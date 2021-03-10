Biden intends to announce Wednesday that his administration will secure another 100 million doses of the single-shot vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, according to two officials familiar with the matter.

Biden is expected to preview the plans during an afternoon meeting with executives from Johnson & Johnson and Merck, just over a week after announcing that his administration had helped broker a deal between the two rival companies to speed up production of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson has already agreed to supply the United States with 100 million doses by the end of June, and its latest goal is to produce 94 million of those doses by the end of May, according to officials familiar with the estimates who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement.

Between those doses and the supply of the two-dose regimens sufficient to cover 200 million people by the end of May, the country is expected to have enough to cover everyone currently eligible for a vaccine by then.

The additional 100 million doses would be delivered in the second half of the year, according to a senior administration official.

Officials have stressed the importance of redundancy in vaccine supply given the uncertainty involved in manufacturing new products at scale, as well as the possible need to tweak the vaccines to account for new variants of the virus.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As part of the deal unveiled last week, Merck said it will receive $268 million from the federal government to pay for required upgrades to multiple facilities to handle the work of both creating raw vaccine substance as well as fill-and-finish operations to place it in vials and prepare for shipping. Getting Merck geared up for the job was expected to take several months, with the fill-and-finish operations beginning first.