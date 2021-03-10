The situation was “a humanitarian crisis,” he said, adding that it would also become “an economic crisis for our cities along the border.”

“And eventually,” he continued, “it's going to be a national security crisis, because they're children today, but they could easily be terrorists tomorrow” — meaning, apparently, not that the children would become terrorists but that they would be replaced by more dangerous elements.

“This is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Al-Qaeda and ISIS would love nothing more than to hit us again on the 20th anniversary to show that they’re still alive and well,” Graham added. “And this border insecurity is a great way for terrorists to come into our country just to blend in with this group.”

Before we dig into this particular claim, we should step back and note how familiar all of this is. For more than a century, immigrants to the United States have been cast as dangerous or diseased, claims which persist today — meaning literally in this moment — despite the regularity with which such concerns are shown to be overblown or unfounded.

On this claim of terrorists slipping across the border, for example, we have a body of recent discussion that should serve to muffle these concerns. This claim that terrorists would sneak into the country by crossing the border was a constant part of Trump’s own rhetoric about border security. He and members of his administration like former Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen would hype vague numbers purporting to show the threat posed by terrorist entries at the border.

Nielsen, being definitionally less Trumpy than Trump, would cite numbers that broadly discussed the number of people on the terror watch list who had been stopped at ports of entry or before arriving in the U.S., an incredibly broad figure that would include those stopped from flying into the U.S. from Europe after being placed on the sweeping no-fly list for whatever reason. Analysis of the question in early 2019 found that the number of people on that list — which, again, could include a range of actors — who were stopped at the border with Mexico in the first six months of fiscal year 2018 numbered fewer than a dozen.

By contrast, dozens of people on the watch list were in D.C. on Jan. 6 for rallies in support of Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election.

The State Department regularly assesses the terror threat from foreign countries. Year after year, even with Trump as president, its assessment of the dangers posed by the southern border has been consistent, as it was in the most recent report: “In 2019, there was no credible evidence indicating international terrorist groups established bases in Mexico, worked directly with Mexican drug cartels, or sent operatives via Mexico into the United States.”

Could an international terror organization try to sneak someone into the United States by first conveying them to Mexico and then pushing them northward? Sure. But there is no evidence that they have or intend to and there are any number of other routes by which such individuals could enter. More worrisome to Homeland Security, incidentally, are domestic actors — like most of those who were in D.C. in January.

The rhetoric is driven not by the putative threat but by the desire to cast doubt on the immigrants themselves.

As is the case with recent elevation of claims that immigrants are bringing disease — specifically the coronavirus — into the United States.

On March 4, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro had a bit of a rant on the subject.

“We’ve got people being released at the border right now who’ve got covid!” she said, referring to covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. “ … They’ve got covid, they’ve got all kinds of diseases, they are being released into the United States.”

It was an echo of a line of argument offered by the governor and lieutenant governor of Texas. After Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Tex.) ordered a rollback of coronavirus containment efforts including rescinding a mask mandate, President Biden disparaged the decision as “Neanderthal thinking.” Abbott replied by accusing Biden of allowing infected immigrants to enter his state.

The Texas Tribune reports that while it is the case that some migrants did test positive for the virus after being released, the rates of infection among migrants who were tested was actually lower than the state overall. This is an important point, of course: there's no indication that the immigrants brought the disease to the state, just that they, like hundreds of thousands of Texans, had contracted the virus driving this pandemic at some point this year.

Again, though, this idea that migrants carry disease is a long-standing one. In 2002, the National Institutes of Health published a paper looking at the history of this rhetorical association.

“ …[T]he social perception of the threat of the infected immigrant was typically far greater than the actual danger,” the study's authors write. “Indeed, the number of 'diseased' immigrants has always been infinitesimal when compared with the number of newcomers admitted to this country.”

They describe a situation very much like the current one that unfolded a century ago. Then, a typhus outbreak in Mexico spurred draconian containment efforts for those seeking entry to the country.

“Under the constant gaze of attendants, entrants were stripped naked, showered with kerosene, examined for lice and nits, and vaccinated against smallpox. At the end of this process, the scoured clothing was returned to its owners, who also received a PHS certificate verifying that the bearer had ‘been deloused, bathed, vaccinated, clothing and baggage disinfected’. Several months after the quarantine had been in effect, officials reported that the threat of typhus had all but disappeared. Despite this, however, medical inspections remained in force until the late 1930s; a public health response to a manageable epidemic had metamorphosed into a protracted quarantine along the entire U.S. – Mexican border.”

Over time, the study's authors write, “the harsh reality and duration of the quarantine helped generate and underscore stereotypes of Mexicans as impure and infectious.”

This same refrain emerged in 2014 when an increase in minors seeking entry to the United States overwhelmed the country’s ability to process them. Right-wing media amplified various purported threats from the migrants, including “serious public health concerns.” Others alleged that migrants had prompted a measles outbreak, something The Post’s fact-checkers assessed as unfounded.

Again, is it the case that an immigrant from Mexico might spread the coronavirus in the United States? It is — particularly given that Texas no longer requires residents to wear face coverings. But there’s no reason to think that there is a specific and unique risk posed by immigrants that doesn’t already exist to a more significant extent in the United States.