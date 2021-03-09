Here’s what to know:
- A review of security at the U.S. Capitol commissioned after the Jan. 6 riot found that Capitol Police are too “understaffed, insufficiently equipped, and inadequately trained” — and woefully lacking in intelligence capabilities — to protect Congress from a future attack.
- Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.) — the No. 4 Senate Republican leader and an experienced Capitol Hill dealmaker — said that he will not seek reelection next year, becoming the fifth longtime GOP senator to bow out of the midterm election.
- Biden announced the nominations of two female generals for promotion to four-star commands, hailing the nominees as “two outstanding and eminently qualified warriors and patriots.”
- The Republican National Committee is moving part of its spring donor retreat next month to Mar-a-Lago from a nearby hotel for a dinner speech that will be headlined by former president Donald Trump, according to Republicans involved in the planning of the event.
Fact Checker: Hyped-up claims about who’s getting stimulus checks
“Dylann Roof murdered nine people. He’s on federal death row. He’ll be getting a $1,400 stimulus check as part of the Democrats’ ‘COVID relief’ bill.”
— Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), in a tweet, March 6
“With this bill, they’re going to people in prison, they’re going to people who are illegal immigrants, they’re going to people who make much more money than you would expect people to actually need relief or help at this point.”
— Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” March 7
Every Senate bill that proceeds on a fast-track process known as reconciliation features a strange ritual called “vote-a-rama,” as lawmakers race through a number of votes on amendments. If you are in the minority, as Republicans are now, it’s a moment when you can offer finely tuned amendments that are destined to fail but will serve up red meat for voters in later elections.
Analysis: Biden administration’s messaging on the she-cession could be critical in 2022
The Biden administration, eager to sell the benefits of its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to the American public, made an all-out push on International Women’s Day to address women who have faced disproportionate job loss and child-care burdens during the pandemic.
Biden called out women’s outsize role even the pandemic erases “decades of women’s economic gains” — and noted that the coronavirus is “hitting the poorest and most marginalized women the hardest.” And Kamala D. Harris used her perch as the first female vice president to make the case to build “a world that works for women,” from health care to jobs to human rights, in a speech before the European Parliament.
Nearly 3 million women have left the labor force over the past year — a startling statistic that’s called attention to the caregiving and pay inequities that the administration has informally dubbed a “national emergency.”
Biden nominees Monaco, Gupta face Senate confirmation hearing for high-level Justice Dept. posts
Two more of Biden’s nominees for high-level posts at the Justice Department will face senators at a joint confirmation hearing Tuesday that is expected to be marked by partisan clashes over the agency’s role in protecting civil rights.
Lisa Monaco, 53, and Vanita Gupta, 46, are set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee as lawmakers consider their credentials to serve as deputy attorney general and associate attorney general, respectively. The hearing comes after that panel voted last week along bipartisan lines to advance Judge Merrick Garland’s nomination as attorney general to the full Senate, which is expected to vote in the coming days.
Tuesday’s session could prove more contentious as Republican lawmakers zero in on the tenure of Monaco and Gupta during the Obama administration, in which each served at the Justice Department and Monaco also spent time as the White House’s homeland security adviser.
Biden to visit small business that benefited from pandemic-era loan program
Biden plans Tuesday to visit a small business in Washington that has benefited from a pandemic-era loan program as he continues to promote his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that is nearing final passage in Congress.
According to the White House, Biden will make the short trip late Tuesday morning to a business that has benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program.
Late last month, Biden announced changes to the program to target loans more narrowly to small businesses, saying a lot of “mom-and-pop businesses got muscled out of the way by bigger companies that jumped in front of the line.”
The visit comes as the House is preparing to take up the Senate-approved version of Biden’s relief plan. A final vote to send the measure to Biden’s desk could come late Tuesday or Wednesday.
Biden’s Justice Dept. already has split from Trump. Merrick Garland will go even further.
For nearly two months, the Justice Department has quietly rolled back several Trump-era policies and shifted position in civil cases, moves that officials see as relatively noncontroversial returns to previous ways of doing business.
Now, with federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland set to take over as attorney general, the thornier work begins.
Garland, who is expected to be confirmed by the Senate this week, will inherit a Justice Department damaged by Trump’s efforts to use its power to benefit his friends and hurt his enemies. He’ll inherit a department overseeing several high-profile political cases, the outcomes of which probably will leave wide swaths of the country unhappy. And he’ll inherit a department that has for the past four years vigorously implemented Trump’s conservative agenda — instituting an aggressive charging policy and reviving use of the federal death penalty.
Airlines, public transit agencies say $1.9 trillion relief plan would prevent deep cuts, job losses
Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package would give airlines, airports and public transit agencies more breathing room to adjust to a new normal as the nation emerges from the global pandemic, transportation officials say.
The legislation would extend payroll support for a third time to airlines, enabling them to avoid furloughing more than 27,000 workers when the current program expires at the end of March. It also would provide $8 billion in support to U.S. airports. Transit agencies from Washington to Houston to Seattle also would benefit from $30.5 billion in grants to help make up for sharp decreases in ridership and other expenses resulting from the pandemic. Amtrak would receive about $2 billion.
The legislation still must pass the House and get Biden’s signature, which could happen this week. If approved, many in the transportation industry said Monday, the legislation would provide critical support, keeping workers on the job and off the unemployment rolls.
Relief bill is most significant legislation for Black farmers since Civil Rights Act, experts say
A little-known element of Biden’s massive stimulus relief package would pay billions of dollars to disadvantaged farmers — benefiting Black farmers in a way that some experts say no legislation has since the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Of the $10.4 billion in the American Rescue Plan that will support agriculture, approximately half would go to disadvantaged farmers, according to estimates from the American Farm Bureau Federation, an industry organization. About a quarter of disadvantaged farmers are Black. The money would provide debt relief as well as grants, training, education and other forms of assistance aimed at acquiring land.
While it’s a fraction of the $1.9 trillion bill that passed in the Senate on Saturday, advocates say it still represents a step toward righting a wrong after a century of mistreatment of Black farmers by the government and others. Some say it is a form of reparations for African Americans who have suffered a long history of racial oppression.
‘QAnon Shaman’ stays in jail as judge slams his arguments: ‘So frivolous as to insult the Court’s intelligence’
Jacob Anthony Chansley, often referred to as the “QAnon Shaman” who donned horns and red-white-and-blue face paint to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, has spent nearly two months pleading with a judge — and with the public in high-profile interviews — to let him go free.
He said on “60 Minutes+” last week that the Capitol riots were “not an attack on this country,” while his attorney has argued that he was actually a peaceful protester and wasn’t really armed when he was filmed storming the building with a spear.
U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth was not impressed.
Cuomo accusations test Biden as he unveils women’s rights measures
Biden stood at a lectern in the White House East Room on Monday to commemorate International Women’s Day, flanked by two female military generals he had just nominated for promotions. Earlier, he signed executive orders on sexual assault and gender policy lauded by women’s groups.
Six hours to the north, a storm was gathering around a longtime friend and ally, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), who has faced accusations of inappropriate comments or unwanted touching from five women, including four who worked with him. Cuomo has denied the allegations of inappropriate touching, but the accusations have prompted growing calls from New York Democrats for Cuomo’s resignation, which Biden has declined to join.
The juxtaposition highlighted the dilemma facing a president who has positioned himself as a champion of women’s rights and the #MeToo movement. Biden spent his earliest weeks in office promoting a raft of policies supporting women, but he is now being tested by a scandal surrounding a prominent Democrat with whom he has long had a close relationship.