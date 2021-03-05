Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), said she thought the governor was propositioning her for sex when he asked her questions about her sex life, according to an interview with Norah O’Donnell of CBS Evening News.

In the interview, which aired Thursday night, Bennett said that she felt “deeply uncomfortable” and wanted to “get out of this room as soon as possible” in her encounters with Cuomo. Bennett said the inappropriate conversations started last May, after she had shared that she was a sexual assault survivor and also around the time Cuomo was getting national attention for his coronavirus response.

“I think he felt like he was untouchable in a lot of ways,” Bennett told O’Donnell, adding that Cuomo became fixated on her past sexual assault. In June, Bennett said, Cuomo asked whether she was “sensitive to intimacy” in a conversation that took place in his office during the work day.

“He asked me if age difference mattered. He also explained that he was fine with anyone over 22,” said Bennett, who added she is 25. “I thought he was trying to sleep with me. The governor is trying to sleep with me. And I’m deeply uncomfortable and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible.”