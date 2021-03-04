The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources is poised to vote Thursday on whether to advance the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) to be secretary of the interior.

Last month, the nomination of Haaland, who would be the first Native American member of a presidential Cabinet, appeared in jeopardy in the evenly divided Senate amid Republican concerns that her views were too far left on climate change, fossil fuels and other environmental issues.

But Haaland’s prospects were bolstered after Sen. Joe Manchin III (D.-W.Va.) expressed his support for her nomination after she shared the Biden administration’s plan to continue using fossil fuels.

On Wednesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also announced her support, citing Haaland’s work in Congress on legislation to bolster national parks, among other things. Her support ensures Haaland will have at least some Republican backing.

Other Senate committees are scheduled to hold confirmation hearings Thursday on several Biden nominees for senior positions, including Lisa Monaco to be deputy attorney general, and Vanita Gupta to be associate attorney general. Both are appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.