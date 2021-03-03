But now Pence has spoken. The issue he has chosen to spotlight? Alleged voting problems in 2020.

In an op-ed for the Daily Signal, Pence details his opposition to a voting rights bill spearheaded by House Democrats. He begins, “After an election marked by significant voting irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside state election law, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about the integrity of the 2020 election.”

It’s a remarkable entry from Pence, given how disinformation about that election jeopardized his own personal safety. It’s also emblematic of the GOP’s pivot from Trump’s effort to question the 2020 election results, which divided the party in some high-profile ways, to a post-election effort to increase voting restrictions, which seems to be something more of them can agree upon.

As The Post and others have written, even Republicans who didn’t support Trump’s claims have cited the distrust that they engendered to argue for increasing voter restrictions. Republican state legislators across the country have proposed hundreds of bills to do things like scale back voting by mail — despite no evidence of substantial fraud — with some of them already being prioritized by GOP-controlled chambers in key swing states.

fPence isn’t the only one facing an uneasy decision about how to handle that. Other high-profile Republicans who declined to validate or rebuked Trump’s claims — and suddenly found themselves unlikely enemies of Trump’s base — are now having to confront an effort that is many ways predicated upon them.

Some have taken hands-off approaches thus far. GOP voting bills are front-and-center in both Arizona and Georgia, but both Govs. Doug Ducey and Brian Kemp, respectively, have declined to affirmatively weigh in.

Ducey, who was censured by his state party for certifying Biden’s victory and praising how Arizona’s election was conducted, has yet to take a position on Arizona’s bills.

Kemp offered a somewhat noncommittal answer Tuesday, telling radio host Hugh Hewitt that he supports things like voter ID for absentee ballots and making sure election observers have sufficient access. He said that he generally supports measures to safeguard elections — something he controversially spearheaded as Georgia secretary of state, making him a particularly unlikely Trump foil in the aftermath of the 2020 election — but he reserved judgment on specific proposals.

“I think it depends on what it is and what’s in it. I mean, there are so many proposals,” Kemp said, adding: “I wouldn’t say that I would sign every single one of them.”

(Kemp’s office has signaled he’s mostly letting the legislature do its work and could speak out more forcefully in the near future.)

Kemp’s wait-and-see approach is something of a contrast to the other high-profile Georgia Republican to run afoul of Trump by rebuking his claims, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Raffensperger tweeted last week that he would support a bill that “prioritizes the security and accessibility of elections,” but that he felt many of the bills proposed were “reactionary to a three-month disinformation campaign that could have been prevented.”

Raffensperger’s deputy Gabriel Sterling, who also forcefully fought back against Trump claims, recently told The Post’s Amy Gardner that some proposals make sense, including a deadline for absentee ballot applications set 11 days before Election Day. But he said other proposals were impractical, including requiring all counties to release a total number of ballots they had received before starting to count them.

Proposals like that latter one could be particularly instructive. It’s clearly in response to Trump’s false claims of massive “dumps” of fraudulent ballots in key areas, including Atlanta. Republicans have signaled such bills might be necessary to combat even the perception of malfeasance, but that perception owes in large part to lies that were allowed to spread, and the bills themselves can’t help but serve, in part, to legitimize the claims. It’s a solution to a problem that there is no evidence actually exists.

To the extent Republicans who resisted Trump’s fraud claims sign on to such proposals, that will surely be a signal of where the party is headed. To the extent they resist them in the name of not legitimizing such claims, as Raffensperger has signaled he might, that will also be significant, even if he might be badly outnumbered.

Some of these officials, including most notably Kemp and Raffensperger, had made alleged voter fraud a focal point of their prior political campaigns. They found themselves in tough spots — between defending the legitimacy of their own states’ elections, and running afoul of Trump — and chose the former. Supporting such bills could be an easier political call.

But other Republicans who weren’t forced to take an actual stand overwhelmingly declined to do so. Pence was one of them. He largely faded into the background — not vouching for Trump’s fraud claims but also not speaking out against them. This eventually culminated in pressure on him to overturn the election, and a very difficult political choice.

If anyone knows where such claims can lead when they are allowed to metastasize, it’s him. That he too is now legitimizing doubts about the integrity of the election is a significant moment in the emerging GOP voting rights push.