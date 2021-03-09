The White House said Tuesday that the Biden family dogs had been sent to Delaware to stay with family and friends as the first lady travels on the West Coast in a statement that made no mention of a report that the relocation resulted from aggressive behavior.

“With the First Lady traveling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends,” Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden, said in a statement.

CNN reported that Major, the younger of two dogs, had a “biting incident” with a member of the White House security staff and has been known to display agitated behavior, including jumping, barking, and “charging” at staff.

The CNN report was attributed to “two sources with knowledge” and did not include on-the-record comment from the White House.

The dogs made their debut on the White House grounds in late January.

Jill Biden is making a series of visits this week to military bases as part of her initiative to hear from military families about the challenges they face, particularly during the pandemic.