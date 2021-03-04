Biden on Thursday hailed the House passage of an expansive voting rights bill and said he looked forward to working with Congress to “refine” the legislation so that it can reach his desk to be signed into law.

“The right to vote is sacred and fundamental — it is the right from which all of our other rights as Americans spring,” Biden said in a statement. “This landmark legislation is urgently needed to protect that right, to safeguard the integrity of our elections, and to repair and strengthen our democracy.”

He said the legislation was particularly welcome “in the wake of an unprecedented assault on our democracy; a coordinated attempt to ignore, undermine, and undo the will of the American people never before seen in our history; and a new wave of aggressive attacks on voting rights taking place in states across the country.”

The legislation seeks to create uniform national voting standards, overhaul campaign finance laws and outlaw partisan redistricting, among other things.

The bill has become a lightning rod for Republican opposition, spurring claims that it is a partisan attempt to rewrite federal election laws in Democrats’ favor.

Because of that, the legislation is in deep peril in the Senate, where the rules allow a 41-vote minority to block most legislation from coming to a final vote. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has made clear that Republicans plan to fight tooth and nail against it.

Nevertheless, Biden sounded an optimistic note in his statement.