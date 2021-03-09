“How about a noose … around his neck?” Hubert said, according to authorities.

Now, Hubert, 63, of Marionville, Mo., has been charged with threatening to “assault and murder” Cleaver and Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), against whom he made similar threats in 2019, the Justice Department announced last week. Hubert, who also faces a charge using an interstate communication to make a threat, has pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, a federal judge ruled during a detention hearing that Hubert’s history of incendiary threats toward lawmakers and organizations was enough of a reason to keep the Missouri man in custody.

“Mr. Hubert, words have meaning,” Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush told Hubert, reported the Kansas City Star. “And your words rise to the level of posing a danger.”

Hubert’s case is the latest in an uptick of alleged violent threats made against lawmakers before and after the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Among them are two instances in which men allegedly threatened to kill President Biden, both as a candidate and shortly after he was sworn in.

The Missouri man’s record of alleged threats stretches back years, prosecutors said. According to court documents obtained by The Washington Post, Hubert, a self-described “right-wing nut job,” was investigated by the Secret Service for saying that President Barack Obama “needed to be hanged by a light post.” He also made harassing and homophobic phone calls in 2014 to a federal judge in Montana over a same-sex marriage ruling, prosecutors allege.

In 2016, he was investigated for inflammatory calls he made to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, according to court documents.

“Pack up your tents and go back to your [expletive] Arab country, that’s if you want to stay alive,” he said in one message to the organization’s St. Louis office, according to authorities. He told the FBI at the time that “the point of the call was to make them worried.”

Then, in May 2019, Hubert allegedly placed a call to Cohen’s office in Washington, saying to one of the Democrat’s staff members that “he has a noose with the congressman’s name on it” and planned to “put a noose around his neck and drag him behind his pickup truck.”

When the FBI contacted Hubert three days later at his Missouri residence, it says, he admitted to making the call, claiming he was offended about statements made by Cohen, a vocal Trump critic, toward the president “and wanted to respond in kind.” FBI agents again ordered him to “cease making similar communications,” prosecutors say.

Hours before the Capitol riot in January, a staffer with the Missouri Democratic Party received two voice mails from Hubert, who prosecutors say was not in Washington. In his second voice mail in the afternoon, authorities say, Hubert hinted that the terror playing out in D.C. would be replicated in Missouri: “You see the [expletive] happening at the Capitol? It’s coming your way next.”

Using the same phone number, Hubert allegedly left a voice mail for Cleaver, who is not his congressman, on Jan. 7 and proceeded to call him the n-word, describing the Kansas City Democrat as “dumb as a rock.” Authorities say Hubert made the call because he was unhappy with a pun made by Cleaver, a Methodist minister, on the first day of the new Congress to reflect the record number of women serving: “Amen and a-woman.”

After Cleaver’s office reported the call to authorities, the FBI again met with Hubert on Jan. 19. Hubert admitted to authorities that his use of a slur and reference to a noose “could be perceived as threatening,” prosecutors say.

David Mercer, Hubert’s attorney with the Federal Public Defender Office, did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday morning. At Monday’s hearing, Mercer argued that Hubert, a military veteran, should be placed on house arrest, according to the Star.

“He’s lived a completely law-abiding life,” Mercer said.

Marilyn Dillihay, Cohen’s chief of staff, said the congressman would not comment on the case because it was “an ongoing legal procedure.”

In a statement to The Post, Cleaver said while he’s never met Hubert, he feels more comfortable knowing he’s still detained.

“But then, hate has such bad eyesight that a thrown rock might hit anyone within range,” Cleaver said to The Post. “Maybe it’s good that he remain in a place where there are no rocks.”

Hubert’s trial is scheduled to begin in May.