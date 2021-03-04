As Senate rushes $1.9 trillion bill through Congress, Biden faces doubts over whether it’s still the right package
It was dark days when, six days before his inauguration, Biden first released his $1.9 trillion relief proposal. The economic recovery was backsliding, coronavirus cases were surging, and vaccines were just starting to get out.
Nearly two months later, as the Senate plans to begin voting Thursday on a nearly identical package, the economic and public health outlook appear to have changed. The economy is doing better, coronavirus cases have plateaued at a high but much-reduced level, and Biden has said there would be vaccines for every American adult by the end of May.
For policy experts and even members of Biden’s own party, the improving picture is raising questions about whether the stimulus bill is mismatched to the needs of the current moment.
Fact Checker: Biden’s bungled claims about the Hispanic population
“The vast majority of the people, the 11 million undocumented, they’re not Hispanics. They’re people who came on a visa, [were] able to buy a ticket to get on a plane and didn’t go home. They didn’t come across the Rio Grande and swim.”
— President Biden, in a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Feb. 16
“As you know, the fastest-growing population in the United States is Hispanic. And 60 percent of the Hispanic population is Mexican American. They’re an integral part of our history.”
— Biden, in remarks before a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, March 1
Biden, a longtime champion of policies that would give citizenship to millions of undocumented immigrants, bungled both of these elementary claims.
‘QAnon Shaman’ says he is ‘wounded’ by Trump’s refusal to pardon him for role in Capitol breach
An Arizona man who goes by the name “QAnon Shaman” and was among the first to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 said in a jailhouse interview broadcast Thursday that he was “wounded” not to have received a pardon from Trump and explained why he felt devoted to the former president.
“I developed a lot of sympathy for Donald Trump because it seemed like the media was picking on him,” Jacob Chansley told CBS. “It seemed like the establishment was going after him unnecessarily or unfairly. … In my ways I identified with a lot of the negative things that he was going through.”
“I honestly believed and still believe that he cares about the Constitution, that he cares about the American people,” Chansley added. “That’s also why it wounded me so deeply and why it disappointed me so greatly that I and others did not get a pardon.”
Chansley became one of the most visible figures during the breach of the Capitol, when electoral college votes were being tallied, because of his appearance. He wore face paint and a furry hat with horns and was shirtless. He carried a bullhorn.
During the CBS interview, Chansley said he was not violent and that his intention was “to bring God back” into the Senate. He said he did not realize it was unacceptable for him to have entered the Capitol without permission.
Now, he said, “I regret entering that building with every fiber of my being.”
Asked if he regrets his loyalty to Trump, Chansley said he does not.
Biden hails passage of House voting-rights bill, says he’ll work with Congress to ‘refine’ it
Biden on Thursday hailed the House passage of an expansive voting rights bill and said he looks forward to working with Congress to “refine” the legislation so it can be signed into law.
“The right to vote is sacred and fundamental — it is the right from which all of our other rights as Americans spring,” Biden said in a statement. “This landmark legislation is urgently needed to protect that right, to safeguard the integrity of our elections, and to repair and strengthen our democracy.”
He said the legislation was particularly welcome “in the wake of an unprecedented assault on our democracy; a coordinated attempt to ignore, undermine, and undo the will of the American people never before seen in our history; and a new wave of aggressive attacks on voting rights taking place in states across the country.”
The legislation seeks to create uniform national voting standards, overhaul campaign finance laws and outlaw partisan redistricting, among other things.
The bill has become a lightning rod for Republican opposition, spurring claims that it is a partisan attempt to rewrite federal election laws in Democrats’ favor.
Because of that, the legislation is in deep peril in the Senate, where the rules allow a 41-vote minority to block most legislation from coming to a final vote. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has made clear that Republicans plan to fight the measure tooth and nail.
Nevertheless, Biden sounded an optimistic note in his statement.
“I look forward to working with Congress to refine and advance this important bill,” he said. “And I look forward to signing it into law after it has passed through the legislative process, so that together we can strengthen and restore American democracy for the next election and all those to come.”
N.C. Republicans censured their senior senator for voting against Trump. But they are silent on Rep. Madison Cawthorn.
North Carolina’s Republican Party acted quickly last month to censure one of its most senior members, Sen. Richard Burr, for voting to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial. Burr’s vote was “shocking and disappointing,” said Michael Whatley, chairman of the state party.
But the state GOP has shown no interest in exploring a similar action against one of its youngest elected leaders, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a pro-Trump freshman who is accused by a number of women of sexual harassment and has a record of making false statements and baseless claims.
“I don’t want to talk about that on the record,” Whatley said twice in a brief phone conversation when asked about Cawthorn.
Why March 4 matters to QAnon extremists, leading to fears of another Capitol attack
What unfolded Jan. 20 in the nation’s capital was a day of reckoning for many followers of the QAnon extremist ideology — but not the one they were expecting.
They were expecting “the storm,” a violent showdown that would end with Trump destroying powerful child abusers and Satan-worshiping Democrats.
Instead — two weeks after a mob attacked the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election — Trump flew off to Mar-a-Lago and Biden took the oath of office, becoming the 46th president of the United States.
But many QAnon crackpots haven’t given up. Some now believe Trump will return to power on Thursday, March 4, and according to U.S. Capitol Police, a militant group may be plotting to breach the Capitol again that day.
Biden to host White House meeting on infrastructure as he looks forward to next priority
Biden plans to a host a bipartisan group of House members at the White House on Thursday as he prepares to push a major infrastructure package, his next ambitious goal following the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation that is pending in the Senate.
Senior Democratic officials have discussed proposing as much as $3 trillion in new spending as part of what they envision as a wide-ranging jobs and infrastructure package that would be the foundation of Biden’s “Build Back Better” program.
Thursday’s meeting is expected to include Vice President Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The White House has yet to release a list of House members who will participate.
Biden held a similar meeting last month with a group of senators to discuss the nation’s ailing roads, bridges, airports, rail and other infrastructure.
Later Thursday, Biden also plans a congratulatory call to the NASA Perseverance team on the successful Mars landing.
The rover Perseverance landed safely last month to begin a mission to search for signs of past Martian life and obtain samples of soil and rock that could someday be hauled back to Earth for study in laboratories.
Rep. Haaland faces committee vote in bid to become interior secretary
The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources is poised to vote Thursday on whether to advance the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) to be secretary of the interior.
Last month, the nomination of Haaland, who would be the first Native American member of a presidential Cabinet, appeared in jeopardy in the evenly divided Senate amid Republican concerns that her views were too far left on climate change, fossil fuels and other environmental issues.
But Haaland’s prospects were bolstered after Sen. Joe Manchin III (D.-W.Va.) expressed his support for her nomination after she shared the Biden administration’s plan to continue using fossil fuels.
On Wednesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) also announced her support, citing Haaland’s work in Congress on legislation to bolster national parks, among other things. Her support ensures Haaland will have at least some Republican backing.
Other Senate committees are scheduled to hold confirmation hearings Thursday on several Biden nominees for senior positions, including Lisa Monaco to be deputy attorney general, and Vanita Gupta to be associate attorney general. Both are appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Meanwhile, Shalanda Young is scheduled to appear before a second committee, Homeland Security and Government Affairs. She has been nominated to be deputy director of the Office of Management Budget but has emerged as a possible candidate for the agency’s top position after the withdrawal for that position by Neera Tanden.
Cuomo seeks to buy time amid scandals, taking a lesson from Bill Clinton of ‘never quit’
Barely a year ago, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) was at the top of the political world, lionized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and described by more than a few Democrats as possibly a better candidate for president than presumptive nominee Joe Biden. Today, beset by scandal, he is fighting for his political life.
On Wednesday, in his first public statement after multiple allegations of sexual harassment, including from two former aides, he appeared chastened and sounded repentant, words normally not associated with the governor.
He described the allegations as “an incredibly difficult situation for me as well as other people.” He said he “never intended” any of it. He said he was “sorry for whatever pain I caused anyone.” He also said he would not resign. Instead, in character, he means to fight. “I work for the people of the state of New York,” he said. “They elected me.”
House Democrats pass sweeping elections bill as GOP legislatures push to restrict voting
The House late Wednesday night passed expansive legislation to create uniform national voting standards, overhaul campaign finance laws and outlaw partisan redistricting, advancing a centerpiece of the Democratic voting rights agenda amid fierce Republican attacks that threaten to stop it cold in the Senate.
The bill, titled the “For the People Act,” was given the symbolic designation of H.R. 1 by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and it largely mirrors a bill passed two years ago in the early weeks of the House Democratic majority.
This year, however, the bill has taken on additional significance because of the new Democratic majority in the Senate and Biden’s November win, as well as the efforts underway in dozens of Republican-controlled state legislatures to roll back voting access in reaction to Trump’s loss and his subsequent campaign to question the election results.
House passes expansive policing overhaul bill named in honor of George Floyd
The House on Wednesday passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, an expansive policing overhaul measure named for the 46-year-old Black man who died last Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against his neck for over nine minutes.
The bill passed 220 to 212 along mostly party lines, with two Democrats, Reps. Jared Golden (Maine) and Ron Kind (Wis.), voting against it, and one Republican, Rep. Lance Gooden (Tex.), accidentally voting for it.
Soon after the vote, Gooden tweeted that he had pressed the wrong button and had meant to vote no. He said he would submit a correction to his vote.
Murkowski emerges as focus of Biden effort to find GOP support for his agenda
As early as December, the incoming Biden administration began to woo a Republican who could prove pivotal in their legislative efforts: Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
As transition officials sifted through an assortment of potential Cabinet picks, they would run lists of names by the veteran senator for her feedback: Does Murkowski know any of these people? How do you feel about them? Could they survive a difficult confirmation process?
At a time when senior Democrats weren’t getting advance notice on key Cabinet picks and control of the Senate was up in the air, Murkowski had already held numerous conversations with transition aides — a sign of her influence, no matter which party would be in power.
In Trump probe, Manhattan district attorney puts pressure on his longtime chief financial officer
The Manhattan district attorney is delving deeply into the personal and financial affairs of the chief financial officer for Trump’s company, probing the extent of Allen Weisselberg’s loyalty to Trump and scrutinizing a Trump-owned apartment once occupied by Weisselberg’s son, according to people familiar with the investigation.
This questioning is now led by a former mob prosecutor, and one person familiar with the investigation said it is aimed at “flipping” Weisselberg — attempting to turn one of Trump’s longest-serving and most important aides into a witness against him.
Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (D), Manhattan’s top prosecutor, has not formally accused anyone of wrongdoing, including Trump, Weisselberg or the latter’s family. But the focus on Weisselberg underscores the depth and ambition of Vance’s inquiry, a criminal investigation broader than any Trump’s company is known to have faced before.
Transgender rights emerge as a growing political flash point
Biden on his first day in office signed an executive order expanding protections for transgender students. On his sixth day, he repealed the ban on transgender members of the military. On his 16th day, he threatened sanctions against countries that suppress transgender rights.
And on his 37th day, his nominee for assistant secretary of health sat for a confirmation hearing to become the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Biden is pursuing a little-noticed but sweeping effort to remake transgender rights in America, which in turn has sparked a conservative backlash and fed into Republicans’ efforts to portray Democrats as extreme on social issues. Among other arguments, conservatives are increasingly seizing on the much-disputed notion that embracing transgender rights threatens women’s sports.