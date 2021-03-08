Biden is scheduled Monday to visit a veterans medical center in Washington that is administering coronavirus vaccines, part of a week full of coronavirus-related events as Congress nears final passage of his sprawling $1.9 trillion relief bill.

On Saturday, after voting through the night on amendments, the Senate approved the legislation, which authorizes $1,400 checks to millions of low- and middle-income Americans, bolsters families by providing new yearly child tax benefits, boosts unemployment payments for workers still out of a job, and invests heavily in the country’s attempt to climb back from a public-health emergency that has devastated families, workers, students and businesses alike.

The House, which passed its version of the bill previously, is expected to pass the Senate bill on Tuesday and send it to Biden for his signature.

According to the White House, Biden’s itinerary on Monday also includes remarks on International Women’s Day that he will deliver at the White House.

He is expected to direct the Education Department to review a controversial regulation governing how colleges and universities handle allegations of sexual assault, with an eye toward unraveling a new system put into place by former education secretary Betsy DeVos.

Biden is also expected to sign a second executive order establishing the White House Gender Policy Council. The council, with a dedicated staff of four, is meant to span the administration, reviewing domestic and foreign policy and programs with an eye toward “full participation of all people,” regardless of gender, an administration official said.

Vice President Harris also plans to participate in the White House event commemorating International Women’s Day.