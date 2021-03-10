The event comes the same day the House is expected to give final approval to Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, handing him his first major legislative victory as president. Biden has pledged to sign the sweeping legislation, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks, as soon as it reaches his desk.
Senate poised to approve nominations of Garland as attorney general, Fudge as housing secretary, Regan as EPA administrator
The Senate is poised Wednesday to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general, Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio) as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Michael Regan to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Garland and Fudge cleared procedural hurdles on Tuesday as the Senate voted to limit debate. The vote to move forward with Garland’s nomination was 70 to 29, while the vote to move forward with Fudge’s nomination was 69 to 30.
Garland, a federal judge whom Republicans refused to consider when President Barack Obama nominated him to the Supreme Court in 2016, said at his confirmation hearing that his first briefing would focus on the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the criminal cases that have emanated from it.
At her confirmation hearing, Fudge said she would confront the immediate challenge of keeping millions of Americans from losing their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, while also ending discriminatory housing policies as part of Biden’s push to dismantle systemic racism.
A vote to limit debate is scheduled Wednesday afternoon on the nomination of Regan, who currently heads the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. If that motion passes, as expected, the Senate will later vote on Regan’s confirmation.
During his confirmation hearing, Regan told senators that he would “restore” science and transparency at the EPA, focus on marginalized communities and move “with a sense of urgency” to combat climate change.
Biden to announce his administration will secure another 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine
Biden intends to announce Wednesday that his administration will secure another 100 million doses of the single-shot vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, according to two officials familiar with the matter.
Biden is expected to preview the plans during an afternoon meeting with executives from Johnson & Johnson and Merck, just over a week after announcing that his administration had helped broker a deal between the two rival companies to speed up production of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson has already agreed to supply the United States with 100 million doses by the end of June, and its latest goal is to produce 94 million of those doses by the end of May, according to officials familiar with the estimates who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement.
Between those doses and the supply of the two-dose regimens sufficient to cover 200 million people by the end of May, the country is expected to have enough to cover everyone currently eligible for a vaccine by then.
The additional 100 million doses would be delivered in the second half of the year, according to a senior administration official.
Officials have stressed the importance of redundancy in vaccine supply given the uncertainty involved in manufacturing new products at scale, as well as the possible need to tweak the vaccines to account for new variants of the virus.
Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
As part of the deal unveiled last week, Merck said it will receive $268 million from the federal government to pay for required upgrades to multiple facilities to handle the work of both creating raw vaccine substance as well as fill-and-finish operations to place it in vials and prepare for shipping. Getting Merck geared up for the job was expected to take several months, with the fill-and-finish operations beginning first.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is also being made at Emergent, a contract manufacturer in Baltimore. Emergent said it has the capacity to make enough raw vaccine substance for up to a billion doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in 2021.
Biden wants to sell the stimulus. The White House is still figuring out how.
The Biden administration weighed putting the president’s name on stimulus checks to make sure he got credit for helping the millions of Americans who will receive aid — but rejected the idea in recent days.
The White House is planning for Biden to hit the road to promote the $1.9 trillion plan, but officials have not settled on where he should go.
And there is currently no major advertising campaign focused on the proposal.
Fact Checker: Vanita Gupta’s shifting views on defunding police, decriminalizing drugs
“Do you support defunding the police?”
— Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), in a hearing on Vanita Gupta’s nomination to be associate attorney general, March 9
“I do not support defunding the police. I have, in fact, spent my career advocating where it has been necessary for greater resources for law enforcement and things like body-worn cameras, officer wellness and safety programs, and any number of measures.”
— Gupta, at the hearing
During the Trump years, Gupta was a leading advocate for criminal justice reform and more progressive policing.
Now, she is Biden’s nominee to be associate attorney general, the No. 3 position at the Department of Justice and one of the few federal offices with any say over “defunding the police.”
Challengers take over Nevada Democratic Party, triggering turbulence
A slate of liberal Democrats supportive of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took control of the Nevada Democratic Party over the weekend, triggering the resignation of the existing staff and injecting chaos into the party in what has become a reliably Democratic state.
Some Democrats are worried about potentially far-reaching consequences ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. They are also concerned about the impact on the state’s efforts to leap over Iowa and New Hampshire in the Democratic presidential nominating contest.
At a minimum, the discord is expected to lead longtime allies of Harry M. Reid, the former Senate majority leader and the state’s most important political power broker, to build a political organization outside the state party structure. And it is fueling excitement among liberals nationwide who are pressing to increase the federal minimum wage, expand health coverage and combat climate change.
New poll finds solid majority of Americans support coronavirus relief package
A solid majority of Americans support the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package expected to win final congressional approval on Wednesday, and several of the bill’s components are more popular than the package overall, according to a new poll.
The CNN-SSRS poll finds that 61 percent of U.S. adults support the overall package, while 37 percent oppose it.
Support varies depending on party affiliation. Ninety-four percent of Democrats support the legislation, while 58 percent of independents and 26 percent of Republicans do.
Several components of the legislation are significantly more popular than the overall package.
For instance, 85 percent say they support policies in the bill that would provide larger tax credits for families and make them easier for low-income households to claim. (That includes 95 percent of Democrats and 73 percent of Republicans.)
Meanwhile, 77 percent overall favor provisions to provide funding to facilitate a return to the classroom for K-12 students, and 76 percent favor sending stimulus checks worth up to $1,400 per person to most families and individuals.
The poll also finds that 51 percent of Americans approve of the way Biden is handling the presidency while 41 percent disapproves. His marks on handling the coronavirus are higher, with 60 percent voicing approval and 34 percent voicing disapproval.
Biden to host CEOs of Merck, Johnson & Johnson at the White House
Biden plans Wednesday to host the chief executives of Merck and Johnson & Johnson at the White House to celebrate their unusual pact to boost the supply of coronavirus vaccine.
The event comes the same day the House is expected to give final approval to Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which the Senate passed last weekend.
Biden announced last week that pharmaceutical giant Merck would help make Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot coronavirus vaccine, a move intended to boost supply as Biden pushes to have enough shots for every adult by the end of May.
Biden hailed the development as an example of industry coming together for the common good.
“Two of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world who are usually competitors are working together on the vaccine,” he said in remarks delivered at the White House. “This is the type of collaboration between companies we saw in World War II.”
Young a ‘serious candidate’ to become nominee for OMB director, Klain says
Shalanda Young is a “very serious candidate” to become Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said Tuesday night.
Young, a former staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, is on track to be confirmed as deputy director of the OMB, and earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated that she could become acting director of the agency.
But in an interview Tuesday night with Punchbowl News, Klain went further, suggesting Biden could nominate Young as a replacement for Neera Tanden, who withdrew from consideration as OMB director.
“She’s certainly a very serious candidate for the lead position in OMB,” Klain said. “I think the most urgent way to fill our needs in OMB would be to get Shalanda confirmed as deputy … and then the president will have an announcement about who his nominee will be. I think Shalanda Young is very much on that list. She is an enormously talented person. We’re grateful to have her as part of the team. And she is definitely under consideration for the top post.”
On Wednesday, two Senate committees — Budget; and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs — have scheduled votes on whether to advance Young’s nomination.
With congressional approval imminent, Biden prepares to send checks, but big stimulus challenges loom
Congress is set to give the final green light to a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package Wednesday, setting in motion another gargantuan political lift: a Washington-wide effort to administer one of the largest economic relief packages in U.S. history.
Over the coming weeks, the Biden administration must send another round of one-time checks to millions of families, rethink vast portions of the U.S. tax code and dole out much-needed sums to help cash-strapped Americans, seeking to swiftly blunt an economic crisis that has left millions without jobs and falling further behind financially.
Biden and his aides have promised that a large number of Americans could receive their $1,400 stimulus payments before the end of March. But some of the other ambitious elements of the soon-to-be law — including new child-tax support, aid to local governments and money to help families pay rent — could take much longer to disburse. The sheer volume of new programs threatens to swamp federal agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service, leaving some lawmakers fearful about early delays.
Dog days for Biden: A presidential pet causes a ‘minor injury’ — and a public relations challenge
Biden has made them as much a part of his personal brand as his scrappy Scranton roots, his anecdotes of overcoming grief and his folksy demeanor.
“Not many people have Oval Office walk-in privileges. Happy to report that these two are on the list,” he wrote on Instagram last month — a caption for a photo he took with his two German shepherds, Major and Champ.
It was meant to convey relatability, warmth and an all-American quality many felt the previous president — avowedly anti-pet — sorely lacked.
But that picture-perfect tableau was dented this week by news that Major had a run-in with someone at the White House. The incident caused an immediate public-relations problem for the White House, which had spent weeks publicizing the arrival and presence of the two first dogs.
Tim Ryan berates GOP over labor bill: ‘Stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us’
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan once chided Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during a presidential primary debate by quietly noting, “You don’t have to yell.” Ryan leaned into the moment, turning the phrase into a slogan printed on bumper stickers for his supporters to display in 2019.
On Tuesday, though, the congressman decided to ignore his own advice as he eviscerated the GOP for largely opposing a bill to expand protections for organized labor, the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act.
“Heaven forbid we pass something that’s going to help the workers in the United States of America, heaven forbid we tilt the balance that has been going in the wrong direction for 50 years,” Ryan shouted from a lectern on the House floor on Tuesday. “Now, stop talking about Dr. Seuss, and start working with us on behalf of the American workers.”
FBI releases new video of RNC, DNC pipe-bomb suspect
The FBI on Tuesday released new video footage of a person suspected of placing pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees the night before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, asking for the public’s help in identifying the elusive figure.
The new footage depicts the suspect, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask, in four separate clips. The FBI said it was offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the suspect’s location, arrest and conviction.
“These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement. “We need the public’s help to identify the individual responsible for placing these pipe bombs to ensure they will not harm themselves or anyone else.”