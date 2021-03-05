Analysis: Here’s what H.R. 1, the House-passed voting rights bill, would do
House Democrats passed a comprehensive voting, elections and ethics bill on Wednesday, part of what they say is an urgent effort to fight Republican efforts in states across the country to restrict ballot access. If passed, the bill would mark a huge expansion of voting rights, and a major overhaul of campaign finance and redistricting laws. Republicans say they want to stop it in the Senate.
Republicans at the state level across the country have proposed a wide range of measures, many in response to allowances that were made for voting during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
The measures include curtailing eligibility to vote by mail, prohibiting the use of ballot drop boxes, and in the case of Georgia — where the GOP lost two Senate seats and which voted for a Democratic president for the first time since Bill Clinton’s 1992 win — blocking early voting on Sundays.
Rep. Eric Swalwell sues Trump over Jan. 6 riot, alleging he poses risk of ‘inciting future political violence’
A House impeachment manager and intelligence subcommittee chairman filed a federal lawsuit Friday against Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudolph W. Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), claiming they should be held liable for injuries and destruction caused by their incitement of the Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who also sits on the judiciary and homeland security committees, alleged Trump and his fellow speakers at a rally near the White House that day were directly responsible for mobilizing a crowd of tens of thousands of Trump supporters to march on the Capitol and priming them for violence.
Trump’s actions before and during the assault — in which at least 800 people broke into the Capitol, attacked police and delayed Congress’s confirmation of the presidential election results — “made clear he poses a risk of inciting future political violence,” the complaint alleged.
Psaki pledges White House will work with Sen. Kaine on war powers
White House press secretary Jen Psaki pledged Friday that the White House would work with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and others in Congress to rework military authorizations granted to the president following criticism of Biden’s decision to launch airstrikes in Syria last week without first seeking congressional approval.
Kaine and Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday that would repeal decades-old authorizations for the use of military force in the Middle East, saying administrations of both parties were guilty of stretching their war powers. Last week’s strike in Syria targeted groups affiliated with an Iran-backed militia.
“Tim Kaine has been a leader on questions of war powers throughout his time in the Senate and has helped build a strong bipartisan coalition that understands the importance of Congress’s constitutional prerogatives,” Psaki said in tweets. “We are committed to working with Congress to ensure that the authorizations for the use of military force currently on the books are replaced with a narrow and specific framework that will ensure we can protect Americans from terrorist threats while ending the forever wars.”
Analysis: Displaying Trumpism with ‘polish,’ DeSantis is having a moment — at least for now
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) rock star reception at the Conservative Political Action Conference last weekend was only a surprise to those who haven’t been watching him closely.
As national health officials have touted science-based approaches to mask-wearing and closing businesses, DeSantis has zagged with his Trump-inspired handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida, earning plaudits from the base and boosting his profile as a possible 2024 contender.
Florida has never had a mandatory mask mandate.
Six in 10 Americans now say coronavirus situation improving
Six in 10 Americans perceive the coronavirus situation in the United States is getting better, a record high in Gallup polling, according to a new survey released Friday.
While 60 percent say the situation is getting better, 26 percent say it is the same and 14 percent believe it is getting worse.
The sharp uptick coincides with a decline in cases that has now stalled, increasing availability of vaccines, an improving economy and moves by some states to loosen restrictions.
It also comes as the Senate nears passage of a $1.9 trillion relief bill that some policy experts have said no longer matches the needs of the moment, given it was crafted by the Biden administration nearly two months ago and has largely remained intact.
The previous high in optimism about the pandemic was in the first week of June, when 47 percent of Americans said they believed the situation was improving. For much of the rest of 2020, that figure was below 40 percent.
Biden to pitch American Rescue Plan at White House as Senate resumes debate on $1.9 trillion measure
Biden plans to make a public pitch for his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan Friday as the Senate resumes debate of the sprawling legislation. He has scheduled an afternoon “roundtable on the American Rescue Plan” at the White House.
Biden also has two briefings on his schedule Friday related to the economic and health impacts of the pandemic. He and Vice President Harris plan to be briefed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and later by members of the White House Covid-19 Response Team.
The heavy focus on the coronavirus comes a day after Biden met with members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at the White House. Upgrading the nation’s infrastructure is expected to be the focus of Biden’s next major piece of legislation aimed in part at recovering from the economic fallout of the pandemic.
State Department aide appointed by Trump stormed the Capitol, beat police with a riot shield, FBI says
Police officers, veterans and even a former FBI employee have been arrested for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Now, federal investigators have added a Trump administration official to the growing list of defendants facing charges in the deadly riot.
On Thursday, the FBI arrested a political appointee of Trump, according a criminal complaint, marking the first member of the administration arrested in connection with the insurrection. Politico first reported the arrest.
Federal agents arrested Federico G. Klein, 42, a former State Department aide, on multiple felony charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a criminal complaint published by the New York Times. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday.
GOP governors scorn pandemic restrictions as they compete for primacy in a pro-Trump party
The decision this week by Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas to end his state’s mask mandate and lift all restrictions on business reflects a broader move by politically ambitious Republican governors to channel the rising anger of conservative constituents over government efforts to curb the coronavirus.
The strategy conflicts with efforts by the Biden administration to urge caution as new variants of the virus spread throughout the country, threatening to undo progress in controlling the disease at the very moment that immunizations are beginning to accelerate.
Abbott’s announcement came just days after two fellow governors seen as potential rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination took victory laps at the Conservative Political Action Conference by boasting of their efforts to resist the sort of restrictions that the Texas governor had imposed.
Cuomo accuser tells CBS she felt ‘deeply uncomfortable’ around governor and felt he was propositioning her for sex
Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), said she thought the governor was propositioning her for sex when he asked her questions about her sex life, according to an interview with Norah O’Donnell of CBS Evening News.
In the interview, which aired Thursday night, Bennett said that she felt “deeply uncomfortable” and wanted to “get out of this room as soon as possible” in her encounters with Cuomo. Bennett said the inappropriate conversations started last May, after she had shared that she was a sexual assault survivor and also around the time Cuomo was getting national attention for his coronavirus response.
“I think he felt like he was untouchable in a lot of ways,” Bennett told O’Donnell, adding that Cuomo became fixated on her past sexual assault. In June, Bennett said, Cuomo asked whether she was “sensitive to intimacy” in a conversation that took place in his office during the work day.
“He asked me if age difference mattered. He also explained that he was fine with anyone over 22,” said Bennett, who added she is 25. “I thought he was trying to sleep with me. The governor is trying to sleep with me. And I’m deeply uncomfortable and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible.”
“Without explicitly saying it, he implied to me that I was old enough for him and he was lonely,” Bennett told O’Donnell, when asked what made her think Cuomo was trying to sleep with her.
As Biden hosts House members to talk infrastructure, key lawmaker proposes plan to raise funds
The chairman of the House Transportation Committee pitched a plan Thursday to raise money for infrastructure spending without Republican votes in the Senate ahead of a bipartisan discussion at the White House.
Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), the leading voice on infrastructure in the House, described the idea in an interview with CNBC on the same day that he met with Biden in the Oval Office. It would involve using reconciliation, a parliamentary procedure that Congress can use to pass budget measures with 50 votes in the Senate.
DeFazio and Biden were joined by Vice President Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and seven other House members. Biden said he wanted to talk to the group about “what we’re going to do to make sure we, once again, lead the world across the board on infrastructure.”
Congress questions drug companies on opioid settlement tax deductions
Congress is questioning four large drug companies about their plans to deduct some of the costs of a landmark opioid settlement from their taxes, disclosures first revealed in an analysis last month by The Washington Post.
On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent letters asking Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health to provide details about the tax deductions, which would lower the cost of a legal settlement in which they have proposed to pay a combined $26 billion to compensate communities impacted by the opioid crisis.
In particular, the House members expressed concern about the companies potentially misusing a tax provision Congress included in last year’s Cares Act bailout package to help companies struggling during the pandemic. Cardinal Health, which agreed to pay $6.6 billion in the settlement, said last month it plans to use the Cares Act tax provision to collect a $974 million cash refund on the losses it incurs in the legal settlement.
GOP senator chooses history over oil and gas in supporting Haaland in committee vote
Rep. Deb Haaland’s bid to become the first Native American interior secretary was made more likely Thursday by an unlikely Republican supporter, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of oil-rich Alaska, who said she still had serious reservations about Haaland’s past opposition to drilling.
Murkowski was the only Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to approve Haaland (D-N.M.) in the narrow 11-to-9 vote. Haaland’s nomination now moves to the full Senate, where the entire Democratic caucus and two Republicans, Murkowski and Susan Collins (Maine), are expected to back her, cementing her confirmation.
The committee vote could easily have been a tie that would have complicated Haaland’s nomination. Her opposition to new leases for drilling oil and gas on federal land made her a target for Republicans on the committee.
Capitol riot suspect pictured at Pelosi’s desk screams ‘It’s not fair’ in courtroom tantrum
Richard Barnett, infamously photographed during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot with his feet propped on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) office, shouted that it was “not fair” that he remained in jail, in an outburst before a federal judge on Thursday.
In a virtual hearing, Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Ark., complained of his pretrial detention after U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper set the next court date for May.
“The government keeps dragging this out and letting everybody else out,” Barnett argued before the judge abruptly called for a recess for Barnett to speak with his attorneys, according to a transcript of the hearing.