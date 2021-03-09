2022 Senate map Democratic-held Not up for election Republican-held Retiring NH WA VT ND OR ID SD NY WI CT PA IA OH NV MD IL IN UT CO CA KS MO KY NC OK AZ SC AR GA AL LA AK FL HI 50 36 Dems. not up 14 20 30 Reps. not up Any losses or gains in seats may alter the narrow Democratic majority in the Senate. 2022 Senate map Democratic-held Not up for election Republican-held Retiring NH WA VT ND OR ID SD NY WI CT PA IA OH MD NV IL IN UT CO CA KS MO KY NC OK AZ SC AR GA AL AK LA FL HI 50 36 Dems. not up 14 20 30 Reps. not up Any losses or gains in seats may alter the narrow Democratic majority in the Senate. 2022 Senate map Democratic-held Republican-held Not up for election Retiring NH WA VT ND OR ID NY SD WI CT PA IA NV OH MD IL IN UT CO CA KS MO KY NC AZ OK AR SC GA AL AK LA FL HI 50 36 Dems. not up for election 14 20 30 Reps. not up for election Any losses or gains in seats may alter the narrow Democratic majority in the Senate. 2022 Senate map Democratic-held Republican-held Not up for election Retiring NH WA VT ND OR ID NY SD WI CT PA IA IA NV OH MD IL IN UT CO CA KS MO KY NC AZ OK AR SC GA AL AK LA FL HI 50 36 Dems. not up for election 14 20 30 Reps. not up for election Any losses or gains in seats may alter the narrow Democratic majority in the Senate. WA NH VT ND OR ID NY SD WI CT PA IA IA NV OH MD IL IN UT CO CA KS MO KY NC AZ OK AR SC GA AL AK LA FL HI

Democrats have complete control of Washington for the first time in a decade, after winning both the presidency and the Senate in 2020.

Retaining both the Senate and the House in 2022, though, will both be a tough task. The Democrats’ majorities are among the slimmest in modern history — with a 50-50 Senate and an effective nine-seat House majority — and midterms are usually very tough on a president’s party.

Republican retirements are the early story of the 2022 battle for the Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt’s (R-Mo.) retirement announcement this week is already the fifth among the 20 GOP senators facing reelection — fully one-fourth of all GOP incumbents who are up — with some of them coming from competitive states. No Democratic senators have yet announced their retirements.

[Roy Blunt’s Senate exit highlights big opportunity for GOP’s Trump wing in 2022]

Those exits have reinforced the Democrats’ structural advantage. Every two years, only one-third of Senate seats are up, and where those seats lie is hugely important. For now, Democrats have slightly more opportunities to win seats.

But given Democrats only have a functional 50-50 Senate majority (with Vice President Harris breaking ties) — and the historical midterm advantage for the opposition party — that early edge is tenuous. Losing a net of just one seat would cast Washington politics in a very different light by handing the Senate back to the GOP.

How is that battle for the Senate shaping up? Here are some basics.

The first is that Democrats are defending 14 seats, compared to the GOP’s 20. In addition to defending fewer seats — and having more open seats to attack — Democrats appear to have the better opportunities for now. Open seats in North Carolina and Pennsylvania are particularly tantalizing, given how close those states were in the 2020 presidential race and it’s generally tougher to defeat an incumbent. Democrats could also have a good opportunity in another key swing state, Wisconsin, regardless of whether Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who is considering retirement, seeks reelection.

Potentially competitive U.S. Senate races in 2022

Held by Republicans (out of 20 seats up)

State Incumbent 2020 result Wis. Ron Johnson Biden +0.6 Pa. Open (Patrick J. Toomey retiring) Biden +1.2 N.C. Open (Richard Burr retiring) Trump +1.3 Florida Marco Rubio Trump +3.4 Ohio Open (Rob Portman retiring) Trump +8

Held by Democrats (out of 14 seats up)

State Incumbent 2020 result Ga. Raphael G. Warnock Biden +0.2 Ariz. Mark Kelly Biden +0.3 Nev. Catherine Cortez Masto Biden +2.4 N.H. Maggie Hassan Biden +7.4

The Democrats could also have opportunities in Ohio, where Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) is retiring, and to defeat Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), but both of these formerly preeminent swing states have drifted toward the GOP in recent elections and could be tough to pick off in 2022.

The GOP’s top two pickup opportunities are also readily apparent: Arizona and Georgia. Both were among the most narrowly decided states that Biden won, and both also have a history of favoring Republicans. Both also featured incumbents who recently won their seats in 2020 special elections: Sens. Mark Kelly (R-Ariz.) and Raphael G. Warnock (R-Ga.). The GOP’s path back to a majority begins with reclaiming these two states.

Beyond that, though, obvious GOP opportunities are harder to come by. New Hampshire could be competitive if popular Gov. Chris Sununu (R) challenges Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), but it has trended in the Democrats’ favor in recent years, going for Biden by seven points last year. Ditto Nevada, where first-term Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) is up for reelection, but the GOP bench is somewhat limited as the state has also drifted blue in recent years.

The big question in the battle for the Senate is whether the map assists the GOP enough in what should be a good year for it. The 2018 midterms, for instance, were very good for Democrats — they won more than 40 House seats and took that chamber — but a very tough Senate map meant Republicans actually gained two seats there. The imbalance isn’t quite so great in 2022, but it could be significant enough.

Democrats’ control of the House is arguably more imperiled than the Senate. That’s a function of both the Senate seats that are actually up for reelection and the lay of the land in the House.

Put plainly: Through a combination of the GOP’s inherent advantage on the House map, its control over the upcoming round of redistricting, and the very narrow Democratic majority, 2022 could be very tough for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) party.

About this story

Potentially competitive races as judged by Cook Political Report. 2020 results from Dave Leip’s Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections.