Schumer spent several weeks negotiating a rules package with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at the beginning of Biden’s presidency. Because it takes 60 votes to approve a new rules package, or “organizing resolution,” Schumer was forced to negotiate a deal for the first time as majority leader, but certainly not the last.

McConnell wanted Democrats to agree, in the resolution, not to get rid of the filibuster, the rule that requires 60 votes for most legislation to pass. He didn’t get that promise in writing – but ultimately gave in when two Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W. Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), said publicly they don’t support getting rid of it.

“Republicans very much appreciate the consistency and the rock-solid fidelity to the norms and rules that make the Senate a moderating force in policymaking,” Scott Jennings, a former McConnell aide, told The Washington Post in January. “The legislative filibuster is the last rule driving bipartisanship in Washington.”

That limits what Schumer and Senate Democrats can do with just 50 votes. But there are some things they can get done:

Cabinet nominees

Biden’s Cabinet is getting approved, albeit more slowly than is typical. That’s in part because Democrats didn’t immediately control Senate committees when Biden took office – due to the negotiations on the organizing resolution outlined above. But with Democrats in control of committees, they can confirm Biden’s picks without any Republican support both at the committee level and in the full Senate. Republicans can still stop Democrats from expediting confirmations, as they’ve done with several key nominees, including Merrick Garland, Biden’s pick for attorney general.

According to The Washington Post’s Biden political appointee tracker, the president has so far announced 58 nominees for senate-confirmed positions. Fourteen have been confirmed, while 41 are somewhere in the confirmation process.

Judges

Judicial nominees, including presidential picks for federal courts and the Supreme Court, traditionally required 60 votes to be confirmed (as far back as 1975, when the modern filibuster rules were adopted).

But that started to change in 2013, when Democrats accused Senate Republicans – led by McConnell – of obstructing President Obama’s nominees to judicial and executive branch appointments. Judicial confirmations slowed to their slowest rate in 60 years. The Senate voted 52-48 to make judicial nominations, with the exception of Supreme Court nominees, subject to simple majority votes.

That rule change set the stage for McConnell and the GOP caucus to do the same with Supreme Court nominees in 2017. During the Trump presidency, Senate Republicans confirmed three justices with simple majority votes, and confirming federal judges became a signature of McConnell’s tenure as majority leader. Republicans confirmed more than 200 judges during Trump’s term. Schumer and Senate Democrats are now in a position where they can confirm judicial nominees without any Republican support.

Legislation

While Congressional Democrats are on the verge of celebrating Biden’s huge coronavirus stimulus package, passed without Republican support, that could be the last big piece of legislation that passes – at least without bipartisan support or a change to filibuster rules.

That’s because the American Rescue Plan Act is being passed under reconciliation rules, a special set of rules that can be used to pass one bill per budget cycle with a simple majority. Democrats can likely bring up one more reconciliation bill before the 2022 midterms, when the next budget cycle comes around.

Since Democrats have control of committees and Schumer is the majority leader, they can, of course, control most of the floor debate, including which bills get debate time in the full Senate, and which get votes. But that doesn’t mean they can pass the agenda they and Biden ran on in 2020.

Republicans can ultimately shut down most legislation – which will remain the case unless truly bipartisan legislation comes to the floor, or Democrats decide to rewrite or abolish the filibuster. Biden has tried to accomplish a certain amount through executive actions, and has a whole host of policies under review.

But to accomplish the real changes Democrats promised voters, they need to find GOP senators to work with them, to try to win more seats in 2022, or to change the way the rules work while they still have 50 votes to do it.