts as president.
Biden’s schedule Wednesday also includes a virtual appearance at an issues conference being held by House Democrats.
New education secretary, first lady to tour schools open for in-person learning
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who was confirmed to his post Monday, will join first lady Jill Biden for a pair of in-person school visits Wednesday, the White House announced.
The visits come as the White House tries to make good on Biden’s goal of opening most schools during his first 100 days and pushes the Senate to pass a coronavirus relief package that includes funds to help local districts do so more safely during the pandemic.
Cardona, the former Connecticut schools commissioner, and Jill Biden, an educator herself, are scheduled to tour public schools in Meriden, Conn., and Waterford, Pa., both of which have been open for in-person learning.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the visits will highlight “mitigation strategies that the schools have implemented amid the pandemic and provide an opportunity to learn about the challenges they have faced.”
The visits, she said, will also “highlight the additional resources in the American Rescue Plan needed for schools to open.”
“This is the top priority” for Cardona,” Psaki said.
Senate Finance Committee to vote on Becerra as health secretary, Tai as trade representative
Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nominee for health secretary, and Katherine Tai, Biden’s nominee to become the chief U.S. trade negotiator, face key votes Wednesday, both by the Senate Finance Committee.
Republicans have sought to portray Becerra, California’s attorney general, as an extremist unqualified to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, pointing in particular to his past advocacy of a single-payer health-care system.
At confirmation hearings last month, Becerra stressed that he would focus on building upon the Affordable Care Act, a path favored by Biden.
In the face of Republican opposition, Becerra is counting on unified Democratic support in the evenly divided Senate to win confirmation.
Tai, who has served as chief trade counsel on the House Ways and Means Committee, enjoys broader bipartisan support in her quest to become U.S. trade representative.
At her confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, she was introduced by Reps. Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) and Kevin Brady (R-Tex.), the top Democratic and top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, in a signal of support from both parties.
Lawmakers to question FBI, defense officials as they probe failures precipitating Capitol riot
Lawmakers are scheduled to take testimony Wednesday from several U.S. defense and law enforcement officials, as Congress continues to investigate the intelligence and other failures that precipitated the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.
It’s the second such hearing before the Senate’s Rules and Administration Committee and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which together have been probing the attack and questioning those who responded to it. Starting at 10 a.m., the event could shed more light on the discussions between defense and law enforcement agencies, both before the riot and during it.
Last week, current and former officials responsible for security that day — including acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III, former Capitol Police chief Steven A. Sund, former House sergeant-at-arms Paul D. Irving and former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael C. Stenger — sought to explain why they did not respond more aggressively to intelligence that anticipated possible violence, such as a Jan. 5 FBI report warning of “war” at the Capitol.
Senate to move forward on $1.9 trillion virus relief bill; Schumer says ‘we’ll have the votes’
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Senate will move forward as soon as Wednesday on Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill and pledged, “We’ll have the votes we need to pass the bill.”
Schumer’s comments at a news conference Tuesday came even as moderate Senate Democrats maneuvered to limit some of the expenditures in the bill, over objections from liberals who insisted they’d already made concessions on Biden’s first major legislative proposal.
The president urged Senate Democrats during a lunchtime call Tuesday to stay united behind the bill, arguing that it’s broadly popular with the public and controversial only on Capitol Hill, according to two Democrats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to recount the private comments.
Democrats eye an overhaul of elections as GOP moves to restrict polling access
The turbulent debate over the nation’s elections reached Congress’s doorstep this week, with House Democrats poised to pass sweeping nationwide standards for voter access Wednesday just as Republican lawmakers in dozens of states move to restrict polling access after Trump’s November loss.
Both parties have mobilized for the fight in unprecedented ways, reflecting the immense public attention on election issues — thanks to Trump’s months-long campaign of falsehoods and the subsequent attack on the Capitol, as well as the stakes for the 2022 midterm elections.
But it appears unlikely that the matter will be quickly settled at the federal level, with the narrow Democratic Senate majority and firm GOP opposition spelling apparent doom for any type of new voting rights legislation in the near term.
Fact Checker: Psaki’s cleanup of her misfired claim about sanctioning a nation’s leader
“Well, first, Dana, historically, and even in recent history, Democratic and Republican administrations, there have not been sanctions put in place for the leaders of foreign governments where we have diplomatic relations and even where we don’t have diplomatic relations.”
— White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Feb. 28
“Historically, the United States, through Democratic and Republican presidents, has not typically sanctioned government leaders of countries where we have diplomatic relations.”
— Psaki, remarks at a White House news briefing, March 1
Words make a difference, both in fact-checking and in diplomacy.
Notice the subtle difference in Psaki’s phrasing? Speaking on live television, Psaki leaned a bit too far on her skis and made a statement that was inaccurate. So, the next day, she pulled it back a bit and added a word, “typically,” that gave her a lot of wiggle room.
Military reaction was ‘sprint speed,’ top officer says as Pentagon takes heat for Capitol riot response
The Pentagon acted as quickly as possible when asked to help respond to rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the top U.S. military officer said, calling the turnaround “sprint speed” in his first public comments about the Pentagon’s reaction to the lethal siege.
Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said defense officials approved a police request for assistance in about 60 minutes as a mob smashed into Congress in an effort to stop the certification of Biden’s presidential win. It then took several hours for D.C. National Guard members to mobilize and get in place, he said.
Milley spoke as lawmakers prepared to hold another hearing on the riot, which has become a defining moment in Trump’s months-long attempt to remain in office and overturn the Biden victory.