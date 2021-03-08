At the White House

PR CAMPAIGN FOR AMERICA: Democrats are not shying away from extolling the far-reaching implications of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill — one of the most expensive pieces of legislation in terms of its single-year impact — that passed the Senate this weekend.

We're already seeing an enthusiastic pitch for big spending that will set the stage for President Biden's wide-ranging jobs and infrastructure bill that's expected to come next— with an even higher price tag.

The approach is a departure from the Obama-Biden White House, which White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently criticized for insufficiently explaining “to the American people what the benefits were” from the stimulus passed in the 2009 economic crisis “in terms that people would be talking about at their dinner tables.” It also reflects the evolution of the politics on deficit spending, and diminished potency of attacks on federal spending sprees: Even though deficits are higher this time around, centrist Democrats unified behind passing the measure, and the GOP rejected it “but in a more muted fashion,” per our colleague Jeff Stein.

The infrastructure package is likely to be an even harder sell in Congress: Democrats are considering as much as $3 trillion in new spending for the cornerstone of Biden’s “Build Back Better” program. Any bill that does not use the fast-track budget rules will need to clear 60 votes in the divided Senate — and Republicans, who criticized Biden for ditching his bipartisan approach to pass the bill without any Republicans, have described his infrastructure plan as “bad politics” and “wildly expensive” and indicated they eventually intend to plan to campaign against it.

Democrats plan to go on the offense — noting the relief package is overwhelmingly supported by an American public amid a health crisis that's killed 524,000 people in the U.S.

Talking points: Democratic pollster Geoff Garin told Power Up that Americans need to know that “e very single Republican opposed $1,400 checks for working families, opposed needed funding get more Americans vaccinated more quickly, opposed lifting 13 million Americans out of poverty, and opposed making health insurance more affordable for millions more Americans. ”

Building public consensus for the next round: “E verything we are seeing in our polling is that the ‘Build Back Better’ framework, including its emphasis on clean energy investments, is as popular as the American Rescue Plan has been,” Garin said. “ If Republicans are as obstructionist about that as they were about the rescue bill, they will pay a similar political price.”

The big picture: Former president Donald Trump upended the GOP's commitment to smaller deficits over the course of his four years in the White House. And the pandemic is quickly changing attitudes among Democrats. Even Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who called for deficit reduction during his 2020 presidential campaign, has quickly given up his fiscal hawkishness — and already started flacking for the Biden administration's next spending bill.

“It’s been a major shift. People have gone from being anti-government, to beyond being even neutral on it, to thinking: ‘We need the government; it has to help us,’ ” former congressman Barney Frank (D-Mass.), who helped craft Congress’s response to the financial crisis and Great Recession, former congressman Barney Frank (D-Mass.), who helped craft Congress’s response to the financial crisis and Great Recession, told Jeff.

“You have a new consensus in America — that the government has an important role, and that Ronald Reagan was wrong. For the first time in my lifetime, people are saying that the government has done too little rather than doing too much.”

“ Democratic lawmakers and aides say they have heard very few complaints from constituents about concerns the relief plan will drive up the deficit. Even senators representing states that Trump won by huge margins, such as Jon Tester (D-Mont.), have gone along with the bill’s price tag,” Jeff notes.

Midterm message: Former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer heralded the plan as a “huge accomplishment” for Democrats and notes “it is also the beginning of the battle for the 2022 elections.” “Democrats will only get credit for doing the right thing, and Republicans will only get the blame for doing the wrong thing if people know about it,” Pfeiffer wrote in his newsletter that outlined various ways to sell the relief plan.

“Every Republican in the House and Senate opposed this plan. Therefore we can and should point out that Republicans chose to score political points rather than help more Americans get vaccinated,” Pfeiffer adds.

White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese tweeted out a list of provisions included in the package “that have gotten less attention, but will change a lot of lives” including what he called “ the most significant child care investment since [World War II]” and “ a tax cut to essential workers. ” child care[World War II]”

“ As Psaki pointed out, many of the elements of the 2009 Recovery Act were diffuse and hard to connect to a specific benefit for most people,” Pfeiffer writes. “Having a needle stuck in your arm is pretty… tangible and hard to forget. We must connect the increasingly rapid pace of vaccinations to the Biden administration 's efforts, including the American Rescue Plan.”

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, sharing Pfeiffer's piece on Twitter, encouraged voters to help with grass roots messaging.

The White House is glossing over disputes over the minimum wage and unemployment insurance that showed cracks in Democrats' narrow majority. CNN's Phil Mattingly reported over the weekend that after the Senate passed the relief package on Saturday, a two-page memo drafted by White House adviser Anita Dunn and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese “makes clear that between the implementation of its sweeping provisions and Biden's ambitious agenda ahead, Biden has no plans of resting on any laurels.”

“There's still much more to be done, and absolutely no room for complacency,” the officials wrote in the memo obtained by Mattingly. “We're racing to finalize passage of this bill, and the President looks forward to signing this into law. And then the real work will begin.”

On to the next: “As we stem these dual crises, wasting no time in building back better than before … Because of the Rescue Plan, we will be able to get it done.”

Reality check: “The relief Act’s narrow slog through the 50-50 Senate revealed real disagreements between the Democratic Party’s liberal and centrist wings, as well as Biden’s instincts for procedure and ­bipartisanship,” our Ashley Parker and Marianna Sotomayor report.

“These and other disputes over the past week on issues ranging from the minimum wage to a new budget director also provided fresh warning signs for the rest of Biden’s priorities, which will require a unified Democratic Party and little room for error against Republican opposition.”

But there's a new messenger – and that could make a difference in the sales pitch for the next package: Biden, who delivered remarks on Saturday emphasizing various provisions including direct stimulus payments, unemployment assistant and the child tax credit, stands to be a uniquely powerful emissary, our colleague Jeff notes: “A septuagenarian who spent four decades in Congress, the president is hard to portray as a socialist or radical leftist.”

“Biden’s style and his persona have allowed him to be heard as pragmatic on policies that if articulated by other people would sound ideological,” Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who advised Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, told Jeff.

On the Hill

WHAT’S INSIDE THE MASSIVE $1.9 TRILLION BILL? Read the text.

$1,400 checks for individuals making under $75,000, married couples making under $150,000 and per dependent.

$300-per-week unemployment benefits through September.

15% increase in food stamp benefits through September.

$3,600 child tax credit per child up to age 5 and $3,000 per children ages 6 to 17.

$34 billion to bolster the Affordable Care Act’s subsidies for two years.

$7 billion toward the Paycheck Protection Program.

$15 billion toward the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan program.

$350 billion for states, local governments, territories and tribal governments.

$170 billion for K-12 schools and colleges to help students return to the classroom.

$47.8 billion toward coronavirus testing, contact tracing and mitigation.

The policies

MAKING MOVES IN AFGHANISTAN: “Worried that Afghan peace talks are going nowhere, and facing a May 1 deadline for the possible withdrawal of all U.S. troops, the Biden administration has proposed sweeping plans for an interim power-sharing government between the Taliban and Afghan leaders, and stepped-up involvement by Afghanistan’s neighbors — including Iran — in the peace process,” Karen DeYoung reports this morning.

More: “Along with the proposal, shared with both sides over the past week by U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that a U.S. departure remains under active consideration and could lead to “rapid territorial gains” by the Taliban.”

And on voting rights: “Biden on Sunday signed an executive order aimed at promoting voting rights amid a push by Republican-led state legislatures to roll back voting access in the wake of [Trump’s] 2020 loss and his baseless effort to cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections,” Felicia Sonmez and Amy Gardner report.

“The order directs federal agencies to develop a strategic plan for promoting voter registration and participation…The order also aims to expand access to voting among active-duty members of the military as well as all eligible federally incarcerated people…And it establishes a steering group on Native American voting rights tasked with producing recommendations by next year on expanding voter outreach and turnout among Native American communities.”

The campaign

BIDEN STRUGGLES TO FULFILL PROMISE TO REOPEN SCHOOLS: “The promise was clear and hopeful: With strong public health measures, then-President-elect Biden declared in early December, ‘the majority of our schools can be open by the end of my first 100 days,’” our colleagues Ashley Parker, Laura Meckler, Fenit Nirappil and Annie Linskey report. “The reality has been far more complicated.”

“First came the clarification on Biden’s first full day as president, when the administration released a 200-page coronavirus response plan that explained the schools reopening plan included only K-8 schools — not high schools — in those first 100 days.”

“Then came a walk-back from White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the administration’s goal was only to have the majority of schools back in classrooms ‘at least one day a week.’”

“And finally came Biden’s walk-back of the walk-back in a CNN town hall, where he described the one-day-a-week standard as a ‘mistake in the communication,’ and said he still expected to be ‘close’ to opening the majority of K-8 schools five days a week by April 30 — the end of his first 100 days in office.”

From the courts

CHAUVIN MURDER TRIAL STARTS TODAY: “The first trial in the death of George Floyd is set to begin with jury selection. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer filmed with his knee on Floyd’s neck in May, faces murder and manslaughter charges for the encounter that sparked months of historic protests around the world,” our colleague Holly Bailey reports. Jury selection is expected to take three weeks.

Timeline: “Opening arguments in Chauvin’s case are expected to begin as soon as March 29. A trial for the three other officers implicated in Floyd’s death — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — is scheduled for August.”

Important: “The judge is considering a last-minute addition of a third-degree murder charge that would give prosecutors another avenue for conviction, but with a shorter prison term. The addition — or a decision to not add the charge — could trigger an appeal from either side.” Expect a decision today.

Outside the Beltway

KEY N.Y. DEMOCRATS SAY ‘CUOMO MUST RESIGN’: New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and House Speaker Carl E. Heastie “called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to resign following allegations from former staffers of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment,” our colleagues Meryl Kornfield and Josh Dawsey report.

Stewart-Cousins: “Everyday there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government … We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Cuomo must resign.”

Heastie: “We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is the latest to call for Cuomo's resignation:

But “in a brief conversation Sunday, Cuomo told Stewart-Cousins that they would have to impeach him if they wanted him out of office,” AP News’s Karen Matthews and David Porter report.

Damage control:

Calls for Cuomo's resignation have grown louder since our Post colleagues reported Saturday that his behavior created a ‘hostile, toxic’ workplace culture for decades. “Longtime staffers described what they said is a Jekyll-and-Hyde aspect to Cuomo: charming one moment, raging with anger the next,” our colleagues Amy Brittain, Josh Dawsey, Hannah Knowles and Tracy Jan report.

“People were terrified of him,” a former political appointee at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development told our colleagues. “You couldn’t forget it. Anyone who tells you they don’t remember is not telling the truth. Everybody got their turn, including me.”

“Two male aides who worked for Cuomo in the New York governor’s office say he routinely berated them with explicit language, making comments such as calling them ‘pussies’ and saying, ‘You have no balls.’”

‘An extraordinary turnaround’: “At the greatest moment of political peril for Cuomo in his decade in power, interviews with nearly two dozen Democratic lawmakers, strategists and Albany veterans paint a portrait of a governor who is increasingly isolated,” the New York Times’s Katie Glueck reports. “It is an extraordinary turnaround for the man whose power in New York appeared nearly unassailable as 2021 began.”

Viral

HARRY AND MEGHAN SIT DOWN WITH OPRAH: Here are the top moments from the interview, per our colleague Emily Yahr.

Meghan said she had suicidal thoughts as a member of the royal family.

Meghan said someone at the palace expressed concern about Archie’s skin color.

Ultimately, they decided to “step back” as senior royals because of what they called a lack of support.

At one point, Prince Charles stopped taking Harry’s calls.

Meghan disputed the story about how she made Duchess Catherine cry before the wedding.

Harry and Meghan got married in secret three days before their wedding.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, spoke with Oprah Winfrey about turning away from life as senior royals in a wide-ranging interview that aired on March 7. (The Washington Post)