On International Women’s Day, Biden is also expected to sign a pair of executive orders. One will direct the Education Department to review a controversial regulation governing how colleges and universities handle allegations of sexual assault. The other will establish the White House Gender Policy Council.
Here’s what to know:
- Biden signed an executive order aimed at promoting voting rights amid a push by Republican-led state legislatures to roll back voting access in the wake of former president Donald Trump’s loss and baseless effort to cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections.
- Worried that Afghan peace talks are going nowhere, and facing a May 1 deadline for the possible withdrawal of all U.S. troops, the Biden administration has proposed sweeping plans for an interim power-sharing government between the Taliban and Afghan leaders.
- Two Democratic leaders of New York’s statehouse called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) to consider resigning following allegations from former staff members of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment.
Pence to give first public post-administration address in South Carolina
Former vice president Mike Pence will travel to South Carolina next month to deliver his first public address since the end of the Trump administration.
Pence is planning to give the keynote address at a dinner hosted by the Palmetto Family Council, a conservative religious group in the state, a Pence aide confirmed to The Washington Post.
The Associated Press first reported plans of Pence’s address in South Carolina, a pivotal early state for presidential primaries.
Since leaving office, Pence has joined conservative think tank Heritage Foundation. Late last month, he appeared before the Republican Study Committee to discuss winning back the House majority.
Sen. Manchin says Republicans will have to be involved in infrastructure bill to win his support
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), whose vote proved key in the Senate’s party-line passage of Biden’s coronavirus relief bill, said in an interview broadcast Sunday night that he will not cooperate with Biden’s next major legislative push — an infrastructure and climate bill — if Republicans are not given more of a voice.
Manchin’s comments, on “Axios on HBO,” are significant, given that any Democratic member has the power to derail the administration’s initiatives in the evenly divided Senate.
“I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying,” Manchin said of Senate Republicans.
Democrats muscled the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill through the chamber using the budget reconciliation process, which requires a simple majority of 51 votes, instead of the 60 required to advance most legislation in the chamber.
“I’m not going to do it through reconciliation,” Manchin said, adding that he is optimistic that at least 10 Republicans can be persuaded to support a sizable infrastructure package.
Manchin also told Axios, as well as NBC’s “Meet the Press,” that he does not believe the filibuster should be eliminated in the Senate. But he also reiterated that he would support changing Senate rules to require a “talking filibuster.” That would mean any senator objecting to ending debate would have to remain on the floor and talk the entire time — presumably reducing the frequency of filibusters.
“If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk, I’m willing to look at any way we can,” Manchin said on “Meet the Press.” “But I’m not willing to take away the involvement of the minority.”
Biden says Pope Francis’s visit to Iraq was ‘symbol of hope for the entire world’
Biden on Monday hailed Pope Francis’s historic visit to Iraq, calling it a “symbol of hope for the entire world,” and congratulated the Iraqi government for “the care and planning” that facilitated a trip that included prayers for victims of war in Iraq’s battle-scarred city of Mosul on Sunday.
“Pope Francis’ visit was a historic and welcome first for the country,” Biden, a practicing Catholic, said in a statement. “To see Pope Francis visit ancient religious sites, including the biblical birthplace of Abraham, spend time with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, and offer prayers in Mosul — a city that only a few years ago endured the depravity and intolerance of a group like ISIS — is a symbol of hope for the entire world,” Biden said.
Biden added that he continues “to admire Pope Francis for his commitment to promoting religious tolerance, the common bonds of our humanity, and interfaith understanding.”
Analysis: Democrats are hailing big spending — with an eye on infrastructure package
Democrats are not shying away from extolling the far-reaching implications of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill — one of the most expensive pieces of legislation in terms of its single-year impact — that passed the Senate this weekend.
We’re already seeing an enthusiastic pitch for big spending that will set the stage for Biden’s wide-ranging jobs and infrastructure bill that’s expected to come next — with an even higher price tag.
The approach is a departure from the Obama-Biden White House, which White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently criticized for insufficiently explaining “to the American people what the benefits were” from the stimulus passed in the 2009 economic crisis “in terms that people would be talking about at their dinner tables.”
Jill Biden heading west for military base visits
Jill Biden plans to head west Monday for a series of visits to military bases this week that are part of the first lady’s initiative to hear directly from military families about the challenges they face, particularly during the pandemic.
According to the White House, Jill Biden plans later this year to officially relaunch Joining Forces, a program she founded in 2011 with then-first lady Michelle Obama, to support U.S. service members, veterans and their families.
Jill Biden is scheduled to arrive Monday afternoon at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. Her travels this week will also take her to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state and Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in California, according to the White House.
Before departing Washington on Monday, the first lady plans to deliver remarks at the U.S. State Department’s annual International Women of Courage Award ceremony, hosted this year by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Biden to visit veterans medical center that administers vaccines as coronavirus relief package nears final passage
Biden is scheduled Monday to visit a veterans medical center in Washington that is administering coronavirus vaccines, part of a week full of coronavirus-related events as Congress nears final passage of his sprawling $1.9 trillion relief bill.
On Saturday, after voting through the night on amendments, the Senate approved the legislation, which authorizes $1,400 checks to millions of low- and middle-income Americans, bolsters families by providing new yearly child tax benefits, boosts unemployment payments for workers still out of a job, and invests heavily in the country’s attempt to climb back from a public-health emergency that has devastated families, workers, students and businesses alike.
The House, which passed its version of the bill previously, is expected to pass the Senate bill on Tuesday and send it to Biden for his signature.
According to the White House, Biden’s itinerary on Monday also includes remarks on International Women’s Day that he will deliver at the White House.
He is expected to direct the Education Department to review a controversial regulation governing how colleges and universities handle allegations of sexual assault, with an eye toward unraveling a new system put into place by former education secretary Betsy DeVos.
Biden is also expected to sign a second executive order establishing the White House Gender Policy Council. The council, with a dedicated staff of four, is meant to span the administration, reviewing domestic and foreign policy and programs with an eye toward “full participation of all people,” regardless of gender, an administration official said.
Vice President Harris also plans to participate in the White House event commemorating International Women’s Day.
Separately, she is scheduled to deliver remarks Monday virtually to the a conference of the National League of Cities.
Biden directs fresh review of Title IX rule on campus sexual assault
Biden is directing the Education Department to review a controversial regulation governing how colleges and universities handle allegations of sexual assault, with an eye toward unraveling a new system put into place by former education secretary Betsy DeVos.
The DeVos regulation released last May spells out due process rights for those accused of harassment or assault, and the former secretary saw it as one of her most significant achievements. But it came under sharp attack from Democrats, women’s groups and others, and as a candidate Biden signaled he would replace it.
It’s not clear, though, how he will go about it. Unraveling a regulation that is already in place may require a second complex rulemaking process.
On Monday, Biden will sign an executive order directing the Education Department to evaluate whether the DeVos regulation is “consistent with the policies” of the Biden administration, administration officials said Sunday. That’s the first step toward a fresh policy.
U.S. proposes interim power-sharing government with Taliban in Afghanistan
Worried that Afghan peace talks are going nowhere, and facing a May 1 deadline for the possible withdrawal of all U.S. troops, the Biden administration has proposed sweeping plans for an interim power-sharing government between the Taliban and Afghan leaders, and stepped-up involvement by Afghanistan’s neighbors — including Iran — in the peace process.
Along with the proposal, shared with both sides over the past week by U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that a U.S. departure remains under active consideration and could lead to “rapid territorial gains” by the Taliban.
“I am making this clear to you so that you understand the urgency of my tone,” Blinken wrote in a three-page letter to Ghani sent to coincide with the proposal.
Two Democratic leaders of New York’s statehouse called on Cuomo to consider resigning
Two Democratic leaders of New York’s statehouse called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) to consider resigning Sunday following allegations from former staff members of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment.
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and House Speaker Carl E. Heastie said scandals swirling around one of the country’s top Democratic officials are disruptive, as questions have also emerged about how Cuomo’s administration handled the reporting of nursing home deaths linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Five women, four of whom worked for Cuomo, have publicly alleged inappropriate conduct by the governor.
The statements came one day after The Washington Post reported that former aides said Cuomo has for decades created a toxic workplace with his behavior.
‘An essential service’: Inside Biden’s struggle to meet his school reopening promises
The promise was clear and hopeful: With strong public health measures, then-President-elect Joe Biden declared in early December, “the majority of our schools can be open by the end of my first 100 days.”
The reality has been far more complicated.
First came the clarification on Biden’s first full day as president, when the administration released a 200-page coronavirus response plan that explained the schools reopening plan included only K-8 schools — not high schools — in those first 100 days.
Then came a walk-back from White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the administration’s goal was only to have the majority of schools back in classrooms “at least one day a week.”
Biden’s wooing both labor and environmentalists on climate change. Oil pipelines may drive them apart.
During Biden’s first formal meeting with the nation’s labor leaders, Mark McManus played the skunk at the garden party: Joking that he “drew the short straw,” the president of the pipe fitters union complained about Biden’s job-killing veto of the Keystone XL pipeline.
Biden countered that the decision should have come as no surprise to McManus’s members in the United Association; he had campaigned on a pledge to cancel the project, a potent symbol in the fight against climate change.
The two-hour meeting in the Oval Office last month was otherwise cordial. But the exchange highlighted the tension between Biden’s pledge to be “the most pro-union president in history” and his promise to environmentalists to aggressively confront global warming, which Biden has called “the existential threat of our time.”